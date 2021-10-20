Watch
High School Sports

Actions

Helena High, Capital girls and Helena Capital boys advance in AA soccer playoffs

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 9:05 PM, Oct 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-19 23:43:01-04

HELENA — For the first time since the MHSA re-arranged the playoff format for the State AA soccer playoffs, all four Helena High and Capital teams hosted a playoff game on Tuesday.

The Helena High girls came into the playoffs as the top seed in the Western AA and ran wild against the eight-seeded Butte Bulldogs, winning 10-0. Helena High will now host the Bozeman Hawks when the playoffs resume on Saturday.

The Helena Capital girls are the fourth seed from the west and hosted the fifth-seeded Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack. Though the Bruins were the higher seed on Tuesday, Capital failed to beat the Wolfpack all year before knocking the Wolfpack out of the playoffs with a 3-2 victory. The Capital Girls will head to Billings on Saturday to take on the top-seeded Billings West Gold Bears on Saturday.

The Helena Capital boys took on the Butte Bulldogs, and the third-seeded Bruins peppered the net early and often in the contest knocking the six-seed out of the tournament with a 3-0 win. The Helena Capital Boys will also head to Billings to take on the No. 2 seed in the East, the Billings West Gold Bears.

The Helena High Bengals boys came into Tuesday as the fourth-seed from the West and played host to the Missoula Sentinel Spartans as the five-seed. The Bengals owned the season series with a 1-0-1 record on the year, but the Spartans fought tooth and nail to a narrow 1-0 victory to upset the Bengals. The Spartans were the only team to upset a higher seed on Tuesday and for that they are rewarded with the top team from the East, the Bozeman Hawks on Saturday.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state