MISSOULA — When Montana and Montana State meet Saturday in Bozeman for the 125th time in the regular season, the rosters will feature 79 Treasure State products.

Almost assuredly, at least one of those players will make a memorable play that directly influences the outcome of the game. After all, it was Caden Dowler's pick-6 and Zac Crews' blocked field goal that helped Montana State win the 2025 Brawl of the Wild in Missoula.

And Taco Dowler's 87-yard touchdown catch on third-and-20 was a pivotal play for the Bobcats in the playoff rematch last season.

Montana State owns the recent history, having won both of last year's matchups and eight of the past 10, but Montana still holds a 74-45-5 all-time advantage in the series.

When it comes to the Montanans in the jerseys, the Bobcats have 49 and the Grizzlies have 30. For MSU, that includes key players on the defense like safety Caden Dowler from Billings, linebacker Cole Taylor from Great Falls and Crews, a defensive end from Missoula.

UM has safeties Kade Boyd of Billings and Tanner Huff of Butte, as well as linebacker Clay Oven from Billings.

Caden Dowler (No. 41) and Oven (No. 37) wear the teams' legacy jersey numbers.

In total, players hail from 25 Montana towns — from the state's largest city in Billings (pop. 117,116 per the 2020 census) all the way to tiny Grass Range (pop. 110).

Bozeman and Missoula are tied for the most representatives in the game, with the college towns each claiming 15 players. Montana State has 14 players from its backyard in Bozeman (seven each from Bozeman High and Gallatin High), while Torin Jeske went over the Divide to Montana.

Eight Grizzlies are from Missoula — three from Hellgate, two each from Big Sky and Sentinel and one from Loyola. The Bobcats have seven from the Garden City, including five from Sentinel and one each from Big Sky and Hellgate.

Bozeman High's eight players are the most from a single school: Jeske for the Griz, and Everett Carr, Kash Embry, Evan Hughen, Rocky Lencioni, Jaren Perkins, Luke Smith and Hudson Wiens for the Cats.

Of the 79 Montanans in the game, 53 played Class AA high school football in the state, 10 played Class A and nine played Class B. Four players — Griz safety Kade Cutler (Drummond-Philipsburg) and Bobcats Hunter Sharbono (Fairview), Ebe Grabow (Lone Peak) and George Helms (Lone Peak) — played 8-Man football, while three — Montana State's Jace Bantz (Grass Range-Winnett), Mason Dethman (Froid-Lake) and Bryce Grebe (Custer-Hysham-Melstone) — played 6-Man football.

Montana Grizzlies from Montana (30)

Ryder Barinowski, K, Whitefish

Kade Boyd, S, Billings Central

Austin Buehler, OL, Helena Capital

Chase Cook, RB, Red Lodge

Kade Cutler, S, Philipsburg (Flint Creek co-op)

Wesley Ehret, WR, Belgrade

Ian Finch, WR, Missoula Hellgate

Merek Fisher, TE, Billings Skyview

Kash Goicoechea, S, Kalispell Glacier

Cameron Gurnsey, WR, Butte High

Dawson Hammond, Ath., Malta

Tanner Huff, S, Butte High

Torin Jeske, OL, Bozeman High

Taylor Jones, LB, Missoula Loyola

Kougar Kappel, S, Red Lodge

Isaac Keim, DL, Kalispell Glacier

Parker Link, Ath., Missoula Hellgate

Ezra Meyer, OL, Missoula Big Sky

Derek Opitz, DT, Helena Capital

Clay Oven, LB, Billings Central

Evan Pyron, DE, Missoula Hellgate

Fynn Ridgeway, RB, Whitefish

Cody Schweikert, QB, Columbia Falls

Lincoln Senter, Ath., Great Falls CMR

Danny Sirmon, TE, Missoula Sentinel

Gage Sliter, QB, Kalispell Glacier

Bridger Smith, WR, Kalispell Glacier

William Snell, WR, Billings Central

Spencer Tripp, DL, Missoula Big Sky

Grady Walker, LB, Missoula Sentinel

Montana State Bobcats from Montana (49)

Jace Bantz, DE, Grass Range

Elias Bonner, DB, Billings West

Brody Bulette, OL, Polson

Everett Carr, OL, Bozeman High

Tom Carter, WR, Helena Capital

Malachi Claunch, RB, Billings West

Zac Crews, DE, Missoula Sentinel

Carter Curnow, TE, Dillon

Carter Dahlke, WR, Bozeman Gallatin

Neil Daily, LB, Billings West (spent two years at Missoula Sentinel before moving to Billings)

Mason Dethman, DB, Brockton (Froid-Lake co-op)

JJ Dolan, DB, Missoula Sentinel

Caden Dowler, DB, Billings West

Taco Dowler, WR, Billings West

Blaine Downing, DE, Saco (Malta)

Patrick Duchien, QB, Florence

Kash Embry, WR, Bozeman High

Ebe Grabow, DB, Big Sky (Lone Peak High)

Bryce Grebe, LB, Melstone (Custer-Hysham-Melstone co-op)

Adam Guajardo, DE, Missoula Big Sky

Bobby Gutzman, WR, Bozeman Gallatin

George Helms, RB, Big Sky (Lone Peak High)

Evan Hughen, DB, Bozeman

Adam Jones, RB, Missoula Sentinel

Ryan Krahe, LB, Great Falls High

Rocky Lencioni, TE, Bozeman High

Tommy Lewis, OL, Havre

Brit Linder, LB, Helena Capital

Talon Marsh, DL, Helena Capital

Burke Mastel, OL, Red Lodge

Tommy Nilson, OL, Missoula Hellgate

Dalton Noble, OL, Clancy (Jefferson High)

Luke Oxarart, DB, Montana City (Jefferson High)

Jaren Perkins, DL, Bozeman High

Colter Petre, DB, Helena High

Kade Robinson, TE, Missoula Sentinel

Dylan Rollins, OL, Missoula Sentinel

Rylan Schlepp, TE, Bozeman Gallatin

Hunter Sharbono, DL, Fairview

Luke Smith, TE, Bozeman High

Vinnie Souza, LB, Billings Central

Tommy Springman, TE, Bozeman Gallatin

Cole Taylor, LB, Great Falls CMR

Grant Vigen, QB, Bozeman Gallatin

Jake Vigen, DE, Bozeman Gallatin

Hudson Wiens, DL, Bozeman High

Ben Winters, OL, Kalispell Glacier

Josh Woodberry, LB, Bozeman Gallatin

Braden Zimmer, OL, Billings West

