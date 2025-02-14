State wrestling: New three-day tournament off and running on Day 1 in Billings

BILLINGS — The state wrestling tournament has again brought scores of competitors and fans to First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, albeit with a new look in 2025.

For the first time, what is one of the Montana High School Association’s premier championship events will take place over the course of three days for both boys and girls.

Thursday marked the opening day of the proceedings with boys first-round matches and girls first- and second-round bouts.

Though a first, the three-day model was necessitated by the increasing number of competitors, especially in the girls ranks. And it may end up stretching the tournament out even more in the future.

“We had some really long days in the past to squeeze this in,” MHSA executive director Brian Michelotti said Thursday. “In a two-day schedule it was very difficult. Long-term wise, we probably will have to go to possibly even a full three-day schedule with the growth of wrestling across our state.”

MHSA associate director Scott Wilson said there are 667 boys and 326 girls competing at this year’s tournament, which are increases from last year due to added weight classes. As far as total participation, Wilson said this season began with approximately 1,700 boys and 750 girls.

Last year, Wilson said, there were roughly 1,600 boys and 600 girls competing in wrestling.

“It's an exciting time,” Michelotti said. “It's a great problem to be able to deal with, and I think it's really going to benefit not only the wrestlers, but also the fans across our state.”

Among the highlights from Thursday was Billings West senior Zach Morse pinning Helena’s Gus Baum 25 seconds into their first-round match at 118 pounds in Class AA.

Morse is the only wrestler this year pursuing a fourth consecutive individual title. If pulls it off, he’ll be the 42nd in Montana history to do it.

West is seeking a fourth straight team championship, but holds a slim lead over perennial power Kalispell Flathead atop the AA standings, 56-54.

Huntley Project is also vying for a fourth consecutive Class B-C team title, and is out to a comfortable lead with 54 first-day points.

Defending champion Laurel leads the Class A race with 59.5 points.

The first two rounds of the girls competition saw Billings Senior gobble up 86 Day-1 points in pursuit of its third-straight AA crown. Miles City scored 62 points to lead the Class A point race while reigning B-C champ Baker jumped out with 33.5 points.

Fans can follow live results throughout the weekend at trackwrestling.com.

The schedule change to the tournament means Friday will begin with first-round consolation and quarterfinal matches for the boys and first- and second-round consolation bouts for the girls.

The semifinals, previously contested on Saturday morning, will now be held Friday at 5 p.m. — a big change for title contenders who previously had to wrestle in and win two crucial matches in one day in order to capture a championship.

Instead, Saturday will begin with consolation matches at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., with the consolation finals scheduled for 1 p.m. The parade of finalists is slated for 3 with the championship bouts to follow.

The state wrestling tournament, now in its 35th year as an all-comers event at First Interstate Arena, has moved into new territory and isn’t likely to turn back.

“We’ve had a lot of work from Scott Wilson in our office, and also the MHSA wrestling committee to really look at having the ability to use one complete extra day for all the wrestling,” Michelotti said.

“With the sheer interest and the sheer numbers of wrestlers that are here now in 2025, we really are looking at continuing with the three-day schedule.”

