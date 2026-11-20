MISSOULA — The talking is nearly complete, and there's just one more sleep before Montana and Montana State line it up in the Brawl of the Wild. For the Grizzlies, it's a tall task, as they aim to achieve their first victory in Bozeman since 2015.

Scripps Sports will carry the game's broadcast with pregame beginning at 11 a.m. and kickoff slated for noon.

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No. 8 Montana looks to play spoiler, pick up elusive road win in Brawl

"This is a new team, different guys. Last year's, last year," UM head coach Bobby Kennedy said. "We respect what they've done because obviously they have a really good team. We feel like we have a really good team, as well. And there's a lot of emotion in this game."

The style clash will look a lot like last year: the Big Sky's top offense in UM going against the league's top defense in MSU.

The Grizzlies' high-powered offense (39.9 points and 480.0 yards per game) will be put to the test again as MSU boasts the top rushing defense (117.5 yards per game) as well as scoring (19.7 ppg) and total defense (347.4 ypg).

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat gestures after scoring a touchdown during an FCS playoff semifinal game against Montana State on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

"I'm really pleased thus far with our offensive line," Kennedy said. "I thought they've meshed rather well, and they've done a good job, not only in pass protection, but also in the run game. I always say that it's going to be won in the trenches. Defensive lines and offensive lines are the premium, so hopefully our guys will do their job."

"I think first you look at the scheme of the defense and then obviously you go down to the players, and we have experience playing against some of those guys, so we kind of know them," quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat said. "But at the end of the day, it comes down to our execution and I'm excited for the matchup. No matter who it is, whoever's on the field, I'm excited."

Related: No. 8 Montana Grizzlies season in review

On the flip side, MSU's offense ranks second in the Big Sky behind Montana in scoring (39.6 ppg) and total (444.9 ypg). The Bobcats are led by a balanced attack but spurred by their dynamic run game that has been their bread and butter for years.

Defensively, the Griz have quietly done well against the run this season, ranking second in the league behind MSU (128.0 ypg). But while improved in recent weeks, they have struggled stopping the pass where they rank 12th in the Big Sky (283.0 ypg).

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

"It's going to be a good matchup," UM safety Tanner Huff said. "We're going to be prepared for it. We go every day (in practice) with the best receiver, quarterback, running back. So we have great preparation, as well. And they're skilled, but we got skilled guys, as well. So it's going to be a great matchup."

Then, there's the emotional factor the Brawl of the Wild brings every year, including for the 79 Montanans that both rosters feature. Not to mention the practical stakes included where a win gets the Griz a bye in the opening round of the playoffs, possibly a top-4 seed, and a share of the Big Sky title.

"It's very special, especially growing up, being from Montana, wanting to play for the University of Montana and be in this rivalry game," said Huff, who hails from Butte. "I remember as a kid going outside before the game and playing football and just wanting to be like them. That was in the rivalry. Now I'm here. So it's a blessing."

The Griz have lost eight of the last 10 meetings against their archrival, were beaten twice a season ago and haven't won across the Divide in over a decade.

Kyle Hansen / MTN Sports Montana State plays Montana in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025.

But if you ask them, why not now?

"At the end of the day, it's a game. I try my best to just block out the noise, the crowd," Ah Yat said. "That has no effect on what we're going to do this week. And obviously we got to be aware of it. We know it's going to be loud in there. Playing in there last year was loud. So we got to be ready for that.

"This is where great players are made right here for the championship. We all know what's at stake. I'm just excited. I can't wait to go there and play."

