BILLINGS — The stakes had never been greater.

Montana and Montana State's most recent football clash marked an unprecedented moment in the history of the rivalry: a matchup in the semifinal round of the FCS playoffs.

The Bobcats prevailed 48-23 in front of their exultant home fans. The key play? An 87-yard touchdown pass from Justin Lamson to Taco Dowler on a third-and-20 play early in the fourth quarter.

"I don't know if that's the best play ever in the history of our program ... " MSU coach Brent Vigen mused. "It certainly was the biggest play today."

And the rest was history. The Cats went on to win the national championship 16 days later, their first title in 41 years.

The semifinal win was MSU's second victory over the Griz in a 28-day span. The Bobcats won 31-28 in Missoula in the regular-season finale to lock up the top seed for the playoffs.

Entering Saturday's matchup between Montana and Montana State — the 125th regular-season meeting kicks off at noon from Bozeman — the Bobcats have won three straight against the Griz, four of the past five, and eight of the past 10.

Since Montana's run of 16 straight wins in the series was snapped in 2002 — a run known as "The Streak" — the Bobcats have the edge, 13-10.

The Grizzlies are up against some fairly significant history in Saturday's matchup.

First, Montana hasn't beaten the Bobcats in Bozeman since 2015, a run of five consecutive defeats that includes last year's semifinal. MSU's average margin of victory over the Griz in that span is 20 points.

Also, Vigen is yet to lose a Big Sky Conference home game in his tenure as coach at Montana State. Now in his sixth year, Vigen is 22-0 against Big Sky opponents in Bozeman, and is 42-4 overall in games at Bobcat Stadium.

In fact, here's a great trivia question — when was MSU's last Big Sky home loss? Answer: 34-21 to Sacramento State on Oct. 12, 2019. The Bobcats enter Saturday having won 24 in a row at home against league competition.

Saturday's game will be Vigen's seventh in the series. He is 4-2 in the previous six, and 4-0 at home.

In the Bobcats' stretch of eight wins over Montana in the past 10 matchups, rushing has been the key component — as it has been at MSU for a decade now.

Obviously, success on the ground is many times a prerequisite to victory. But in those eight victories combined, Montana State averaged 318.4 rushing yards and didn't rush for fewer than 229 yards in any of those games.

Another dynamic in recent rivalry history is the success rate of first-year head coaches — or lack thereof. More often than not, it doesn't go well for coaches in their Brawl debut.

Since 2003, only one Griz head coach — Bob Stitt in 2015 — won in his first try in the rivalry.

And since 2000, only one Bobcats coach — Jeff Choate in 2016 — won his initial rivalry game.

How will first-year Griz coach Bobby Kennedy fare in his first go-round?

Though he'd only been on Montana's staff for one season before taking over the head job upon Bobby Hauck's sudden departure in February, Kennedy seemed to understand the rivalry both on and off the field. Kennedy has recommitted the program to in-state recruiting, improved access and rapport with local media, and brought some very real "good news" vibes.

On Saturday, he'll try to overcome the Bobcats where it's most tangible — on the field.

"It's my job to beat them," Kennedy told MTN Sports back in May.

If he does, it will represent, for one day anyway, a reversal of several trends that have heavily favored Montana State in the past decade.

