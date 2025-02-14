Results: 2025 Class B-C boys state wrestling - Day 1

Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Class B-C boys state wrestling tournament Feb. 13-15 at First Interstate Arena at Metrapark in Billings 103

Champ. Round 1 - Tate Crabb (Choteau) 30-11 won by fall over Ezekial Gourneau (Poplar) 6-21 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Pierce (Glasgow) 10-10 won by fall over Ethan Traver (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 11-13 (Fall 2:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Remington Licht (Fairfield/Power) 19-11 won by tech fall over Tyrell Turnsplenty (Harlem) 2-4 (TF-1.5 6:00 (21-6))

Champ. Round 1 - Anson Taylor (Circle) 39-10 won by fall over Kale Stokes (Conrad) 12-25 (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Trent Shay (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 19-10 won by decision over Truit Nelson (Circle) 14-21 (Dec 4-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Brogan Burton (Huntley Project (Worden)) 29-16 won by fall over Caleb Speer (Florence-Carlton) 8-24 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Kayeiko Villaluz (Wolf Point) 19-23 won by major decision over Caleb Scussel (Florence-Carlton) 8-19 (MD 13-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Jack Morehouse (Glasgow) 36-13 won by fall over Quade Skogen (Whitehall/Harrison) 0-4 (Fall 0:09) 110

Champ. Round 1 - Riley McLeod (Conrad) 28-7 won by injury default over Tyler Jurica (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 15-27 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Weston Kirkland (Glasgow) 25-11 won by fall over Jace Wellenstine (Broadwater (Townsend)) 21-14 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Mason Bazaldua (Red Lodge HS) 23-13 won by tech fall over Kael Smith (Cascade) 14-4 (TF-1.5 4:49 (18-2))

Champ. Round 1 - William Manning (Huntley Project (Worden)) 28-9 won by fall over Heath Hodgskiss (Choteau) 19-22 (Fall 1:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Landon Macioroski (Forsyth) 17-13 won by injury default over Owen Pesanti (Anaconda) 28-9 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Paden Nelson (Circle) 35-17 won by fall over Luciano Torres (Anaconda) 11-11 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Steel Smith (Baker) 21-13 won by major decision over Riley Peterson (Simms) 12-8 (MD 10-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Reynolds (Huntley Project (Worden)) 42-5 won by fall over Rayden West (Valier) 3-22 (Fall 0:46) 118

Champ. Round 1 - Izaak Munski (Cascade) 28-4 won by fall over Aj Shoenbeck (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 19-19 (Fall 1:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Weston Block (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 14-7 won by fall over Sam Sanders (Chinook) 30-19 (Fall 2:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Ashyr Tweet (Fairfield/Power) 29-13 won by fall over Cody Bradley (Colstrip) 22-22 (Fall 1:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Cody Kuka (Glasgow) 12-11 won by fall over Matthew Thurston (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-8 (Fall 1:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Grieve (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 33-8 won by major decision over Casten Martin (Columbus High School) 28-24 (MD 13-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Kye Knaff (Shepherd) 33-8 won by injury default over Blake Hodgskiss (Choteau) 37-18 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Ruben Nelson (Circle) 29-16 won by tech fall over Joseph Cronk (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 26-16 (TF-1.5 4:16 (16-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Ryan Wiggins (Forsyth) 42-11 won by fall over Russell Douglas (Jefferson (Boulder)) 21-17 (Fall 3:25) 126

Champ. Round 1 - Timothy Schmidt (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 31-2 won by fall over Landon Serevaag (Florence-Carlton) 0-1 (Fall 2:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Elijah Kennerson (Cascade) 24-7 won by fall over Gage Raihl (Columbus High School) 23-22 (Fall 3:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Roddy Wyant (Anaconda) 30-7 won by fall over Collin Wilson (Shepherd) 11-19 (Fall 1:10)

Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Miller (Baker) 30-15 won by fall over Isiah Schulze (Plains / Hot Springs) 13-11 (Fall 2:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Blaine VanDyke (Conrad) 42-8 won by fall over Kieran Bobick (Simms) 0-1 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Berreth (Chinook) 36-10 won by tech fall over Dominick Haynes (Arlee) 35-22 (TF-1.5 6:00 (19-4))

Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Johannes (Huntley Project (Worden)) 18-19 won by injury default over Kai O`Brien (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 12-8 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Trey Starcher (Forsyth) 42-12 won by tech fall over Korbin Pearson (Fairfield/Power) 24-18 (TF-1.5 1:36 (15-0)) 132

Champ. Round 1 - Asher Clayton (Choteau) 42-2 won by fall over Andrew Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 1-5 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Colin Hickman (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 34-13 won by fall over Tyler King (Glasgow) 26-20 (Fall 2:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Creighton Teeters (Forsyth) 23-22 won by fall over Cooper Smith (Manhattan) 33-8 (Fall 5:02)

Champ. Round 1 - Quinn Rodewald (Big Sandy) 35-10 won by fall over Trenton Dales (Broadwater (Townsend)) 22-17 (Fall 2:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Rowan Miller (Florence-Carlton) 32-6 won by fall over Alex Donnes (Shepherd) 22-13 (Fall 3:16)

Champ. Round 1 - Jordan Niles (Huntley Project (Worden)) 37-16 won by tech fall over Cale Hoover (Whitehall/Harrison) 3-4 (TF-1.5 5:34 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Schrenk (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-6 won by major decision over John Yeska (Glasgow) 25-22 (MD 15-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 39-9 won by fall over Cyler Yeager (Choteau) 25-20 (Fall 1:11) 138

Champ. Round 1 - Trevor Standley (Cascade) 33-10 won by fall over Kayden Schiffer (Forsyth) 20-22 (Fall 5:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Navarjo Escarcega (Poplar) 35-10 won by tech fall over Brody Smith (Arlee) 28-16 (TF-1.5 2:46 (18-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Chantz Connelly (Valier) 30-11 won by fall over Raiden Aurand (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 27-22 (Fall 4:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Lane Spencer (Malta / Whitewater) 34-13 won by fall over BillyRay Holotta (Plains / Hot Springs) 15-9 (Fall 3:18)

Champ. Round 1 - Ray Dagel (Cut Bank) 34-12 won by tech fall over Garrett Lefurgey (Big Sandy) 31-17 (TF-1.5 5:35 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Baylor Burton (Huntley Project (Worden)) 43-11 won by tech fall over Cody West (Plains / Hot Springs) 17-10 (TF-1.5 1:25 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Max Rosenthal (Florence-Carlton) 32-16 won by fall over Kail Irish (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 19-7 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Jake Ellison (Columbus High School) 31-9 won by fall over Jeffery Burton (Fairfield/Power) 23-24 (Fall 1:18) 144

Champ. Round 1 - Beau Crabb (Plains / Hot Springs) 18-3 won by injury default over Hunter Borror (Broadwater (Townsend)) 0-2 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Huntly Harp (Huntley Project (Worden)) 28-16 won by fall over Zach Blodnick (Anaconda) 24-13 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Cody Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 5-1 won by fall over Wyatt Tinsley (Columbus High School) 26-22 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Nolan Evenson (Red Lodge HS) 27-6 won by fall over Dakota Zeiler (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 25-16 (Fall 4:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper Mikesell (Jefferson (Boulder)) 34-7 won by fall over Kegan Green (Chinook) 19-21 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Kohner Schipman (Malta / Whitewater) 20-4 won by fall over Cole Standley (Cascade) 22-13 (Fall 1:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Gebhardt (Choteau) 40-10 won by tech fall over Wyatt Cline (Fort Benton) 39-16 (TF-1.5 5:34 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Westen Lindeen (Huntley Project (Worden)) 37-14 won by fall over Isaac Nicoson (Florence-Carlton) 21-20 (Fall 4:28) 150

