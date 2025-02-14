Results: 2025 Class A boys state wrestling - Day 1

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class A boys state wrestling tournament Feb. 13-15 at First Interstate Arena at Metrapark in Billings 103

Champ. Round 1 - Landon Hansen (Frenchtown) 30-11 won by tech fall over Aiden Hill (Laurel) 24-25 (TF-1.5 5:40 (20-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Eli Lonski (Sidney / Fairview) 39-15 won by fall over Caleb Weldon (Frenchtown) 22-7 (Fall 2:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Nedens (Hardin) 33-18 won by fall over Levi Nick (Libby / Troy) 29-17 (Fall 2:46)

Champ. Round 1 - William Alves (Lockwood (Billings)) 41-5 won by fall over Callen Ballard (Bigfork) 8-15 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Owen Wegner (Billings Central/Joliet) 33-14 won by decision over Chase Davis (Corvallis) 32-6 (Dec 6-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Eli Erdahl (East Helena) 37-5 won by tech fall over Tayden Shooter (Browning) 9-22 (TF-1.5 1:36 (18-3))

Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Stygles (Havre) 26-14 won by fall over Wyatt Moldenhaur (Polson) 20-15 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Grossman (Hardin) 42-3 won by tech fall over Tucker Williams (Columbia Falls) 1-4 (TF-1.5 2:00 (17-1)) 110

Champ. Round 1 - Marquis Abad (Butte Central) 15-0 won by injury default over George Russell (East Helena) 7-13 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Bodee Bright (Sidney / Fairview) 18-5 won by fall over Kelsen Brackett (Butte Central) 3-3 (Fall 0:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Lucas Hesse (Frenchtown) 27-8 won by decision over Logan Steinmetz (Lockwood (Billings)) 24-12 (Dec 14-9)

Champ. Round 1 - Preston Johnson (Fergus (Lewistown)) 38-9 won by fall over Matthew Almaraz (Frenchtown) 14-13 (Fall 5:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Brady Boucher (Havre) 23-9 won by fall over Brander McCollum (Ronan) 13-9 (Fall 3:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyson Syth (Sidney / Fairview) 34-13 won by fall over Rogan Madison (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 1-4 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 1 - James Cook (Laurel) 25-21 won by fall over Tristin Rogers (Libby / Troy) 23-10 (Fall 3:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaius Rivera (Billings Central/Joliet) 39-3 won by fall over Jack Hayven (Libby / Troy) 2-7 (Fall 0:31) 118

Champ. Round 1 - Riley Orr (Libby / Troy) 14-7 won by fall over Landon Orthman (Hardin) 21-23 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Will Merkel (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 32-13 won by fall over Gerardo Alverez (Polson) 21-18 (Fall 1:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Kahle Hill (Corvallis) 35-6 won by injury default over Colt McCord (Fergus (Lewistown)) 30-17 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Aramis Rivera (Billings Central/Joliet) 39-8 won by fall over Daniel Sanchez (Ronan) 10-16 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Jonah Casterline (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 22-12 won by fall over Bridger Bache (Libby / Troy) 25-16 (Fall 5:59)

Champ. Round 1 - Konner Heath (Laurel) 39-15 won by fall over Angel Lorenzana Enriquez (Columbia Falls) 3-4 (Fall 1:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Rowen Lundgren (Lockwood (Billings)) 24-17 won by major decision over Justus Orman-Bergman (Ronan) 23-21 (MD 19-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Philip Westrick (Lockwood (Billings)) 34-6 won by fall over Noah Rust (Bigfork) 9-18 (Fall 0:40) 126

Champ. Round 1 - Pita Fish (Browning) 22-15 won by fall over Sean Ochs (Dawson County) 14-10 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Smith (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 26-12 won by tech fall over Quinn Wissenbauch (Corvallis) 4-3 (TF-1.5 3:15 (18-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Devin Rossiter (Butte Central) 13-4 won by injury default over Brummie Boggus (Three Forks/Ennis) 18-8 (Inj. 1:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Emerson Nose (Laurel) 35-13 won by decision over Jack Holmes (Butte Central) 18-15 (Dec 11-8)

