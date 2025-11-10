2025 all-class state volleyball scores and pairings

2025 all-class state volleyball tournaments

Nov. 12-14 at Bozeman

Class AA

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Match 1: Missoula Hellgate (13-11) vs. Billings Senior (19-6), 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Helena (12-14) vs. Bozeman (22-3), noon, first round

Match 3: Gallatin (24-1) vs. Kalispell Glacier (8-18), 2 p.m., first round

Match 4: Great Falls CMR (21-5) vs. Missoula Sentinel (12-13), 4 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, noon

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser fourth place, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser third place, 10 a.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, noon

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 2 p.m.

Class A

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Match 1: Hamilton vs. Laurel, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Billings Central vs. Dillon, noon, first round

Match 3: Havre vs. Polson, 2 p.m., first round

Match 4: Frenchtown vs. Miles City, 4 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, noon

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser fourth place, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser third place, 10 a.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, noon

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 2 p.m.

Class B

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Match 1: Florence vs. Townsend, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Shepherd vs. Fairfield, noon, first round

Match 3: Choteau vs. Jefferson, 2 p.m., first round

Match 4: Baker vs. Anaconda, 4 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, noon

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser fourth place, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser third place, 10 a.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, noon

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 2 p.m.

Class C

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Match 1: Circle vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Manhattan Christian vs. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, noon, first round

Match 3: Melstone vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, 2 p.m., first round

Match 4: Belt vs. Gardiner, 4 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 13

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, noon

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser fourth place, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 14

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser third place, 10 a.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, noon

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 2 p.m.

