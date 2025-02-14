Results: 2025 Class AA boys state wrestling - Day 1

Prev Next MTN Sports

Class AA boys state wrestling tournament Feb. 13-15 at First Interstate Arena at Metrapark in Billings 103

Champ. Round 1 - Keegan Hunt (Butte) 20-1 won by fall over Reece Martell (Billings Senior High School) 1-5 (Fall 0:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Bo Potter (Great Falls / MSDB) 3-3 won by major decision over Raivis Sirs (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 9-11 (MD 14-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Luke Flack (Belgrade) 4-4 won by injury default over Mathias Johnson (Helena Capital) 13-6 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Renzy LeProwse (Butte) 16-8 won by fall over Kellen Booth (Billings Skyview) 9-8 (Fall 0:48)

Champ. Round 1 - Carson Worthen (Belgrade) 13-6 won by fall over Peter Smith (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-7 (Fall 1:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaiden Livergood (Great Falls CMR) 12-11 won by decision over Lewis Pfarr (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 12-16 (Dec 10-5) 110

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Sweat (Glacier (Kalispell)) 22-1 won by fall over Ethan Ban (Billings Senior High School) 0-5 (Fall 0:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Tierney (Butte) 17-7 won by fall over Colton Spring (Great Falls / MSDB) 7-10 (Fall 2:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Hovland (Billings Skyview) 15-12 won by fall over Kuley Queer (Butte) 8-7 (Fall 3:03)

Champ. Round 1 - Jackson Roby (Billings West) 13-1 won by fall over Titus Rivers (Helena) 9-13 (Fall 0:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Caleb Poe-Hatten (Flathead (Kalispell)) 13-4 won by fall over Cook Murch (Billings Senior High School) 1-4 (Fall 0:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Dayton Naldrett (Flathead (Kalispell)) 14-5 won by fall over Aiden Pennington (Great Falls CMR) 10-17 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Braylon Walston (Billings West) 13-8 won by major decision over Braeden Kaufman (Helena Capital) 2-3 (MD 14-4) 118

Champ. Round 1 - Kellen Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 23-2 won by fall over Tristan Schoby (Great Falls CMR) 7-14 (Fall 0:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Charles Crowson (Helena Capital) 15-14 won by fall over Porter Winberg (Great Falls CMR) 11-11 (Fall 1:19)

Champ. Round 1 - Reveles McEwen (Butte) 17-8 won by fall over Jace Whitaker (Billings West) 2-4 (Fall 4:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Danny Green (Billings Skyview) 22-4 won by fall over Oscar McClead (Missoula Sentinel) 1-4 (Fall 1:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Wyatt Shull (Helena Capital) 28-10 won by fall over Brently Bokma (Great Falls / MSDB) 7-10 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Dawson Hamland (Flathead (Kalispell)) 9-5 won by decision over Tanner Laslovich (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 10-11 (Dec 9-7)

Champ. Round 1 - Bradey Doyle (Butte) 17-7 won by fall over Rowen Nation (Billings Skyview) 7-9 (Fall 2:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Zach Morse (Billings West) 22-3 won by fall over gus baum (Helena) 1-8 (Fall 0:25) 126

Champ. Round 1 - Diesel Thompson (Flathead (Kalispell)) 18-9 won by fall over Chance Rohrback (Great Falls CMR) 16-19 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 1 - Quinten Maxwell (Billings Senior High School) 14-17 won by fall over Lincoln Zell (Butte) 16-11 (Fall 4:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Braxton Barent (Billings West) 17-8 won by fall over Ryder Conley (Flathead (Kalispell)) 3-4 (Fall 3:03)

Champ. Round 1 - Nolan Brown (Belgrade) 16-3 won by fall over Tristan Peterson (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 7-17 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 1 - Jayce Kolendich (Missoula Sentinel) 28-6 won by decision over Amelio Najar (Billings West) 3-3 (Dec 13-8)

