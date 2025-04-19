East Helena hosts donkey basketball to fundraise for food-share programs

EAST HELENA — East Helena High School hosted a game of donkey basketball Thursday afternoon to raise money for Helena Food Share and its own food share for students.

“Well, the students kind of picked that,” East Helena principal Paul Condon said of the chosen causes. “And I just sat with them and said, ‘Well, who are we going to give this money to?’ We’re going to make a little bit of money, we’re not going to make millions or anything, but we’ll make some money.

“So, who do we give it to? And the thought was food share sounds really good, and also to our high school food share program.”

The game featured a team of East Helena teachers against a team representing East Helena’s Booster Club.

“I mean, it’s super important in your community. We’re looking out for each other,” said booster club president Ryan Fetherston. “You know, it’s hard to learn when you’re on an empty stomach. So, anything we can do to help these kids and help this school district, we’re always behind.”

