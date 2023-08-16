"It's his belt": Friends and family of Sean O'Malley offer fight predictions, messages

Editor's note: Helena native Sean O’Malley is fighting for a bantamweight world championship at UFC 292 on Saturday in Boston. MTN Sports will be on hand for the “Suga Show” and is providing updates throughout fight week.

O’Malley is a superstar in and out of the octagon, and at the moment is likely Montana’s most high-profile athlete. MTN Sports spent time in Helena visiting Sean’s family and the people who played a role in his upbringing and were there at the beginning of his mixed martial arts journey. This is Part 4 of a four-part series leading up to fight night. For Part 1, click here. For Part 2, click here.For Part 3, click here.

BOSTON — MTN Sports is on the road to cover Helena native Sean O’Malley’s fight against Aljamain Sterling for a bantamweight world championship at UFC 292, Saturday at the TD Garden.

We’ve spent the last few days detailing O’Malley’s background through interviews and features with figures from his childhood and early MMA career.

Before Wednesday’s press conference kicks off fight week, we asked O’Malley’s friends and family to offer their predictions for the fight and share messages they had for Sean. Click the video to see the result.

