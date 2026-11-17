BOZEMAN — It's a top-10 showdown for the Brawl of the Wild between Montana and Montana State on Saturday, Nov. 21.

The Treasure State football rivals will meet for the 125th time in the regular season, and the Big Sky Conference championship is on the line. Scripps Sports will broadcast the game on CBS affiliates across Montana — KBZK in Bozeman, KPAX in Missoula and Kalispell, KTVQ in Billings, KXLF in Butte, KRTV in Great Falls and KXLH in Helena.

The Saturday Showdown Pregame Show starts the day at 11 a.m. Saturday. Hosted by Trey Bender and Tom Wylie from Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman, the show will feature live interviews, analysis and more leading up to kickoff between the Bobcats and Grizzlies at noon.

Ben Creighton will be on the call for Scripps Sports with analysts Ty Gregorak and Jordan Tripp joining him in the booth. Kyle Hansen and Toni Wetmore will be the sideline reporters.

No. 2-ranked Montana State (10-1 overall, 7-1 Big Sky) has already clinched at least a share of the Big Sky regular-season title but can claim its third consecutive outright title with a win. If No. 8-ranked Montana (8-3, 6-2) wins, the Grizzlies would secure a share of the Big Sky championship with the Bobcats (and potentially Northern Arizona and/or Weber State).

The Brawl of the Wild is the final regular-season game for both teams. The field for the FCS playoffs will be announced Sunday, Nov. 22, with bracket play beginning Nov. 28.