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Schaub (Billings Skyview) 12-10 won by fall over Darryn Rossiter (Butte) 13-9 (Fall 1:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Asa Wood (Helena) 17-15 won by injury default over Paydon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 17-11 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Cael Floerchinger (Great Falls / MSDB) 24-0 won by fall over Kyle Griswold (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 1-8 (Fall 1:21) 132

Champ. Round 1 - Hunter Arriaga (Flathead (Kalispell)) 24-1 won by tech fall over Rykken LaForest (Billings Senior High School) 2-5 (TF-1.5 1:38 (18-3))

Champ. Round 1 - Ryder Crawford (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 18-11 won by fall over Coy Miller (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-3 (Fall 0:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Channing Phares (Billings Skyview) 8-6 won by tech fall over John Hire (Missoula Sentinel) 15-14 (TF-1.5 2:19 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Bayden Fandrich (Billings Senior High School) 21-7 won by fall over Greg Whiting (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 8-16 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Cashton Spolar (Helena Capital) 21-7 won by fall over Aiden Rudie (Billings West) 3-3 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 1 - Ross Tolliver (Great Falls / MSDB) 15-8 won by fall over Joey Ward (Butte) 7-11 (Fall 1:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Logan Shores (Billings West) 17-8 won by fall over Bennett Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 5-3 (Fall 3:06)

Champ. Round 1 - Chris Grossman (Billings Skyview) 19-2 won by injury default over Talon Steele (Missoula Hellgate) 2-5 (Inj. 0:00) 138

Champ. Round 1 - Daniel Evert (Flathead (Kalispell)) 24-8 won by fall over Brady Wanner (Billings Skyview) 1-4 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Maximus DeWitt (Billings Senior High School) 12-16 won by fall over Bridger Garrison (Butte) 13-8 (Fall 4:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Madden Jensen (Great Falls CMR) 24-9 won by fall over Marshall Skillicorn (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 8-8 (Fall 0:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Gage Clothier (Great Falls / MSDB) 20-8 won by fall over Mason Crews (Missoula Sentinel) 3-3 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Ryder McEwen (Butte) 19-9 won by tech fall over Colton Seger (Billings West) 3-3 (TF-1.5 4:27 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Jayden Simmons (Helena Capital) 14-8 won by fall over Caleb Wagner (Billings Skyview) 11-12 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Darren Fuller (Missoula Sentinel) 12-14 won by fall over Ransom Hinojosa (Great Falls CMR) 17-18 (Fall 3:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Makael Aguayo (Billings West) 25-0 won by injury default over Phoenix Polk (Missoula Hellgate) 2-5 (Inj. 0:00) 144

Champ. Round 1 - Bode Hazlett (Butte) 26-4 won by tech fall over Javon McClusky (Billings Senior High School) 11-15 (TF-1.5 2:37 (16-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Landon De La Garza (Great Falls CMR) 24-11 won by fall over Boston Lay (Helena Capital) 6-7 (Fall 4:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Kade Wallace (Missoula Sentinel) 25-8 won by fall over Carter Sanderson (Billings West) 3-4 (Fall 1:31)

Champ. Round 1 - John Montclair (Belgrade) 12-9 won by tech fall over Jaeger Hansen (Butte) 10-7 (TF-1.5 5:41 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Aiden Downing (Flathead (Kalispell)) 16-5 won by fall over Bladen Madel (Great Falls / MSDB) 17-10 (Fall 2:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Korbyn Barent (Billings West) 21-5 won by tech fall over Dawson Petersen (Helena Capital) 12-16 (TF-1.5 3:14 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Brett Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 11-6 won by fall over John Jackson (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 17-11 (Fall 3:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Devin Grossman (Billings Skyview) 19-1 won by tech fall over Dilan Courtney (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 5-16 (TF-1.5 2:34 (17-1)) 150

