Billings Skyview coach James Bulluck navigating multiple sclerosis diagnosis

BILLINGS — Sometimes life doesn’t give you the best cards.

“It was just the hand I was dealt. Now I just have got to find my new norm and ways to navigate it," said Billings Skyview head boys basketball coach James Bulluck.

Right around Christmas time Bulluck was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, a disease that attacks the central nervous system. His biggest hurdle currently is battling bouts of fatigue.

Tom Wylie / MTN Sports Billings Skyview coach James Bulluck instructs his team during the semifinal round of the Class AA boys state basketball tournament on Friday, March 14, 2025, in Bozeman.

“I got taken into the hospital. I couldn't see out of my left eye," Bulluck said. "My wife made me go. It progressively got worse throughout the week. She just woke up on Sunday, we were about to go to church, and she just says, 'Hey, can you read this for me? Cover your right eye.' I couldn't see, so we went in."

Bulluck wasn’t about to let it upend his life, though, maintaining his teaching position in the school and his job on the sidelines. It all culminated at the Class AA state tournament, where the Falcons hoisted the championship trophy.

“I just love this group. Love these guys. I'm blessed to have them and the support that they've provided myself and my family," Bulluck said.

“For them that was super special. Every boy on that team played a huge role in getting them there. For that we are so grateful," said his wife, Jessica Bulluck. "Truth be told, that moment wouldn't have happened without these boys carrying him to that finish line."

Just before the state tournament, players and team moms united to produce warm-up tops Skyview sported throughout the weekend.

“It just showed us that something can change in the snap of a finger," senior Zakai Owens said. "But it gave us something to play for. It gave us something to be considerate about. It gives you motivation, because playing for him, playing for this team — we made history here."

As time moves forward and Bulluck gets used to his new normal, he’s determined to stay as active as ever. That includes spending time with his three kids and a dedication to his golf game this summer.

“We love to golf. We like to get out. I'm terrible at it," he said. "It's kind of funny because we joked about this year being the year we put in some time to try and get better. I'm still going to try and do everything we can. We've got golf tournaments lined up. We're planning a basketball/golf fundraiser, too, hopefully in August.

"And the kids, I'm not going to let this affect what I do with my daughters. We've got all the toys at home. The blow-ups, parks, bikes and that kind of thing. As long as I can do it, I'll do it."

One thing is certain — Bulluck is going to throw punches at MS.

