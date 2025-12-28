Year in review: MTN Sports' top stories of 2025

Looking back on 2025, the year brought many great stories and moments.

It started with Tommy Mellott becoming the first Montana State football player to win the Walter Payton Award, which annually recognizes the FCS offensive player of the year.

It's ending with Bobcat fans counting down the days to another shot at the national championship.

In between, we crowned another four-time high school state wrestling champion, the Montana men's and Montana State women's basketball teams advanced to their respective NCAA tournaments, the Missoula Loyola boys and Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale girls both won their third consecutive state championships and Helena's Madilyn Todorovich broke a 20-year-old Montana high school track and field record.

Libby's Ryggs Johnston became the first Montana men's golfer to play in The Open Championship, the Treasure State sent a team to the Babe Ruth World Series and Helena's Sam Petersen burst onto the national rodeo scene.

The all-class state volleyball tournaments delivered thrilling storylines, Frenchtown upset Billings Central in the Class A state football championship and the Cats and Griz played in the biggest Brawl of the Wild of them all ... until a month later when they played in an even bigger matchup.

There were certainly plenty of big sports stories in 2025, but our favorites aren't always about what happens on the field of competition. They're often stories about brotherhoods, hometowns, triumph and courage.

Below are some of MTN Sports' favorite or most impactful stories from 2025, or you can watch an extended edition of Sports Extra in the video above.

Support team had trip of a lifetime with Libby's Ryggs Johnston at British Open

Derek Joseph: Although Ryggs Johnston made history as the first Montana man to play in The Open Championship, he may not have gotten this far without a tight-knit support group of his closest friends and family members from across the state. Johnston having this group around him shows that no matter how far he travels to play professional golf, he will always keep his home state close to him.

Atlanta Falcon Troy Andersen, MDOT team up on safe driving campaign

Luke Shelton: I chose this as my favorite story of the year because it's been very cool to see how Troy continues to give back to his hometown, and this story demonstrated that you can talk about things like traffic safety while still doing it in a fun way.

Touchdown moment brings community together for Hays-Lodgepole teen

Tom Wylie: The touchdown didn't change the outcome of the game, but it changed the hearts of folks who witnessed it. This story reminded me why sports matter and how a moment of joy can be the best highlight of the year.

Legendary Great Falls CMR coach Jack Johnson, wife Rosann honored with Rocky Heckman award Saturday

Will Charlton: This is my favorite story of the year. It's about Jack and Rosann Johnson receiving the Rocky's Road Perseverance, Hope and Character Award on the final night of the Big Sky PRCA Rodeo in August. The reason it's my favorite is because it shows the true, genuine emotion people can show when they are surprised by an honor like this. Also, Lorell Heckman, the widow of the late Rocky, had her family with her to present the award.

Frenchtown got 'magical' movie-script ending with Class A football championship

Slim Kimmel: Who doesn't love a good underdog story? Not only was Billings Central heavily favored going into the game, Frenchtown rallied for the win behind a freshman backup quarterback. It was the stuff movies are made of.

East Helena hosts donkey basketball to fundraise for food-share programs

Jonny Walker: Sometimes the best ideas are the ones that sound most absurd when you first hear them. Over the course of covering this story, I went from thinking donkey basketball was a ridiculous concept to having some of the most fun I've had on the job.

Q2 AOW: Little wranglers face furry foes in mutton mayhem

Scott Breen: There's no room for fear in the rugged west. Only survival. In front of sold-out rodeo arenas, even the youngest mutton busters are hungry for their shot. When you throw kids into the rodeo mix, it's hard to turn away — and not smile — at the entertaining spectacle they deliver.

Billings Skyview coach James Bulluck navigating multiple sclerosis diagnosis

Alec Bofinger: Billings Skyview coach James Bulluck battled multiple sclerosis behind the scenes this past basketball season. First off, this hit home as my step-mother has dealt with MS for 25-plus years. It also highlights how teams can bond together over hardships and use those to fuel their performance.

'One in a million': Malia Kipp remembered for lasting legacy across Montana

Kyle Hansen: I picked the life retrospective of Malia Kipp, who was a trailblazer with the Montana Lady Griz as the first Montana Tribal member to play Division I women's basketball on a full scholarship. She passed away on Dec. 31, 2024, and the story offered a chance to remember her impact on sports in Montana both at the college level and across the state on tribal reservations.

Her story showed how different backgrounds are prevalent even with those from Montana, and she opened doors to Native American athletes that are still being felt today. Her passing brought out a wave of support and appreciation as an athlete who brought multiple communities together and inspired a wave of future athletes, and she was also featured in an award-winning documentary about her impact in Montana and with the Lady Griz.

