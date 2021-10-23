Watch
Class AA Soccer Roundup: Gallatin girls top Sentinel

LUKE SHELTON/MTN SPORTS
The Gallatin girls beat Missoula Sentinel in the Class AA quarterfinals.
Gallatin girls soccer
Posted at 5:35 PM, Oct 23, 2021
BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Gallatin girls are moving on.

The No. 3 Raptors scored a pair of goals in the second half of the game and fended off No. 2 Missoula Sentinel 2-0 at Bozeman Sports Park on Saturday afternoon to advance to the Class AA semifinals.

Tessa Scott scored on a penalty kick in the 53rd minute to break a tieless stalemate. In the 60th minute, Olivia Collins added an insurance goal on a back-heel kick that hit the top crossbar and then dropped in behind goalie Kassidy Kirgan.

The Raptors will face the winner of Billings Western-Helena Capital on Tuesday.