Champ. Round 1 - DJay Wipf (Billings Central/Joliet) 22-6 won by decision over Octavious Christianson (Columbia Falls) 4-2 (Dec 14-10)

Champ. Round 1 - Haydan Frieboes (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 31-9 won by injury default over Luc Cheff (Ronan) 11-11 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Yuriah Camacho (Sidney / Fairview) 22-11 won by fall over Travis Nygard (Frenchtown) 27-14 (Fall 3:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Ketterling (Lockwood (Billings)) 37-5 won by fall over Sean Davis (Corvallis) 23-17 (Fall 0:48) 132

Champ. Round 1 - Ridge Cote (Ronan) 38-6 won by fall over Coyt Krieger (Hardin) 25-26 (Fall 0:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Xander McCann (Billings Central/Joliet) 18-15 won by fall over Jeremiah Thomas (Libby / Troy) 14-13 (Fall 4:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Sebastian Mogan (Laurel) 23-15 won by fall over Darrin Denton (Libby / Troy) 24-18 (Fall 3:07)

Champ. Round 1 - Tristan Swanson (Dawson County) 27-11 won by fall over Corben Carlson (Polson) 13-25 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Barnes (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 33-9 won by fall over Waylon Ritchey (Lockwood (Billings)) 30-14 (Fall 2:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Brenner Mullin (Sidney / Fairview) 43-12 won by fall over Shane Spencer (Corvallis) 3-4 (Fall 1:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Murphy (Three Forks/Ennis) 21-10 won by tech fall over Bradley Beck (Columbia Falls) 3-3 (TF-1.5 3:42 (22-7))

Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Nose (Laurel) 49-3 won by fall over Ryder Haskins (Frenchtown) 13-13 (Fall 1:50) 138

Champ. Round 1 - Benjamin White (Stevensville / Victor) 38-3 won by fall over Wyatt Gar (Fergus (Lewistown)) 22-21 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 1 - Jake Phalen (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 22-9 won by tech fall over Skylar Sias (Ronan) 27-21 (TF-1.5 3:49 (17-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Kooper Kovnesky (Three Forks/Ennis) 28-16 won by decision over Cooper Hardy (Frenchtown) 33-16 (Dec 3-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Aaron Schmitz (Sidney / Fairview) 45-7 won by fall over James Holmes (Butte Central) 36-15 (Fall 3:16)

Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Warner (Frenchtown) 29-13 won by fall over Jaiden Moreland (Laurel) 20-14 (Fall 3:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Matt Lemer (Havre) 32-10 won by decision over Nicholas Campbell (Libby / Troy) 31-11 (Dec 12-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Spencer Tillman (Laurel) 21-20 won by decision over Byron Stoker (Corvallis) 4-3 (Dec 8-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Dalton Hinebauch (Lockwood (Billings)) 20-1 won by fall over Fisher Whitaker (Columbia Falls) 2-4 (Fall 3:30) 144

Champ. Round 1 - Landree Aurand (Whitefish) 21-2 won by tech fall over Stockton Stroh (Fergus (Lewistown)) 18-15 (TF-1.5 3:38 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Michael Moorman (Laurel) 33-17 won by fall over Gabe Kosters (Libby / Troy) 23-17 (Fall 3:21)

Champ. Round 1 - Reed Mantle (Havre) 18-2 won by fall over Todd Whitescarver (Stevensville / Victor) 47-4 (Fall 1:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Reske (Dawson County) 33-7 won by fall over Gabriel Martin (Frenchtown) 22-17 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Matthew Mogan (Laurel) 26-15 won by fall over Labraun Shooter (Browning) 23-10 (Fall 5:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Isiaha Otto (Havre) 32-14 won by tech fall over Connor Benson (Libby / Troy) 21-16 (TF-1.5 5:51 (19-3))

Champ. Round 1 - Johnny Paxson (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 21-21 won by fall over Michael Rummel (Frenchtown) 18-7 (Fall 5:10)

