Atlanta Falcon Troy Andersen, MDOT team up on safe driving campaign

DILLON — One moment, an irate Troy Andersen is shouting "Boil!" at a lukewarm campfire coffee pot and the next he's sitting serenely in a pastoral meadow with mountains in the background and a lamb nestled in his lap.

That sharp comic tone shift is hard to ignore — or not chuckle at — and that was the exactly the aim of the five commercials that Andersen filmed with the Montana Department of Transportation as part of its Engage Montana program that uses "awareness, education and entertainment to help Montana's drivers make smarter, safer choices."

Andersen, a Dillon native who won a state football championship during his time with the Beavers and then went on to have a decorated All-American career at Montana State before being selected by the Atlanta Falcons with the 58th pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is still wholly committed to his home state and jumped at the chance to participate in the campaign.

"Safe driving is a great message and it's one that's needed in this state," said Andersen. "So have a little fun with some cheesy commercials. Hopefully they're entertaining and the point is to engage the audience and get the word out about safe driving."

For the first time, MDOT and Andersen took their message on the road, and they started in Dillon on Monday afternoon at Andersen's alma mater where he spoke to some 300 high school students about the importance of driving safely and buckling up. Prior to Andersen, Pat Goldhan, a Fairfield resident and seatbelt safety advocate, spoke about the death of his daughter, Lauryn, who died in 2016 at the age of 15 after being ejected from the passenger seat during a car crash.

The commercials MDOT and Andersen collaborated on might be campy, but the ultimate purpose of them is to save lives.

"That's the goal, even if we can reach one person," said MDOT Public Involvement Specialist Natalee Stout. "That's the purpose of behavioral safety messaging. So we're really trying to hit those markets where you're not expecting a commercial you see to be about safe driving."

Andersen, who suffered a knee injury against the New Orleans Saints in September, is now focused on making a healthy return this fall as he gears up four his fourth season as a linebacker with the Falcons.

"The last three years have flown by," said Andersen. "Had a couple of injury bugs, trying to work through it and stay healthy, but it's been a lot of fun so far. I've grown to like Atlanta and the Falcons and all the people down there, so it's been great."

But even as he looks to continue making waves in the NFC South, the Treasure State is never too far from his mind.

"Dillon will always be home, Montana will always be home," said Andersen. "I love coming back here, spending time here. It's great."