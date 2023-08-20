Photos: Sean O'Malley's historic week at UFC 292 in Boston

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292. KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports

Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston. TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports

Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292. KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports

Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292. KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports

Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292. KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports

Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292. KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports

Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292. KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports

Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292. KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports

Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),. AP IMAGES

Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),. AP IMAGES

Sean O'Malley lands a left against Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) AP IMAGES

Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),. AP IMAGES

Sean O'Malley lands a kick against Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan) AP IMAGES

Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),. AP IMAGES

Sean O'Malley is given the belt by UFC president Dana White after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),. AP IMAGES

Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),. AP IMAGES

Sean O'Malley is congratulated by UFC president Dana White after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),. AP IMAGES

Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Aljamain Sterling in their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),. AP IMAGES

Prev 1 / Ad Next