Champ. Round 1 - Reece Graves (Sidney / Fairview) 49-1 won by fall over Rogan Sutherland (Corvallis) 2-4 (Fall 1:15) 150

Champ. Round 1 - Tahj Wells (Browning) 30-4 won by fall over Hagen Colmen (Three Forks/Ennis) 10-21 (Fall 0:29)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Carney (Dawson County) 20-12 won by fall over Ryatt Maley (Polson) 13-22 (Fall 2:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Carter Olson (Whitefish) 23-14 won by fall over Trey Bazaldua (Billings Central/Joliet) 25-18 (Fall 5:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Mathias Hogue (Three Forks/Ennis) 21-7 won by fall over Rebel Crump (Columbia Falls) 2-3 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Boe Miles (Libby / Troy) 33-12 won by major decision over Lance Allen (Sidney / Fairview) 18-21 (MD 15-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Luke Knaub (Laurel) 20-8 won by fall over David Brant (Frenchtown) 17-13 (Fall 3:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Gresyn Hostetler (Dawson County) 23-14 won by major decision over Kas Whiteman (Browning) 2-3 (MD 18-10)

Champ. Round 1 - Cale Nedens (Hardin) 47-2 won by fall over Cyrus Baker (Stevensville / Victor) 3-6 (Fall 0:09) 157

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Delorme (Columbia Falls) 5-0 won by fall over Keenan Huber (Dawson County) 22-19 (Fall 1:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Trace Steinmetz (Lockwood (Billings)) 29-15 won by fall over Landon Bryan (Stevensville / Victor) 18-16 (Fall 0:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Jason Sorteberg (Sidney / Fairview) 16-20 won by fall over Castin Borkholder (Corvallis) 4-2 (Fall 2:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Keysor (Sidney / Fairview) 29-5 won by fall over Tristen DeShazer (Libby / Troy) 23-19 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Crowe (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 3-1 won by fall over Will Nedens (Hardin) 25-21 (Fall 3:21)

Champ. Round 1 - Trystan Knight (Billings Central/Joliet) 30-12 won by fall over Logan Heyne (Whitefish) 11-3 (Fall 3:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Jairyn Krause (Ronan) 33-15 won in sudden victory - 1 over Eddy Arciga (Lockwood (Billings)) 26-17 (SV-1 6-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Knaub (Laurel) 42-12 won by fall over Sheamis Cobb (Polson) 8-18 (Fall 3:07) 165

Champ. Round 1 - Koda King (Ronan) 43-4 won by fall over Arthur Haertwig (Dawson County) 8-16 (Fall 1:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Wesley Walks (Hardin) 28-22 won by fall over Hunter Rooney (Libby / Troy) 20-22 (Fall 3:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Branch Martin (Frenchtown) 38-9 won by fall over Cody Crooks (Sidney / Fairview) 18-19 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Keaton Wergin (Dawson County) 24-7 won by tech fall over Wyatt Elwell (Bigfork) 15-10 (TF-1.5 4:31 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Blaise Cronk (Columbia Falls) 4-1 won by fall over Dylan Anderson (Three Forks/Ennis) 16-22 (Fall 2:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Cook (Laurel) 23-14 won by fall over Kane Burke (Browning) 20-20 (Fall 0:29)

Champ. Round 1 - Kade Bowles (Corvallis) 25-13 won by fall over Aaron See (Sidney / Fairview) 10-10 (Fall 1:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Holden Hoiness (Laurel) 43-10 won by fall over Quirt Crafton (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 0-4 (Fall 0:37) 175

Champ. Round 1 - Hank Hagenbarth (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 4-0 won by tech fall over Vincent Diaz (Three Forks/Ennis) 11-15 (TF-1.5 2:10 (19-3))

