Helena High, Capital girls and Helena Capital boys advance in AA soccer playoffs

HELENA — For the first time since the MHSA re-arranged the playoff format for the State AA soccer playoffs, all four Helena High and Capital teams hosted a playoff game on Tuesday.

The Helena High girls came into the playoffs as the top seed in the Western AA and ran wild against the eight-seeded Butte Bulldogs, winning 10-0. Helena High will now host the Bozeman Hawks when the playoffs resume on Saturday.

The Helena Capital girls are the fourth seed from the west and hosted the fifth-seeded Kalispell Glacier Wolfpack. Though the Bruins were the higher seed on Tuesday, Capital failed to beat the Wolfpack all year before knocking the Wolfpack out of the playoffs with a 3-2 victory. The Capital Girls will head to Billings on Saturday to take on the top-seeded Billings West Gold Bears on Saturday.

The Helena Capital boys took on the Butte Bulldogs, and the third-seeded Bruins peppered the net early and often in the contest knocking the six-seed out of the tournament with a 3-0 win. The Helena Capital Boys will also head to Billings to take on the No. 2 seed in the East, the Billings West Gold Bears.

The Helena High Bengals boys came into Tuesday as the fourth-seed from the West and played host to the Missoula Sentinel Spartans as the five-seed. The Bengals owned the season series with a 1-0-1 record on the year, but the Spartans fought tooth and nail to a narrow 1-0 victory to upset the Bengals. The Spartans were the only team to upset a higher seed on Tuesday and for that they are rewarded with the top team from the East, the Bozeman Hawks on Saturday.

