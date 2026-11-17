BILLINGS — There's a simple scenario that will decide the Big Sky Conference championship and the league's automatic bid to the FCS playoffs:

If Montana State beats Montana in the 125th Brawl of the Wild on Saturday in Bozeman, the Bobcats win the title outright.

If Montana wins? It's much more convoluted.

Related: Brawl of the Wild to air on CBS affiliates across Montana

As it stands, the Cats, Griz, Weber State and Northern Arizona all enter the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to claim a share of the Big Sky crown. Weber State's 25-21 victory at Northern Arizona last Saturday helped make sure of that. There's a chance that all four teams finish the regular season with two conference losses.

Here is how the four teams' records stack up coming into this week:



Montana State is 7-1 in the Big Sky and 10-1 overall

Montana is 6-2 and 8-3

Northern Arizona is 6-2 and 8-3

Weber State is 6-2 and 7-4

Obviously, if Montana State beats the Grizzlies it's a done deal and the Cats will enjoy all the spoils. But if Montana prevails at Bobcat Stadium — something it hasn't done since the 2015 season — and based on how Weber State and NAU fare in their games, a number of possibilities exist.

Below is a look at the tiebreaker scenarios for the league's automatic playoff bid, according to the Big Sky office in Farmington, Utah. (Weber State hosts Utah Tech this week and NAU welcomes Northern Colorado):

Scenario 1; Montana beats Montana State, Weber State and NAU both win:



Montana State wins the tiebreaker with a 2-1 head-to-head record against the other three teams. The Bobcats beat NAU 28-14 on Sept. 26 and topped Weber State 38-33 on Oct. 24. Montana lost at Northern Arizona 49-44 on Oct. 10.

Scenario 2; Montana beats Montana State, Weber State and NAU both lose:



Montana wins the tiebreaker based on its head-to-head victory over Montana State.

Scenario 3; Montana beats Montana State, Weber State wins, NAU loses:



Montana wins the tiebreaker based on its head-to-head victory over Montana State.

Scenario 4; Montana beats Montana State, NAU wins, Weber State loses:



The Grizzlies, Bobcats and Lumberjacks would all be 1-1 head-to-head and 3-0 against other common conference opponents (with no common non-conference opponents). In this case, according to the league, the "highest rated team" would win the tiebreaker. That would be based on the "average ranking for each of the metrics officially used by the NCAA FCS Committee after the conclusion of the regular season, with the ranking within each metric being where Big Sky teams rank based on the total number of Big Sky teams and not based on the entire pool of FCS teams."

Got all that?

As for the rankings entering Saturday, the Bobcats are at No. 2 and the Grizzlies are slotted at No. 8. NAU is now No. 12 while Weber State is at No. 15.

The only "ranking" that truly matters, though, will be how the NCAA Division I Football Championship Committee builds the playoff bracket and seeds the top 16 teams when the dust settles on Sunday.

Montana State was No. 1 in each of the committee's midseason rankings and looks on track to sew up the top overall seed for the postseason with a win over the Griz. The top two seeds have home-field advantage through the semifinal round.

The 2026 FCS playoffs begin the weekend of Nov. 27-29. The championship game will be played Monday, Jan. 11, 2027, at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