Champ. Round 1 - Jerin Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 17-1 won by fall over Logan Underwood (Belgrade) 4-6 (Fall 1:10)

Champ. Round 1 - Teegan Fielding (Missoula Sentinel) 16-15 won by major decision over Zane Crawford (Billings West) 4-3 (MD 14-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Cooper McGovern (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 21-8 won by fall over Hammish Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 9-14 (Fall 2:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Jace Komac (Great Falls / MSDB) 20-3 won by fall over Finn Wortham (Butte) 9-15 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 - Dane Lake (Flathead (Kalispell)) 18-9 won by fall over Jaxsyn Baker (Billings Skyview) 6-9 (Fall 1:59)

Champ. Round 1 - Connor Lamping (Helena) 22-11 won by fall over Kael Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 11-18 (Fall 2:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Garcia (Billings West) 16-12 won by fall over Korbin Baldwin (Flathead (Kalispell)) 4-3 (Fall 3:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Christopher Acuna (Billings Senior High School) 24-2 won by tech fall over Mason Eblen (Helena Capital) 7-19 (TF-1.5 2:44 (15-0)) 157

Champ. Round 1 - Will Stepan (Butte) 26-5 won by fall over Jacob Wagner (Billings Skyview) 10-15 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 1 - Paul Murch (Billings Senior High School) 21-13 won by major decision over Maddox Milyard (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 16-14 (MD 11-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Jacob Hahner (Belgrade) 16-9 won by major decision over Colten Conover (Flathead (Kalispell)) 11-6 (MD 13-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Teagan Dixon (Great Falls CMR) 28-6 won by fall over Jake Bailey (Butte) 10-14 (Fall 3:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Luke Widman (Missoula Sentinel) 29-16 won by fall over Isaiah Morse (Billings West) 3-3 (Fall 4:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Jack Ryan (Billings West) 17-7 won by fall over Colin Mehrens (Helena) 7-9 (Fall 1:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Kenny Carlos (Billings Senior High School) 14-8 won by fall over Bronson Olson (Helena) 10-20 (Fall 4:57)

Champ. Round 1 - Kale Baumann (Great Falls / MSDB) 29-0 won by fall over Liam LeDuc (Flathead (Kalispell)) 1-4 (Fall 1:05) 165

Champ. Round 1 - Niko Coles (Glacier (Kalispell)) 18-0 won by fall over Burke Huntsinger (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 4-7 (Fall 1:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Mason Watson (Belgrade) 13-7 won in sudden victory - 1 over Matthew Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 15-7 (SV-1 21-14)

Champ. Round 1 - Tanner Davis (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 19-12 won by fall over Lane Anderson (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 9-6 (Fall 2:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Kane Mahlum (Great Falls CMR) 11-5 won by decision over Will Collins (Helena) 15-18 (Dec 11-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Lane Chivers (Flathead (Kalispell)) 18-5 won by fall over Michael Spears (Belgrade) 4-9 (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Dunning (Missoula Sentinel) 15-14 won by decision over Rylan Conklin (Billings Skyview) 9-20 (Dec 7-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Lane Humphery (Billings West) 4-1 won by fall over Dennis Ward (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-8 (Fall 4:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Boden Bentley (Billings West) 22-0 won by fall over Reece Cunneen (Butte) 5-15 (Fall 0:52) 175

Champ. Round 1 - Loki Bigras (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-1 won by tech fall over Evan Fellingham (Billings Skyview) 4-11 (TF-1.5 1:37 (19-4))

Champ. Round 1 - Weston James (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 8-3 won by fall over Bridger Brancamp (Butte) 15-11 (Fall 4:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Mark Ahner (Glacier (Kalispell)) 16-8 won by fall over Nash Gentry (Belgrade) 9-10 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Payton Cicero (Billings West) 14-4 won by fall over Colin Lerback (Missoula Sentinel) 7-16 (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 1 - Clifford Nance (Flathead (Kalispell)) 12-3 won by tech fall over John David Lofgren (Great Falls CMR) 8-9 (TF-1.5 5:09 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Carson Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 22-3 won by fall over Darren Mitchell (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 11-19 (Fall 2:18)

