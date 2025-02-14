Results: 2025 girls all-class state wrestling - Day 1

Prev Next MTN Sports

Girls all-class state wrestling tournament Feb. 13-15 at First Interstate Arena at Metrapark in Billings 100

Champ. Round 1 - Isabella Cowan (Havre Girls) 23-9 won by fall over Emma Jurkovac (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 14-11 (Fall 4:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Sophia Lane (Billings West Girls) 17-14 won by fall over Gwyn Brown (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 20-10 (Fall 3:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Gracie Bingen (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 28-14 won by fall over Veronica Vega (Thompson Falls / Noxon Girls) 7-8 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 1 - Aspen Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 15-16 won by fall over Ava Larsen (Bigfork Girls) 8-11 (Fall 5:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Reese Violett (Colstrip Girls) 25-22 won by fall over Ella Counts (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 6-17 (Fall 0:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Kylie Aho (Glasgow Girls) 18-9 won by fall over Breanna sawyer (Cascade Girls) 11-6 (Fall 0:52)

Champ. Round 1 - RonElle LaForge (Billings Senior High School Girls) 30-8 won by fall over Laney Frieboes (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 11-16 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Aubrey Cavan (Havre Girls) 17-12 won by fall over Mykell Hoyt (Browning Girls) 14-12 (Fall 0:42)

Champ. Round 2 - Katelyn Sphuler (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 26-5 won by fall over Isabella Cowan (Havre Girls) 23-9 (Fall 1:21)

Champ. Round 2 - Victoria Tenney (Billings Skyview Girls) 23-8 won by tech fall over Sophia Lane (Billings West Girls) 17-14 (TF-1.5 2:50 (16-0))

Champ. Round 2 - Persephone Cox (Frenchtown Girls) 27-12 won by decision over Gracie Bingen (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 28-14 (Dec 11-8)

Champ. Round 2 - Wai Fandrich (Lockwood Girls) 41-5 won by fall over Aspen Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 15-16 (Fall 0:46)

Champ. Round 2 - Peyton Liva (Butte Girls) 23-7 won by fall over Reese Violett (Colstrip Girls) 25-22 (Fall 0:59)

Champ. Round 2 - Emmalyn Miller (Baker Girls) 38-9 won by fall over Kylie Aho (Glasgow Girls) 18-9 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 2 - RonElle LaForge (Billings Senior High School Girls) 30-8 won by fall over Ciri Nice (Polson Girls) 15-10 (Fall 2:22)

Champ. Round 2 - Angelina Escarcega (Poplar Girls) 41-0 won by fall over Aubrey Cavan (Havre Girls) 17-12 (Fall 2:08) 105

Champ. Round 1 - Amelia Grina (Fairfield Girls) 17-12 won by fall over Brianna Wible (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 10-14 (Fall 2:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Avari Stone (Polson Girls) 20-9 won by fall over Natalie Noftsker (Baker Girls) 15-17 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Riley Pedersen (Glasgow Girls) 23-19 won by fall over Irelynn Cullen (Butte Girls) 6-21 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Lily Daniels (Red Lodge/Belfry Girls) 13-14 won by fall over Brayden Wolftail (Browning Girls) 19-14 (Fall 0:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Hailey Milyard (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 12-19 won by fall over Lakealah Mays (Wolf Point Girls) 12-26 (Fall 3:53)

Champ. Round 1 - Danica Hennell (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 16-9 won by major decision over Melanie Crooks (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 7-11 (MD 17-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Danyka Doll (Billings Skyview Girls) 18-15 won by decision over Liberty Boadle (Poplar Girls) 37-15 (Dec 9-4)

Champ. Round 1 - Alexandria Volk-Ocacio (Thompson Falls / Noxon Girls) 5-6 won by decision over Brooklyn Ackerman (Dawson Co. (Glendive) Girls) 9-19 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 2 - River Cote (Ronan Girls) 20-0 won by fall over Amelia Grina (Fairfield Girls) 17-12 (Fall 0:25)

Champ. Round 2 - Izzy Baker (Harlem Girls) 24-7 won by fall over Avari Stone (Polson Girls) 20-9 (Fall 2:08)

Champ. Round 2 - Riley Pedersen (Glasgow Girls) 23-19 won by decision over Rachel Rodgers (Anaconda Girls) 17-9 (Dec 9-7)

