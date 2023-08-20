Watch Now
Photos: Sean O'Malley's historic week at UFC 292 in Boston

Photos from a historic week at UFC 292, capped off by Helena native Sean O'Malley winning a world bantamweight championship.

_DSC1247.jpg Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports _DSC1183.jpeg Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports _DSC1194.jpeg Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports _DSC1205.jpeg Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports _DSC1206.jpeg Photos from the UFC 292 public press conference at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0059.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports _DSC1209.jpeg Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0103.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0067.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0145.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0160.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0179.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0180.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0185.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0186.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0214.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0206.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0215.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0230.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0260.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0262.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0291.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports DSC_0298.JPG Photos from the Ceremonial weigh ins at the TD Garden in Boston.Photo by: TOM WYLIE/MTN Sports _DSC1322.jpg Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports _DSC1240.jpg Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports _DSC1343.jpg Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports _DSC1221.jpg Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports _DSC1356.jpg Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports _DSC1366.jpg Photos from the post fight press conference following UFC 292.Photo by: KYLE HANSEN/MTN Sports UFC 292 Mixed Martial Arts Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES UFC 292 Mixed Martial Arts Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES UFC 292 Mixed Martial Arts Sean O'Malley lands a left against Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)Photo by: AP IMAGES UFC 292 Mixed Martial Arts Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES UFC 292 Mixed Martial Arts Sean O'Malley lands a kick against Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)Photo by: AP IMAGES UFC 292 Mixed Martial Arts Sean O'Malley, top, lands punches after knocking down Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES UFC 292 Mixed Martial Arts Sean O'Malley is given the belt by UFC president Dana White after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES UFC 292 Mixed Martial Arts Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES UFC 292 Mixed Martial Arts Sean O'Malley is congratulated by UFC president Dana White after defeating Aljamain Sterling during their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES UFC 292 Mixed Martial Arts Sean O'Malley celebrates after defeating Aljamain Sterling in their UFC 292 Bantamweight title mixed martial arts fight, Saturday, August 19, 2023, in Boston. O'Malley won the title via 2nd round KO. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan),.Photo by: AP IMAGES

