State AA soccer: Gallatin boys, girls advance to quarterfinals with wins over Belgrade

BOZEMAN — It was only a week and a half ago that both Gallatin's boys and girls programs played Belgrade for one of their final games of the regular season only to cross paths once again in the first round of State AA soccer playoffs.

With the Eastern AA No. 3 seed, the Raptors (9-5) hosted their first-ever postseason match, which ended in a 2-0 shutout over the Panthers. Max Burke's two-goal performance late in the second period (63', 69') secured Gallatin their first playoff win in program history while also advancing them to Saturday's quarterfinal match.

The Raptors will play the winner of (7W) Missoula Big Sky versus (2W) Glacier.

On the girl's side of the bracket, Gallatin proved why they were awarded the No. 2 seed in Eastern AA cruising past the No. 7 Panthers, 6-1.

Belgrade scored their lone goal of the game in the first nine minutes off a corner kick, which was tapped in by Maddi McDunn.

Gallatin's Olivia Collins answered back six minutes later off an assist from Indigo Andresen, which was one of three on the afternoon by the junior.

Andresen, Tessa Scott, and Bella Clark also each notched a goal contributing to the Raptors' lopsided victory.

Gallatin will host a quarterfinal game this Saturday against the winner of (8W) Flathead versus (3W) Missoula Sentinel.