Champ. Round 1 - Dane Butler (Helena Capital) 24-10 won by decision over Mathias Olson (Billings Senior High School) 12-11 (Dec 9-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Gabe Rosales (Billings West) 16-0 won by fall over Kasen O`Keefe (Butte) 7-11 (Fall 1:13) 190

Champ. Round 1 - Cole Graham (Helena Capital) 33-1 won by fall over Kelton Peterson (Billings Senior High School) 1-4 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Kolby Noble (Great Falls / MSDB) 14-14 won by fall over Braydon Pierce (Butte) 10-15 (Fall 1:37)

Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Shaw (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 18-8 won by injury default over Everett Tucker (Missoula Sentinel) 11-12 (Inj. 1:06)

Champ. Round 1 - Quincy King (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 19-9 won by fall over Andrew Allard (Billings Skyview) 6-14 (Fall 0:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Kohen Rilley (Flathead (Kalispell)) 16-9 won by tech fall over Tyson Scheel (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 3-9 (TF-1.5 2:46 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Jaiden Landrie (Billings West) 5-2 won by fall over Dillion Wink (Flathead (Kalispell)) 5-3 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Anthony Garcia (Billings West) 20-2 won by injury default over Linus Peterson (Missoula Hellgate) 0-5 (Inj. 0:00) 215

Champ. Round 1 - Woodrow Shirley (Billings Senior High School) 16-10 won by fall over Sean Polk (Missoula Sentinel) 21-13 (Fall 4:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Noah Dionne (Great Falls CMR) 21-7 won by injury default over Chase Chaffin (Glacier (Kalispell)) 8-7 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Damen Furthmyre (Great Falls / MSDB) 12-7 won by fall over Louis Cetraro (Helena Capital) 16-19 (Fall 2:17)

Champ. Round 1 - Quinn Hale (Billings West) 8-3 won by fall over Logan Downs (Flathead (Kalispell)) 3-3 (Fall 1:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Conor Leduc (Flathead (Kalispell)) 22-11 won by fall over Peyton Fenner (Great Falls CMR) 11-7 (Fall 4:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Ben Rodgers (Belgrade) 15-3 won by fall over Terron Brose (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 2-4 (Fall 2:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Tommy Springman (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 24-9 won by fall over Waylond Hicks (Butte) 7-17 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Colby Reichenbach (Billings West) 24-1 won by fall over Daniel Pederson (Glacier (Kalispell)) 3-8 (Fall 1:43) 285

Champ. Round 1 - Chuck Gehl (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart) 17-3 won by tech fall over Liam Nevin (Belgrade) 2-13 (TF-1.5 3:08 (16-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Gavin Rowe (Butte) 13-6 won by fall over Brady Lewis (Great Falls CMR) 13-9 (Fall 4:24)

Champ. Round 1 - JD McWalter (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 17-8 won by fall over Jakob Berry (Flathead (Kalispell)) 7-7 (Fall 0:52)

Champ. Round 1 - Isaac Tolan (Great Falls / MSDB) 21-1 won by fall over Gus Soper (Helena Capital) 11-16 (Fall 3:03)

Champ. Round 1 - Noah Horn (Glacier (Kalispell)) 18-7 won by fall over Ryan Angel (Billings Senior High School) 1-3 (Fall 3:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Josh Kenny (Missoula Sentinel) 27-7 won by fall over Luke Jenkins (Gallatin (Bozeman)) 9-9 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Tayden Norby (Billings West) 6-4 won by fall over Taw Thomas (Flathead (Kalispell)) 6-7 (Fall 0:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Christian Allies (Billings West) 20-2 won by fall over Aaron Barragan (Helena) 3-11 (Fall 1:16)