Champ. Round 1 - Nathan Gunderson (Choteau) 38-5 won by fall over Isaac Tritz (Florence-Carlton) 0-1 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 - Wesley Cox (Big Sandy) 28-11 won by decision over Brock Ryan (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-9 (Dec 16-10)

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Lambertson (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 33-13 won by major decision over Reese Lecoe (Baker) 17-20 (MD 15-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Jesse Reed (Wolf Point) 30-11 won by fall over Sam Doughty (Superior) 23-15 (Fall 1:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Sloan Giles (Fairfield/Power) 29-7 won by fall over Evan Clarke (Shelby) 15-27 (Fall 3:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Trooper Stiles (Malta / Whitewater) 17-12 won by tech fall over Mike Richard (Jefferson (Boulder)) 31-21 (TF-1.5 5:35 (19-4))

Champ. Round 1 - Parker Hunt (Broadwater (Townsend)) 24-13 won by decision over Derek Lachenmeier (Huntley Project (Worden)) 29-26 (Dec 6-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Grady Schmidt (Huntley Project (Worden)) 31-5 won by fall over Owen Jones (Conrad) 28-20 (Fall 1:03) 157

Champ. Round 1 - John Waterbury (Plains / Hot Springs) 17-0 won by tech fall over Calvin Stanley (Manhattan) 0-1 (TF-1.5 3:16 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Grant (Colstrip) 27-12 won by decision over Tyler Raines (Cut Bank) 40-17 (Dec 8-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Liam Herriman (Anaconda) 26-12 won by tech fall over Kyler Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness) 22-19 (TF-1.5 4:56 (23-8))

Champ. Round 1 - Bryce Becker (Circle) 35-15 won by tech fall over Joey Beebout (Whitehall/Harrison) 3-3 (TF-1.5 6:00 (16-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Bo Daniel (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 27-10 won by fall over Griffen Crowley (Chinook) 32-20 (Fall 4:55)

Champ. Round 1 - Adin Jones (Plentywood) 12-3 won by injury default over Turner Milender (Superior) 28-9 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Bingen (Huntley Project (Worden)) 23-12 won by tech fall over Asher Nelson (Cascade) 22-11 (TF-1.5 3:43 (18-3))

Champ. Round 1 - Khye Gamas (Glasgow) 44-1 won by fall over Brett Riley (Florence-Carlton) 18-14 (Fall 5:33) 165

Champ. Round 1 - Alex Wahl (Cut Bank) 37-3 won by fall over Soren Keeland (Anaconda) 16-12 (Fall 1:26)

Champ. Round 1 - Owen Davies (Chinook) 22-19 won by fall over Payson Allaire (Choteau) 30-15 (Fall 4:36)

Champ. Round 1 - Levi Fuller (Whitehall/Harrison) 5-1 won by fall over Ethan Klingaman (Harlem) 14-12 (Fall 1:55)

Champ. Round 1 - William Kirkland (Glasgow) 37-11 won by fall over Noa Stevens (Thompson Falls / Noxon) 20-15 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Eric Humphreys (Broadwater (Townsend)) 35-8 won by fall over Tucker Mury (Circle) 26-21 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Kai Heck (Colstrip) 32-16 won by fall over Kyler Bailey (Manhattan) 21-12 (Fall 1:49)

Champ. Round 1 - George Stenberg (Manhattan) 27-9 won by major decision over Cooper Ferris (Fort Benton) 23-17 (MD 14-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Tucker Kaczmarek (Huntley Project (Worden)) 40-11 won by tech fall over Isaac Okes (Cascade) 21-20 (TF-1.5 3:25 (17-2)) 175

