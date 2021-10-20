Bozeman Hawks boys and girls soccer teams advance to quarterfinals

BOZEMAN — A brisk fall day for the first round of AA playoff soccer in Bozeman as the girls and boys were in action today.

(No.4) Bozeman Hawks girls 1, (No.5) Billings Skyview Falcons 0

This one would go into overtime. In the 88th minute, there was a battle for a loose ball in front of the net and Miles Al-Chokhachy punched it in for Bozeman for the first score of the game. Skyview was unable to answer.

No.4 Bozeman is headed to Helena high to face the No.1 Bengals on Saturday.

(No.1) Bozeman Hawks boys 10, CMR 0

Bozeman star Drew Johnson started the game off with two straight goals and an assist to Riley Bloomer to put Bozeman up 3-0 and they never looked back to win handily, 10-0.

Bozeman will host the No.5 seed from the West, Missoula Sentinel, on Saturday.