Champ. Round 1 - Ty Schepens (Sidney / Fairview) 36-18 won by fall over Colton Snyder (Corvallis) 27-19 (Fall 5:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Brady Hout (Ronan) 28-18 won by injury default over Zane Anderson (Lockwood (Billings)) 22-20 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Deegan Tvedt (Custer Co. (Miles City)) 26-8 won by fall over Tucker Gonzales (Columbia Falls) 3-3 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 1 - Winslow Peter (Columbia Falls) 3-1 won by injury default over Austin Cronin (Havre) 16-15 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Eli Hill (Laurel) 22-11 won by fall over Sergi Chinikaylo (Frenchtown) 15-16 (Fall 1:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Dominque McKay (Ronan) 35-14 won by decision over Robert Koyama (Hardin) 20-22 (Dec 9-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaden Silha (Dawson County) 35-4 won by fall over Tanner Wolfe (Libby / Troy) 31-18 (Fall 1:29) 190

Champ. Round 1 - Rowdy Crump (Columbia Falls) 5-0 won by fall over Ira Moore (Havre) 8-16 (Fall 3:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Dighans (East Helena) 28-12 won by fall over Noah Guisinger (Hamilton ) 3-3 (Fall 5:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Wayman (Ronan) 23-15 won by decision over Cooper Fulgham (Sidney / Fairview) 28-22 (Dec 11-6)

Champ. Round 1 - James Mills (Lockwood (Billings)) 30-15 won by fall over Cayde Olsen (Corvallis) 2-3 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Hardy (Frenchtown) 27-6 won by fall over Hunter Wichman (Fergus (Lewistown)) 27-20 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Pierce Caplette (Havre) 17-3 won by fall over Manny Oldchief (Browning) 2-4 (Fall 4:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Levi Love (Laurel) 22-14 won by fall over Ian Thom (Libby / Troy) 33-17 (Fall 1:06)

Champ. Round 1 - Bruno Pallone (Hardin) 45-3 won by fall over Shawn Stump (Polson) 5-18 (Fall 0:51) 215

Champ. Round 1 - Beaudry Payne (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 36-5 won by fall over Randy Pyfer (Three Forks/Ennis) 17-21 (Fall 2:59)

Champ. Round 1 - Brody Vandyke (Laurel) 29-21 won by fall over Isaac Rodriguez (Ronan) 10-11 (Fall 0:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Lincoln Ledingham (Bigfork) 9-3 won by fall over Landon Merry (Lockwood (Billings)) 19-16 (Fall 3:03)

Champ. Round 1 - Thor Fulgham (Sidney / Fairview) 29-19 won by fall over Cade Calica (Browning) 5-29 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Ashton Orthman (Hardin) 29-16 won by fall over Aidan Emerson (Corvallis) 2-2 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Jack Pallett (Fergus (Lewistown)) 40-8 won by fall over Adam Lolli (Columbia Falls) 1-4 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Weston Boggs (Hardin) 20-17 won by fall over Tannon Weller (Frenchtown) 25-15 (Fall 4:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Gage Chapman (Havre) 26-12 won by injury default over Colton Galliher (East Helena) 0-1 (Inj. 0:00) 285

Champ. Round 1 - Holland Jantzen (Bigfork) 25-7 won by fall over Waylon Schieffer (Sidney / Fairview) 14-15 (Fall 3:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Brandon Healy (Havre) 21-8 won by fall over Sam Akey (Whitefish) 8-8 (Fall 3:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse James (Hamilton ) 4-1 won by fall over Zack Smith (Lockwood (Billings)) 13-13 (Fall 3:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Lewis (Havre) 29-3 won by fall over Couper Estep (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan) 2-3 (Fall 0:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Davis (Ronan) 30-11 won by fall over Tytan Sebestyen (East Helena) 8-10 (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Tye Brown (Laurel) 41-12 won by tech fall over Jacob Kurpius (Frenchtown) 17-21 (TF-1.5 2:39 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Trey Daly (Lockwood (Billings)) 24-17 won by fall over Blaine Wallace (Corvallis) 3-3 (Fall 1:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Cody Kills On Top (Hardin) 35-3 won by fall over Cade Bullshoe (Browning) 0-4 (Fall 0:17)

