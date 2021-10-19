Watch
2021 State AA soccer scores, pairings

The State AA soccer playoffs begin Tuesday, Oct. 19.

The first round consists of seeded intradivisional match-ups. After the first round, teams in each division will be reseeded for the quarter final round with the lowest remaining seed being the No. 4 seed, etc.

The quarterfinals will be played on Saturday, Oct. 23, and the semifinals will be played on Tuesday, Oct. 26. The state championships will be held on Saturday, Oct. 30.

The first-round match-ups can be found below.

BOYS

First round, Tuesday Oct. 19
(8E) Great Falls CMR @ (1E) Bozeman, 6:00 pm
(7E) Great Falls @ (2E) Billings West, 2:00 pm
(6E) Belgrade @ (3E) Bozeman Gallatin,1:00 pm
(5E) Billings Skyview @ (4E) Billings Senior, 6:00 pm

(8W) Kalispell Flathead @ (1W) Missoula Hellgate, 7:30 pm
(7W) Missoula Big Sky @ (2W) Kalispell Glacier, 3:30 pm
(6W) Butte @ (3W) Helena Capital, 4:00 pm
(5W) Missoula Sentinel @ (4W) Helena High, 4:00 pm

GIRLS

First round, Tuesday Oct. 19
(8E) Great Falls @ (1E) Billings West, 4:00 pm
(7E) Belgrade @ (2E) Bozeman Gallatin, 3:00 pm
(6E) Great Falls CMR @ (3E) Billings Senior, 2:00 pm
(5E) Billings Skyview @ (4E) Bozeman High, 3:30 pm

(8W) Butte @ (1W) Helena High, 2:00 pm
(7W) Missoula Big Sky @ (2W) Missoula Hellgate, 5:00 pm
(6W) Kalispell Flathead @ (3W) Missoula Sentinel, 4:00 pm
(5W) Kalispell Glacier @ (4W) Helena Capital, 2:00 pm

