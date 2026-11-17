MISSOULA — The Treasure State's biggest sporting event is here as it's officially Brawl of the Wild week. This year, Bozeman will play host to rivals Montana and Montana State lining it up, so we'll take a look back at how the Grizzlies got to this point as they try to play spoiler across the Divide.

Montana began the season as the No. 2 team in the FCS, right behind MSU, with new head coach Bobby Kennedy leading the way.

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Brawl of the Wild: No. 8 Montana Grizzlies season in review

The season started off with a bang as the Grizzlies welcomed Southern Utah back to the Big Sky in a thrilling game under the lights that saw Montana hold on late to kick off the Kennedy era with a win.

Following that was convincing non-conference wins over Utah Tech and Drake as the Griz improved to 3-0 and running back Eli Gillman began his assault on UM's record books, but after, they suffered their first stumble of the season as Montana played its first FBS opponent in five years in Oregon State, and the Beavers rolled 52-17.

Immediately after was the week UM's offense became fully unlocked, as the Griz went on the road again and beat UC Davis 62-22 in a top-10 showdown where Montana dominated in all facets, quarterback Keali'i Ah Yat returned to elite form, and Gillman set a new single-game rushing record.

The following week the Griz blew past Northern Colorado as Brooks Davis went for over 200 yards and three scores — the first but not the last time for both of those categories this season — but two weeks after is where the challenges began to rear their head.

Montana dropped shootouts to Northern Arizona and Idaho, in games where the offense was firing on all cylinders as an elite unit in the FCS, but the defense struggled mightily and gave up a combined 91 points and 911 yards in those two games alone.

The bye week came after that, and the Griz have since been on a three-game winning streak as they were on the right side of a shootout against Eastern Washington in another offensive show, but the defense also collected a program-record 12 sacks and added three interceptions.

Gillman became the Big Sky's touchdown king the week after that in a blowout over Portland State, and most recently, the Grizzlies defeated the Idaho State Bengals 38-30 under a national spotlight as special teams and defense helped lift Montana to a much-needed win that secured a spot in the FCS playoffs and set the Griz up for a top-10 showdown in the Brawl.

For the Griz, they are looking for their first win in Bozeman since 2015, and the Brawl is an opportunity to get at least a top-eight seed and bye in the playoffs — and of course, those bragging rights that come along with a victory.

