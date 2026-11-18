MISSOULA — When Montana and Montana State meet Saturday in Bozeman for the 125th time in the regular season, the rosters will feature 79 Treasure State products.
Almost assuredly, at least one of those players will make a memorable play that directly influences the outcome of the game. After all, it was Caden Dowler's pick-6 and Zac Crews' blocked field goal that helped Montana State win the 2025 Brawl of the Wild in Missoula.
And Taco Dowler's 87-yard touchdown catch on third-and-20 was a pivotal play for the Bobcats in the playoff rematch last season.
Montana State owns the recent history, having won both of last year's matchups and eight of the past 10, but Montana still holds a 74-45-5 all-time advantage in the series.
When it comes to the Montanans in the jerseys, the Bobcats have 49 and the Grizzlies have 30. For MSU, that includes key players on the defense like safety Caden Dowler from Billings, linebacker Cole Taylor from Great Falls and Crews, a defensive end from Missoula.
UM has safeties Kade Boyd of Billings and Tanner Huff of Butte, as well as linebacker Clay Oven from Billings.
Caden Dowler (No. 41) and Oven (No. 37) wear the teams' legacy jersey numbers.
In total, players hail from 25 Montana towns — from the state's largest city in Billings (pop. 117,116 per the 2020 census) all the way to tiny Grass Range (pop. 110).
Bozeman and Missoula are tied for the most representatives in the game, with the college towns each claiming 15 players. Montana State has 14 players from its backyard in Bozeman (seven each from Bozeman High and Gallatin High), while Torin Jeske went over the Divide to Montana.
Eight Grizzlies are from Missoula — three from Hellgate, two each from Big Sky and Sentinel and one from Loyola. The Bobcats have seven from the Garden City, including five from Sentinel and one each from Big Sky and Hellgate.
Bozeman High's eight players are the most from a single school: Jeske for the Griz, and Everett Carr, Kash Embry, Evan Hughen, Rocky Lencioni, Jaren Perkins, Luke Smith and Hudson Wiens for the Cats.
Of the 79 Montanans in the game, 53 played Class AA high school football in the state, 10 played Class A and nine played Class B. Four players — Griz safety Kade Cutler (Drummond-Philipsburg) and Bobcats Hunter Sharbono (Fairview), Ebe Grabow (Lone Peak) and George Helms (Lone Peak) — played 8-Man football, while three — Montana State's Jace Bantz (Grass Range-Winnett), Mason Dethman (Froid-Lake) and Bryce Grebe (Custer-Hysham-Melstone) — played 6-Man football.
Montana Grizzlies from Montana (30)
Ryder Barinowski, K, Whitefish
Kade Boyd, S, Billings Central
Austin Buehler, OL, Helena Capital
Chase Cook, RB, Red Lodge
Kade Cutler, S, Philipsburg (Flint Creek co-op)
Wesley Ehret, WR, Belgrade
Ian Finch, WR, Missoula Hellgate
Merek Fisher, TE, Billings Skyview
Kash Goicoechea, S, Kalispell Glacier
Cameron Gurnsey, WR, Butte High
Dawson Hammond, Ath., Malta
Tanner Huff, S, Butte High
Torin Jeske, OL, Bozeman High
Taylor Jones, LB, Missoula Loyola
Kougar Kappel, S, Red Lodge
Isaac Keim, DL, Kalispell Glacier
Parker Link, Ath., Missoula Hellgate
Ezra Meyer, OL, Missoula Big Sky
Derek Opitz, DT, Helena Capital
Clay Oven, LB, Billings Central
Evan Pyron, DE, Missoula Hellgate
Fynn Ridgeway, RB, Whitefish
Cody Schweikert, QB, Columbia Falls
Lincoln Senter, Ath., Great Falls CMR
Danny Sirmon, TE, Missoula Sentinel
Gage Sliter, QB, Kalispell Glacier
Bridger Smith, WR, Kalispell Glacier
William Snell, WR, Billings Central
Spencer Tripp, DL, Missoula Big Sky
Grady Walker, LB, Missoula Sentinel
Montana State Bobcats from Montana (49)
Jace Bantz, DE, Grass Range
Elias Bonner, DB, Billings West
Brody Bulette, OL, Polson
Everett Carr, OL, Bozeman High
Tom Carter, WR, Helena Capital
Malachi Claunch, RB, Billings West
Zac Crews, DE, Missoula Sentinel
Carter Curnow, TE, Dillon
Carter Dahlke, WR, Bozeman Gallatin
Neil Daily, LB, Billings West (spent two years at Missoula Sentinel before moving to Billings)
Mason Dethman, DB, Brockton (Froid-Lake co-op)
JJ Dolan, DB, Missoula Sentinel
Caden Dowler, DB, Billings West
Taco Dowler, WR, Billings West
Blaine Downing, DE, Saco (Malta)
Patrick Duchien, QB, Florence
Kash Embry, WR, Bozeman High
Ebe Grabow, DB, Big Sky (Lone Peak High)
Bryce Grebe, LB, Melstone (Custer-Hysham-Melstone co-op)
Adam Guajardo, DE, Missoula Big Sky
Bobby Gutzman, WR, Bozeman Gallatin
George Helms, RB, Big Sky (Lone Peak High)
Evan Hughen, DB, Bozeman
Adam Jones, RB, Missoula Sentinel
Ryan Krahe, LB, Great Falls High
Rocky Lencioni, TE, Bozeman High
Tommy Lewis, OL, Havre
Brit Linder, LB, Helena Capital
Talon Marsh, DL, Helena Capital
Burke Mastel, OL, Red Lodge
Tommy Nilson, OL, Missoula Hellgate
Dalton Noble, OL, Clancy (Jefferson High)
Luke Oxarart, DB, Montana City (Jefferson High)
Jaren Perkins, DL, Bozeman High
Colter Petre, DB, Helena High
Kade Robinson, TE, Missoula Sentinel
Dylan Rollins, OL, Missoula Sentinel
Rylan Schlepp, TE, Bozeman Gallatin
Hunter Sharbono, DL, Fairview
Luke Smith, TE, Bozeman High
Vinnie Souza, LB, Billings Central
Tommy Springman, TE, Bozeman Gallatin
Cole Taylor, LB, Great Falls CMR
Grant Vigen, QB, Bozeman Gallatin
Jake Vigen, DE, Bozeman Gallatin
Hudson Wiens, DL, Bozeman High
Ben Winters, OL, Kalispell Glacier
Josh Woodberry, LB, Bozeman Gallatin
Braden Zimmer, OL, Billings West