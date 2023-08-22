UFC 292: A look back at MTN Sports' coverage of Sean O'Malley's title run

BOSTON — Helena native Sean O'Malley made history on Saturday night when he won the UFC's bantamweight championship with a second-round TKO over Aljamain Sterling at the TD Garden at UFC 292.

O'Malley knocked down Sterling with a counter-right punch then finished him with ground strikes, sending the crowd into a frenzy. With the win, O'Malley became the first Montanan to win a UFC title.

O'Malley's stardom has risen to a different level as one of the faces of the UFC, but his journey started in the Treasure State in Helena.

MTN Sports covered O'Malley in the lead-up to UFC 292 as well as the entire week in Boston, and here's a look back and collection of stories our sports team put together in covering O'Malley's rise in Montana to his historic night in Boston.

Follow these links to relive our coverage:

Montana Suga Show: Sean O’Malley’s Helena upbringing a key part of UFC success

'Look at him today': For former coaches and teammates, Sean O'Malley's rise in MMA is no surprise

'Best buddy to have': Sean O’Malley makes lasting impact outside the UFC octagon

"It's his belt": Friends and family of Sean O'Malley offer fight predictions, messages

'Molded who I was': Sean O'Malley credits growing up in Montana as 'huge role' in UFC success

Red Hawk and Suga: Partnership between Tim Welch, Sean O’Malley keeps winning

Love him or hate him: UFC 292 fighters weigh in on Sean O'Malley title bout

After fiery press conference, successful weight cut, Helena's Sean O'Malley on doorstep of UFC title

Helena's Sean O'Malley strikes early, stuns Aljamain Sterling to capture bantamweight title at UFC 292

PHOTOS: Sean O'Malley's historic week at UFC 292 in Boston

With UFC title win, Helena's Sean O'Malley no longer the future – he's the present

