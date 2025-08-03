Support team had trip of a lifetime with Libby's Ryggs Johnston at British Open

KALISPELL — From Montana to Northern Ireland, Libby native Ryggs Johnston was the first man from the state to compete in an Open Championship, doing so at the 153rd edition July 17-20 at Royal Portrush.

But Johnston wasn't the only Montanan there. Joining him was a support team made up of a tight circle of friends and family, including his caddie Jonny Cielak, who grew up with Johnston in Libby.

“The environment was crazy with the fans to the players, I mean, everything was just such a uniquely awesome experience,” Cielak said. “I still think about it. I'm still kind of coming down off just being there, and (Johnston) making the cut was just the cherry on the top.”

After shooting a 5-under 66 in the second round, Johnston made the cut and played all four days at The Open. He finished with a four-day stroke total of 288 at 4-over par (74-66-74-74) and placed in a tie for 63rd.

Also among Johnston’s team is his manager, Tony Rosanova of Bozeman. Rosanova got to view The Open from the stands rather than on the course, but during the weekend he shared that experience with other important people in Johnston’s life.

“I was able to do an interview with his grandmother as Ryggs walked down the 18th fairway on his first day on Thursday,” Rosanova said. “The emotion that I felt just being associated with him and the emotion that she felt and his mom felt as they were watching him walk down the fairway really locked it in for me.”

For Johnston, knowing his support team and family were there for him at his biggest tournament is something he’ll never forget.

“You know, not a lot of guys make the weekend on their first major,” Johnston said. “But just knowing that they've been there from the start when I was 8 years old and started playing tournaments and traveling around in the motor home all the way up until that and kind of the big biggest stage you can get on, it's pretty cool to think about that journey.”

As Johnston continues his journey in professional golf, his tight-knit team wants to work hard to ensure he has the best career possible.

“You know there's people out there on tour that don't have much family, they really are on their own,” Cielak said. “I think it's very lucky for him to be able to have all these close surrounding people that take care of him and look out for him because everybody really loves him, and so we want the best for him, and that's a very important role right there.”

Johnston, who plays on the DP World Tour, will tee off next at the Nexo Championship in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, beginning Aug. 7.

