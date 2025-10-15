Touchdown moment brings community together for Hays-Lodgepole teen

HAYS-LODGEPOLE — Fourteen year old Hays-Lodgepole freshman Collin Monteau has always loved football.

Although he is nonverbal and uses a wheelchair due to complications from a premature birth, he never misses a chance to talk about his favorite sport through his communication tablet.

“He’s always talking about football — always,” said special education teacher Wanda DuBray.

On Friday night, Monteau got to do more than talk about football — he got to play.

WATCH: Heartwarming touchdown moment goes viral

Hays-Lodgepole teen’s touchdown goes viral, inspires community

With the help of his cousin and teammate Haiden Grant, and cooperation from the Big Sandy coaches, the Hays-Lodgepole Thunderbirds designed a special moment for Monteau during their final game of the season.

“I asked if there was anything we can do at the football game because he really wants to go be with the players,” DuBray said.

Thunderbirds junior high coach and Monteau’s uncle, Adam Doney, said the idea quickly grew from a simple gesture to something much bigger.

“I thought about it for a day, and I was thinking maybe a manager or something,” Doney said. “And I was like, no — we’re going to get him in the game.”

The Thunderbirds got Monteau a jersey, and with the referees’ approval, he took the field. His first carry went for 3 yards, but toward the end of the game the Big Sandy coaches asked to give him one more chance — this time for a touchdown.

TAMMY WERK Collin Monteau poses for a photo with his cousin Haiden Grant (69).

“The ref came over and he was like, Big Sandy wants to have him go in for a touchdown,” DuBray said. “And his arms start flailing, and he was so excited.”

Grant pushed his cousin’s wheelchair toward the end zone as fans from both sidelines erupted.

“It made me happy seeing all the community come around and cheer for Collin,” Grant said. “To see Collin happy made me feel good.”

Monteau’s grandmother and guardian, Tammy Werk, said she didn’t know the play was planned.

“I never expected to have something like this — so heartwarming,” she said.

DuBray said she could tell Monteau was living his dream.

“It was so exciting — the crowd was roaring, the horns were honking — it was so amazing,” she said.

The video of Monteau’s touchdown has now been viewed more than 80,000 times on Facebook, with messages of support pouring in from around the state.

Grant said the attention hasn’t changed his cousin — but it’s made him a bit of a celebrity at school.

“Yeah, he’s been pretty popular,” Grant said. “Everyone’s been coming up to him, seeing him and asking him about his touchdown and everything.”

TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Collin Monteau and his family.

For Doney, the play was a reminder of what sports can mean beyond the scoreboard.

The biggest smile in the world — watching this little guy be happy,” he said. “It’s very special for this community and this school. He’s an inspiration.”

Sometimes the most meaningful plays don’t change the outcome of the game. But they change the people who see them.

The Thunderbirds haven't won a game this season and lost 56-12 on Friday, but Monteau’s touchdown — officially counted in the scorebook — gave the team and community a victory they’ll never forget.