Champ. Round 2 - Grace Buck (Chinook Girls) 34-3 won by fall over Lily Daniels (Red Lodge/Belfry Girls) 13-14 (Fall 1:46)

Champ. Round 2 - Juliette Cuevas (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 11-1 won by tech fall over Hailey Milyard (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 12-19 (TF-1.5 4:18 (18-2))

Champ. Round 2 - Serina Catt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 29-5 won by fall over Danica Hennell (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 16-9 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 2 - Danyka Doll (Billings Skyview Girls) 18-15 won by fall over Kricket Bridges (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 15-9 (Fall 5:22)

Champ. Round 2 - Emma Hernandez (Billings Central/Joliet Girls) 27-6 won by fall over Alexandria Volk-Ocacio (Thompson Falls / Noxon Girls) 5-6 (Fall 2:17) 110

Champ. Round 1 - Maddia Johnston (Anaconda Girls) 19-11 won by fall over Graci Hammer (Polson Girls) 13-18 (Fall 1:40)

Champ. Round 1 - Lillian La Notte (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 17-10 won by tech fall over Laityn Allen (Poplar Girls) 21-18 (TF-1.5 2:47 (16-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Sophia Catt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 21-12 won by fall over Shaelynn Sinerius (Helena Capital Girls) 24-13 (Fall 1:05)

Champ. Round 1 - Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank Girls) 26-11 won by fall over Kaelynn Vanderpool (Corvallis Girls) 20-5 (Fall 2:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls Girls) 19-10 won by fall over Ellie Andresen (Gallatin (Bozeman) Girls) 7-10 (Fall 2:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Randi Hardman (Big Sandy Girls) 18-19 won by fall over Marie Cheff (Ronan Girls) 16-10 (Fall 1:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Evelyn Arciga (Lockwood Girls) 33-10 won by fall over Elizabeth Cruson-Kleven (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 4-10 (Fall 0:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaylei Hinck (Helena Girls) 9-13 won by decision over Alivuhty Peak (Billings Senior High School Girls) 10-16 (Dec 9-5)

Champ. Round 2 - Hayley Petersen (Simms Girls) 26-0 won by fall over Maddia Johnston (Anaconda Girls) 19-11 (Fall 2:32)

Champ. Round 2 - Payton Welch (Shepherd Girls) 24-6 won by fall over Lillian La Notte (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 17-10 (Fall 1:53)

Champ. Round 2 - Dani Larson (Manhattan Girls) 29-8 won by fall over Sophia Catt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 21-12 (Fall 2:25)

Champ. Round 2 - Hannah Leonard (Billings Skyview Girls) 23-3 won by fall over Beretta Winkowitsch (Cut Bank Girls) 26-11 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Brooke Yeadon (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 15-2 won by fall over Jaelynn Nace (Columbia Falls Girls) 19-10 (Fall 5:41)

Champ. Round 2 - Sailee Redding (Hardin Girls) 26-6 won by fall over Randi Hardman (Big Sandy Girls) 18-19 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 2 - Evelyn Arciga (Lockwood Girls) 33-10 won by fall over Ayla Marsh (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 19-11 (Fall 3:09)

Champ. Round 2 - Robin Leidholt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 26-2 won by fall over Kaylei Hinck (Helena Girls) 9-13 (Fall 1:14) 115

Champ. Round 1 - Cassidy Collins (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 27-13 won by decision over Sydney Drake (Helena Capital Girls) 30-15 (Dec 12-5)

Champ. Round 1 - Anola Naugle (Arlee Girls) 30-6 won by fall over Evie Connell (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 10-18 (Fall 2:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview Girls) 26-18 won by fall over Ava Shook (Cut Bank Girls) 27-16 (Fall 2:54)

Champ. Round 1 - Cadence Crookston (Simms Girls) 25-10 won by fall over Sadie Smith (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 19-32 (Fall 1:29)

Champ. Round 1 - Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness Girls) 27-17 won by fall over Tymber Barnes (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 30-13 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Mariska Harris (Helena Capital Girls) 16-5 won by fall over Keelie McKinney-Bruner (Roundup Girls) 22-14 (Fall 1:11)

Champ. Round 1 - Bella Amen (Frenchtown Girls) 30-14 won by fall over Savanna Norwick (Laurel Girls) 14-7 (Fall 5:16)

Champ. Round 1 - Halle Downey (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 37-14 won by fall over Cierra Moldenhauer (East Helena Girls) 10-20 (Fall 1:32)

Champ. Round 2 - Kaura Coles (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 10-0 won by fall over Cassidy Collins (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 27-13 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 2 - Ashlyn Sausedo (Hardin Girls) 31-5 won by fall over Anola Naugle (Arlee Girls) 30-6 (Fall 2:29)

Champ. Round 2 - Ady Hoiland (Anaconda Girls) 25-3 won by decision over Taylee Troutman (Billings Skyview Girls) 26-18 (Dec 13-9)

Champ. Round 2 - Alara Cooper (Poplar Girls) 32-11 won by decision over Cadence Crookston (Simms Girls) 25-10 (Dec 7-4)

Champ. Round 2 - Bella Downing (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 33-1 won by fall over Kyra Anderson (Chester-Joplin-Inverness Girls) 27-17 (Fall 2:58)

Champ. Round 2 - Mariska Harris (Helena Capital Girls) 16-5 won by decision over Araeya Nelson (Billings West Girls) 29-8 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 2 - Saellah Nomee (Ronan Girls) 8-1 won by forfeit over Bella Amen (Frenchtown Girls) 30-14 (For.)

Champ. Round 2 - Piper Gershmel (Billings Senior High School Girls) 35-6 won by fall over Halle Downey (Whitehall/Harrison Girls) 37-14 (Fall 1:35) 120

Champ. Round 1 - Shelby Barnett (Baker Girls) 29-11 won by tech fall over Giselle Barron-Valenzuela (Ronan Girls) 19-15 (TF-1.5 4:31 (18-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Anastasia Watters (Lockwood Girls) 14-24 won by fall over Kyra McMahon (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 22-15 (Fall 0:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Bailey Billmayer (Chinook Girls) 27-16 won by tech fall over Jessica Blow (Butte Girls) 11-12 (TF-1.5 3:56 (15-0))

Champ. Round 1 - Tyler Gibson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 19-12 won by fall over Ireland Corbin (Plains / Hot Springs Girls) 13-9 (Fall 3:56)

Champ. Round 1 - Ellie Munson (Shelby Girls) 30-14 won by fall over Sophia Martinez (Lockwood Girls) 3-24 (Fall 2:23)

Champ. Round 1 - Camy Hoiland (Anaconda Girls) 10-5 won by fall over Prairie Sellars (Browning Girls) 22-9 (Fall 2:42)

Champ. Round 1 - Blake Follette (Poplar Girls) 33-17 won by fall over Maysa LaFromboise (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 16-12 (Fall 2:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Ava Dewitt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 26-14 won by fall over Natalie Stewart (Manhattan Girls) 27-18 (Fall 3:15)

Champ. Round 2 - Rebel Montanez (Frenchtown Girls) 33-3 won by fall over Shelby Barnett (Baker Girls) 29-11 (Fall 1:22)

Champ. Round 2 - Elise MacDonald (Billings West Girls) 31-3 won by fall over Anastasia Watters (Lockwood Girls) 14-24 (Fall 0:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Bailey Billmayer (Chinook Girls) 27-16 won by fall over Isabelle Salois (Cut Bank Girls) 25-14 (Fall 1:24)

Champ. Round 2 - Grace Hicks (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 27-11 won by fall over Tyler Gibson (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 19-12 (Fall 3:05)

Champ. Round 2 - Nicole Martens (Missoula Sentinel Girls) 30-11 won by major decision over Ellie Munson (Shelby Girls) 30-14 (MD 16-6)

Champ. Round 2 - Charlee Lund (Belgrade Girls) 33-6 won by decision over Camy Hoiland (Anaconda Girls) 10-5 (Dec 7-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Mikaela Julius (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 22-10 won by major decision over Blake Follette (Poplar Girls) 33-17 (MD 10-0)

Champ. Round 2 - Annaleigh Matejovsky (Wolf Point Girls) 43-2 won by major decision over Ava Dewitt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 26-14 (MD 10-0) 125

Champ. Round 1 - Haven Meyer (Billings Skyview Girls) 27-12 won by fall over Megan Warner (Anaconda Girls) 18-10 (Fall 2:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Jaycee Britton (Lockwood Girls) 24-14 won by decision over Aaliyah Stewart (Ronan Girls) 26-9 (Dec 10-8)

Champ. Round 1 - Alexandria Johnston (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-6 won by fall over Taryn Reid (Fort Benton Girls) 20-17 (Fall 5:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Jordyn Vinson (Columbus Girls) 19-16 won by fall over Mady Faldzinski (Cascade Girls) 8-12 (Fall 1:12)

Champ. Round 1 - Isabell Schiffer (Powder River Co. (Broadus) Girls) 19-20 won by fall over Amira Gonzales (Butte Central Girls) 13-8 (Fall 1:36)

Champ. Round 1 - Emma Greenwell (Billings Skyview Girls) 17-15 won by decision over Brynn Mailman (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 25-12 (Dec 10-8)

Champ. Round 1 - Ashlynn Kistenmacher (Roundup Girls) 18-6 won by decision over Jocelyn Arthur (Lockwood Girls) 28-16 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 1 - Marley Idland (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 13-14 won by fall over Shyloh Huffine (Polson Girls) 13-17 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 2 - Lucia Schlapfer (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 28-3 won by fall over Haven Meyer (Billings Skyview Girls) 27-12 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 2 - McKenna Caplette (Havre Girls) 26-7 won by fall over Jaycee Britton (Lockwood Girls) 24-14 (Fall 5:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Kylie Shine (Glacier (Kalispell) Girls) 17-8 won by fall over Alexandria Johnston (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-6 (Fall 1:13)

Champ. Round 2 - Kylie Schwartz (Baker Girls) 43-6 won by fall over Jordyn Vinson (Columbus Girls) 19-16 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 2 - Stella Wahl (Cut Bank Girls) 24-4 won by fall over Isabell Schiffer (Powder River Co. (Broadus) Girls) 19-20 (Fall 2:44)

Champ. Round 2 - Harley LaBuda (Big Sandy Girls) 40-5 won by fall over Emma Greenwell (Billings Skyview Girls) 17-15 (Fall 1:03)

Champ. Round 2 - Kendra Redd (Anaconda Girls) 24-8 won by fall over Ashlynn Kistenmacher (Roundup Girls) 18-6 (Fall 1:50)

Champ. Round 2 - Madalyn Deiter (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 30-1 won by fall over Marley Idland (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 13-14 (Fall 1:46) 130

Champ. Round 1 - Olivia Bradley (Cut Bank Girls) 23-26 won by fall over Bayleah Richardson (Bozeman Girls) 21-15 (Fall 3:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Alonna Fulmer (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 29-5 won by major decision over Skyla Nielsen (Polson Girls) 19-16 (MD 13-3)

Champ. Round 1 - Melodie Starman (Fort Benton Girls) 26-16 won by tech fall over Hailey Unrein (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 14-19 (TF-1.5 4:16 (17-2))

Champ. Round 1 - Dayna Otis (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-19 won by fall over Jade Bailey (Manhattan Girls) 14-15 (Fall 2:43)

Champ. Round 1 - Destiny Finley (Ronan Girls) 22-13 won by fall over Carly Mears (Malta Girls) 24-18 (Fall 2:59)

Champ. Round 1 - Taylor Dorvall (Whitefish Girls) 19-8 won by fall over Sophia Schoepp (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 7-10 (Fall 3:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Arabella Nichols (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 21-11 won by tech fall over Nevaeh Spille (Conrad Girls) 33-20 (TF-1.5 5:23 (17-1))

Champ. Round 1 - Keenya Gibson (Stevensville Girls) 25-7 won by fall over Lillian Holden (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 6-8 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Julia Kay (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 25-4 won by fall over Olivia Bradley (Cut Bank Girls) 23-26 (Fall 1:53)

Champ. Round 2 - Alonna Fulmer (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 29-5 won by fall over Hannah Iverson (Custer/Hysham Girls) 14-7 (Fall 1:40)

Champ. Round 2 - Ava Krings (Conrad Girls) 32-11 won by fall over Melodie Starman (Fort Benton Girls) 26-16 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 2 - Cadence Weis (Laurel Girls) 33-5 won by fall over Dayna Otis (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-19 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Taylor Lay (Helena Capital Girls) 26-2 won by tech fall over Destiny Finley (Ronan Girls) 22-13 (TF-1.5 3:25 (16-0))

Champ. Round 2 - Aly Dinardi (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 32-12 won by fall over Taylor Dorvall (Whitefish Girls) 19-8 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 2 - Arabella Nichols (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 21-11 won by decision over Jaidyn Holdaway (Anaconda Girls) 25-6 (Dec 8-7)

Champ. Round 2 - Emma Klingaman (Harlem Girls) 27-0 won by fall over Keenya Gibson (Stevensville Girls) 25-7 (Fall 2:43) 135

Champ. Round 1 - Evie Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 20-12 won by fall over Taylor Curry (Valier Girls) 3-12 (Fall 0:38)

Champ. Round 1 - Sage Machado (Frenchtown Girls) 23-8 won by fall over Evelyn Ples (Red Lodge/Belfry Girls) 15-24 (Fall 2:18)

Champ. Round 1 - Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 22-10 won by fall over sae sae Momberg (Browning Girls) 20-16 (Fall 1:27)

Champ. Round 1 - MacKayla Dewitt (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 17-12 won by fall over Ava James (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 4-12 (Fall 2:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Tierra Hoffert (Billings Skyview Girls) 28-9 won by fall over Malia Gergen (Frenchtown Girls) 12-19 (Fall 1:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Madisyn Duffner (Choteau Girls) 19-16 won by fall over Kennady Krebs (Lockwood Girls) 32-13 (Fall 3:37)

Champ. Round 1 - Kaylee Orcutt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 27-9 won by fall over Megan Anderson (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 25-19 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Skadi Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 15-15 won by fall over Serena Henry (Conrad Girls) 13-12 (Fall 1:08)

Champ. Round 2 - Lucy Armstrong (Conrad Girls) 28-6 won by fall over Evie Peila (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 20-12 (Fall 0:54)

Champ. Round 2 - Etta Wicks (Fort Benton Girls) 29-11 won by tech fall over Sage Machado (Frenchtown Girls) 23-8 (TF-1.5 4:31 (18-0))

Champ. Round 2 - Emerson Eckhardt (Billings Senior High School Girls) 22-10 won by fall over Jocelyn Covington (Corvallis Girls) 17-5 (Fall 3:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Camryn Fiscus (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 28-10 won by fall over MacKayla Dewitt (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 17-12 (Fall 2:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Kiera Lackey (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 30-5 won by fall over Tierra Hoffert (Billings Skyview Girls) 28-9 (Fall 3:04)

Champ. Round 2 - Emily Zachary (Columbus Girls) 26-5 won by fall over Madisyn Duffner (Choteau Girls) 19-16 (Fall 1:40)

Champ. Round 2 - Anjenoux LaChance (Columbia Falls Girls) 3-1 won by major decision over Kaylee Orcutt (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 27-9 (MD 19-11)

Champ. Round 2 - Meadow Mahlmeister (Billings Senior High School Girls) 30-0 won by fall over Skadi Smith (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 15-15 (Fall 3:11) 140

Champ. Round 1 - Porter Pier (Arlee Girls) 16-14 won by fall over Zoey Waller (Plentywood Girls) 4-10 (Fall 0:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Hailey Daffin (Billings Skyview Girls) 10-15 won by fall over Haley Wilson (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 24-12 (Fall 2:46)

Champ. Round 1 - Lola Schock (Ronan Girls) 17-20 won by fall over Bonita Kinzer (Powder River Co. (Broadus) Girls) 21-13 (Fall 1:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 18-10 won by fall over Piper Adams (Polson Girls) 14-14 (Fall 1:09)

Champ. Round 1 - Isabella Medrud (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 16-15 won by decision over neveah Hammons (Browning Girls) 22-18 (Dec 5-2)

Champ. Round 1 - Ariana Banner (Simms Girls) 17-15 won by fall over Olivia Allestad (Havre Girls) 4-22 (Fall 1:15)

Champ. Round 1 - Lexi Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 25-9 won by fall over Brooke Johnson (Butte Girls) 10-13 (Fall 1:01)

Champ. Round 1 - Kadence Montgomery (Shelby Girls) 28-19 won by fall over Rebekah Womble (Columbus Girls) 13-15 (Fall 5:48)

Champ. Round 2 - McKenna Jones (Conrad Girls) 24-4 won by fall over Porter Pier (Arlee Girls) 16-14 (Fall 1:04)

Champ. Round 2 - Madison Lamb (Glasgow Girls) 26-8 won by fall over Hailey Daffin (Billings Skyview Girls) 10-15 (Fall 3:27)

Champ. Round 2 - Alisha Cook (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 19-8 won by fall over Lola Schock (Ronan Girls) 17-20 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Tita Fandrich (Billings Senior High School Girls) 25-5 won by fall over Lidia D`Hooge (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 18-10 (Fall 3:33)

Champ. Round 2 - Faye Holland (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 30-5 won by fall over Isabella Medrud (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 16-15 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 2 - Lizzy Sherman (Billings Senior High School Girls) 28-3 won by fall over Ariana Banner (Simms Girls) 17-15 (Fall 1:31)

Champ. Round 2 - Lexi Harms (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 25-9 won by fall over Addison Clixby (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 17-12 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 2 - Graylee Fox (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 25-2 won by fall over Kadence Montgomery (Shelby Girls) 28-19 (Fall 1:06) 145

Champ. Round 1 - Kacey Springer (Stevensville Girls) 17-19 won by fall over Kylie Amundson (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 17-12 (Fall 4:03)

Champ. Round 1 - Anna Cronk (St. Ignatius Girls) 22-14 won by fall over Angela Farrier (Bigfork Girls) 6-5 (Fall 3:44)

Champ. Round 1 - Luisa Rivera-Rosas (Billings Senior High School Girls) 18-13 won by fall over Kyleigh Sivertsen (Cascade Girls) 12-9 (Fall 2:51)

Champ. Round 1 - Jasmin Hakes (Ronan Girls) 20-21 won by fall over Jolisa Ortega (Big Sandy Girls) 6-18 (Fall 3:31)

Champ. Round 1 - Bailey Blake (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 25-14 won by fall over Charlotte Steele (Manhattan Girls) 3-16 (Fall 4:50)

Champ. Round 1 - Olivia Carnell (St. Ignatius Girls) 23-11 won by fall over Karen Rosales (Sidney / Fairview Girls) 6-10 (Fall 0:45)

Champ. Round 1 - Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior High School Girls) 21-12 won by decision over Elisa Bernabe (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 11-12 (Dec 7-1)

Champ. Round 1 - Gracie Tolman (Billings West Girls) 25-16 won by fall over Nizhoni Haynes (Arlee Girls) 16-13 (Fall 1:33)

Champ. Round 2 - Mattie Stepan (Butte Girls) 19-8 won by fall over Kacey Springer (Stevensville Girls) 17-19 (Fall 0:47)

Champ. Round 2 - Ryann Gorder (Baker Girls) 31-12 won by fall over Anna Cronk (St. Ignatius Girls) 22-14 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 2 - Luisa Rivera-Rosas (Billings Senior High School Girls) 18-13 won by decision over Venessa Wheeler (Polson Girls) 26-8 (Dec 8-5)

Champ. Round 2 - Carmelia Horn (Hardin Girls) 26-3 won by fall over Jasmin Hakes (Ronan Girls) 20-21 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Samantha Larsen (Columbia Falls Girls) 31-10 won by fall over Bailey Blake (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 25-14 (Fall 1:56)

Champ. Round 2 - Riley Clampitt (Glasgow Girls) 30-6 won by fall over Olivia Carnell (St. Ignatius Girls) 23-11 (Fall 5:27)

Champ. Round 2 - Dynesty Peak (Billings Senior High School Girls) 21-12 won by fall over Ruby Herman (Choteau Girls) 23-11 (Fall 4:54)

Champ. Round 2 - Kaitlyn Thorn (Bozeman Girls) 36-1 won by major decision over Gracie Tolman (Billings West Girls) 25-16 (MD 13-0) 155

Champ. Round 1 - Eliza Brien (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 19-16 won by fall over Brylee Rees (Frenchtown Girls) 20-16 (Fall 3:18)

Champ. Round 1 - Meadow Ragen (St. Ignatius Girls) 28-10 won by fall over Alyssa Marquez (Columbus Girls) 7-23 (Fall 3:22)

Champ. Round 1 - Faith Kistenmacher (Roundup Girls) 28-14 won by fall over Arden Weidow (Corvallis Girls) 9-7 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 1 - Hayden Edwards (Browning Girls) 23-8 won by fall over Shaylee Hines (Malta Girls) 25-17 (Fall 2:39)

Champ. Round 1 - Hannah Gohde (Gallatin (Bozeman) Girls) 25-17 won by fall over Kate Van Coutren (Manhattan Girls) 24-8 (Fall 5:27)

Champ. Round 1 - Olivia Post (Columbus Girls) 26-10 won by fall over Lexi Lunceford (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 18-12 (Fall 3:01)

Champ. Round 1 - Dylan Fraker-Fox (Lockwood Girls) 32-9 won by fall over Adysen Morris (Fergus (Lewistown)/Hobson Girls) 10-28 (Fall 0:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Emika Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 10-18 won by fall over Leila McKay (Helena Capital Girls) 21-17 (Fall 3:38)

Champ. Round 2 - Hattie Morrow (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 30-2 won by fall over Eliza Brien (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 19-16 (Fall 0:43)

Champ. Round 2 - Macey Tate (Baker Girls) 34-7 won by fall over Meadow Ragen (St. Ignatius Girls) 28-10 (Fall 1:20)

Champ. Round 2 - Bridget Smith (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 30-8 won by fall over Faith Kistenmacher (Roundup Girls) 28-14 (Fall 3:05)

Champ. Round 2 - Brooke Werth (Shepherd Girls) 25-4 won by fall over Hayden Edwards (Browning Girls) 23-8 (Fall 0:50)

Champ. Round 2 - Leona Dodson Howe (Ronan Girls) 24-4 won by fall over Hannah Gohde (Gallatin (Bozeman) Girls) 25-17 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 2 - Soraya Shirley (Billings Senior High School Girls) 25-7 won by decision over Olivia Post (Columbus Girls) 26-10 (Dec 4-0)

Champ. Round 2 - Natalia Samson (Choteau Girls) 30-8 won by decision over Dylan Fraker-Fox (Lockwood Girls) 32-9 (Dec 4-1)

Champ. Round 2 - Haven Ferguson (Billings Skyview Girls) 24-3 won by fall over Emika Beardsley (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 10-18 (Fall 2:51) 170

Champ. Round 1 - Svea Hogan (Harlem Girls) 4-16 won by fall over Daesey McNary (Fairfield Girls) 7-13 (Fall 2:36)

Champ. Round 1 - Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 19-13 won by fall over Sandi Pease (Hardin Girls) 0-3 (Fall 2:25)

Champ. Round 1 - Olive Hoffman (Missoula Hellgate Girls) 4-2 won by fall over Hanna Marchant (Huntley Project (Worden) Girls) 20-26 (Fall 1:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Paisley Verhelst (Custer/Hysham Girls) 7-9 won by fall over Addi Pilon (Beaverhead Co. (Dillon) / Twin Bridges / Sheridan Girls) 19-16 (Fall 3:20)

Champ. Round 1 - Hadassah Read (Ronan Girls) 27-15 won by fall over Ryan Beggs (Billings West Girls) 4-19 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Keyenna Deroche (Browning Girls) 19-11 won by fall over Kehtsin Stiffarm (Harlem Girls) 13-19 (Fall 3:08)

Champ. Round 1 - Malia Glassing (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-14 won by fall over Sage Queer (Butte Girls) 3-8 (Fall 1:07)

Champ. Round 1 - YaZMEEN Cech (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 18-16 won by fall over Josie Steinebach (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 9-6 (Fall 2:31)

Champ. Round 2 - Mercedes Shindurling (Powell Co. (Deer Lodge) Girls) 20-5 won by fall over Svea Hogan (Harlem Girls) 4-16 (Fall 1:02)

Champ. Round 2 - Carly Wacker (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 18-11 won by fall over Josie Olszewski (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 19-13 (Fall 5:31)

Champ. Round 2 - Rylee Murgel (Helena Girls) 11-3 won by fall over Olive Hoffman (Missoula Hellgate Girls) 4-2 (Fall 0:40)

Champ. Round 2 - Ava Hanson (Malta Girls) 27-6 won by fall over Paisley Verhelst (Custer/Hysham Girls) 7-9 (Fall 1:45)

Champ. Round 2 - Harley Fetters (Cut Bank Girls) 22-12 won by fall over Hadassah Read (Ronan Girls) 27-15 (Fall 1:29)

Champ. Round 2 - Jazmyn Werk (Havre Girls) 23-8 won by fall over Keyenna Deroche (Browning Girls) 19-11 (Fall 4:55)

Champ. Round 2 - Malia Glassing (Billings Senior High School Girls) 17-14 won by fall over Ashtyn Dziekonski (Helena Capital Girls) 23-11 (Fall 3:13)

Champ. Round 2 - Jayda Harbaugh (Baker Girls) 42-1 won by fall over YaZMEEN Cech (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 18-16 (Fall 1:07) 190

Champ. Round 1 - Avery Violett (Colstrip Girls) 18-21 won by fall over Allie Ballensky (Butte Girls) 1-5 (Fall 2:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Tilli Werk (Havre Girls) 19-11 won by injury default over Kaci Costel (Browning Girls) 10-13 (Inj. 0:00)

Champ. Round 1 - Daijalin Sunchild (Big Sandy Girls) 27-11 won by fall over Bella Weaselhead (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 14-13 (Fall 1:14)

Champ. Round 1 - Madison Neely (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 8-15 won by fall over Mariah Colunga (Billings Skyview Girls) 2-23 (Fall 3:41)

Champ. Round 1 - Kittalla Wise (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 15-8 won by fall over Luliana Brown (Ronan Girls) 3-12 (Fall 0:30)

Champ. Round 1 - Tayler Small (Colstrip Girls) 17-13 won by fall over Rylee Radcliffe (Butte Girls) 10-15 (Fall 3:32)

Champ. Round 1 - Brooklen Larsen (Billings West Girls) 22-8 won by fall over Sierra Green (Park (Livingston)/Sweet Grass County (Big Timber) Girls) 0-14 (Fall 0:58)

Champ. Round 1 - Lynley Conrad (Chinook Girls) 26-14 won by tech fall over Laurin Padilla (St. Ignatius Girls) 11-18 (TF-1.5 2:35 (16-1))

Champ. Round 2 - Abighail Sorrell (Polson Girls) 25-3 won by fall over Avery Violett (Colstrip Girls) 18-21 (Fall 0:41)

Champ. Round 2 - Lauren Krebs (Hardin Girls) 30-4 won by fall over Tilli Werk (Havre Girls) 19-11 (Fall 1:16)

Champ. Round 2 - Daijalin Sunchild (Big Sandy Girls) 27-11 won by fall over Gabriella Rico (Broadwater (Townsend) Girls) 13-8 (Fall 3:44)

Champ. Round 2 - Katie Slade (Great Falls / Msdb Girls) 20-4 won by fall over Madison Neely (Jefferson (Boulder) Girls) 8-15 (Fall 0:27)

Champ. Round 2 - Kittalla Wise (Great Falls Cmr Girls) 15-8 won by fall over Jess Elings (Cut Bank Girls) 12-5 (Fall 3:39)

Champ. Round 2 - Madilyn Juelke (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 27-1 won by fall over Tayler Small (Colstrip Girls) 17-13 (Fall 1:58)

Champ. Round 2 - Brooklen Larsen (Billings West Girls) 22-8 won by fall over Aspen Smart (Flathead (Kalispell) Girls) 15-10 (Fall 3:15) 235

Champ. Round 1 - Bree Bullshoe (Belgrade Girls) 8-4 won by fall over Chyanne Robinson (Butte Girls) 5-11 (Fall 0:47)

Champ. Round 1 - Haven Houle (Ronan Girls) 11-9 won by fall over Dilynn Layne (Fort Benton Girls) 13-11 (Fall 1:34)

Champ. Round 1 - Grayson DeJong (Custer Co. (Miles City) Girls) 15-4 won by fall over Manina Left Hand (Billings West Girls) 9-13 (Fall 1:38)

Champ. Round 1 - kendahl Guardipee (Browning Girls) 30-5 won by fall over Marquell Houle (Big Sandy Girls) 6-20 (Fall 0:28)

Champ. Round 1 - Josephine Manning (Fort Benton Girls) 24-9 won by fall over Harmony Stolle (Lincoln County (Eureka) Girls) 0-3 (Fall 0:49)

Champ. Round 1 - Elizabeth Henkins (Missoula Big Sky / Loyola Sacred Heart Girls) 5-1 won by fall over Abbie Cochran (Great Falls Central Girls) 6-10 (Fall 1:41)