Champ. Round 1 - Chris Graham (Conrad) 38-1 won by fall over Colton Peters (Anaconda) 3-11 (Fall 0:18)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Lachenmeier (Huntley Project (Worden)) 35-11 won by fall over Cache Carroll (Cascade) 27-15 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Rogan Lytle (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 22-10 won by fall over Wyatt Beddes (Shepherd) 17-18 (Fall 2:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Chancy Segeberg (Columbus High School) 35-5 won by fall over Peyton Volkman (Cut Bank) 18-17 (Fall 1:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Jett Murray (Florence-Carlton) 29-12 won by tech fall over Jack Keast (Saint Ignatius / Charlo) 10-11 (TF-1.5 4:17 (21-5))

Champ. Round 1 - Straud Sims (Malta / Whitewater) 40-7 won by fall over Jeryn Belcourt (Arlee) 19-15 (Fall 0:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaydence Littlewolf (Colstrip) 25-20 won by fall over Jack Raty (Whitehall/Harrison) 3-3 (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Ramaeker (Huntley Project (Worden)) 49-5 won by fall over Nick Humphreys (Broadwater (Townsend)) 18-19 (Fall 0:25) 190

Champ. Round 1 - Tegan Jones (Conrad) 43-4 won by tech fall over Wyatt Olmstead (Chinook) 18-19 (TF-1.5 2:26 (17-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Samuel Mycke (Red Lodge HS) 30-11 won by fall over Rial McGregor (Cascade) 17-26 (Fall 0:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Dillion Connelly (Valier) 19-13 won by fall over Ryan Olson (Roundup) 17-22 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Kenan Labrie (Malta / Whitewater) 41-9 won by fall over Kooper Coates (Cascade) 16-20 (Fall 1:26)

Champ. Round 1 - David Chapman (Plains / Hot Springs) 16-5 won by fall over Ben Hunt (Shepherd) 20-20 (Fall 4:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Colton Dunlap (Columbus High School) 41-8 won by injury default over Bridger Smith (Arlee) 27-19 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Layne Wallace (Fort Benton) 41-14 won by tech fall over Braxton Walker (Whitehall/Harrison) 4-3 (TF-1.5 2:47 (17-0)) 215

Champ. Round 1 - Brady Armstrong (Jefferson (Boulder)) 37-0 won by fall over Cael Sell (Broadwater (Townsend)) 0-1 (Fall 0:21)

Champ. Round 1 - Grant Holen (Manhattan) 27-18 won by fall over Darrell Sunchild (Big Sandy) 19-17 (Fall 3:21)

Champ. Round 1 - Xavier Wood (Conrad) 35-10 won by major decision over Hunter Walsh (Roundup) 15-15 (MD 11-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Reuben Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus)) 22-6 won by fall over Remi Bussard (Anaconda) 18-15 (Fall 0:33)

Champ. Round 1 - Eli Spross (Darby) 27-9 won by fall over Johnny Sparovic (Custer/Hysham) 14-14 (Fall 1:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Christoper Brawley (Baker) 14-10 won by fall over Danial Lemer (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 15-4 (Fall 2:35)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaiden Dolan (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge)) 18-7 won by fall over Jayden Clark (Columbus High School) 34-12 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Julian Powell (Chinook) 29-12 won by fall over Dylan Stevens (Jefferson (Boulder)) 31-15 (Fall 1:44) 285

Champ. Round 1 - Wes Banks (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 38-1 won by fall over Jacob Schauer (Florence-Carlton) 0-1 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 1 - Shannon Stuart (Darby) 28-14 won by fall over Patrick Gutierrez (Colstrip) 14-10 (Fall 0:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Trapper Kinamon (Conrad) 46-8 won by decision over Carter Short (Columbus High School) 25-17 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Joe Banks (Lincoln County (Eureka)) 20-11 won by fall over Logan Scherman (Baker) 26-15 (Fall 2:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Ethan Wock (Whitehall/Harrison) 5-1 won by fall over Noah Calerich (Cut Bank) 0-1 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Schmele (Broadwater (Townsend)) 25-10 won by decision over Colton Davis (Roundup) 16-18 (Dec 1-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Michael Bell (Wolf Point) 21-2 won by tech fall over Hal McGregor (Cascade) 26-12 (TF-1.5 3:51 (15-0))

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.