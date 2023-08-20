Photos: Sean O'Malley's historic week at UFC 292 in Boston
Photos from a historic week at UFC 292, capped off by Helena native Sean O'Malley winning a world bantamweight championship.
Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES Sean O'Malley lands a left against Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)Photo by: AP IMAGES Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES Sean O'Malley lands a kick against Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)Photo by: AP IMAGES Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES Sean O'Malley is given the belt by UFC president Dana White after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES Sean O'Malley is congratulated by UFC president Dana White after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Aljamain Sterling in their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES