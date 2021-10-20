State AA soccer: Kalispell Glacier advances to quarterfinal round

KALISPELL — Kalispell Glacier took on Missoula Big Sky in the first round of the State AA soccer playoffs on Tuesday. The Wolfpack had beaten Big Sky twice in the regular season and they did not slow down their momentum to open the postseason.

The Wolfpack, the No. 2 seed in the Western AA, topped the seventh-seeded Eagles, 1-0.

Big Sky's defense was applying the pressure, not giving the Wolfpack an easy win. Glacier maintained possession for most of the first half but could not follow through with goals. With five minutes left in the first half Big Sky received a penalty and Glacier's Burke Fox takes the penalty kick in the box, making it 1-0 going into the half.

The Wolfpack continued to keep majority of the possession in the second half but the Big Sky defense does not let up, but one goal was all Glacier needed to get the win and advance in the Class AA playoffs.