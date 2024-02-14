Photo montage: Still images tell story of memorable state wrestling tournament

BILLINGS — Montana's 2024 all-class state wrestling tournaments wrapped up Saturday with plenty of memorable performances.

Billings West senior Keyan Hernandez became a four-time state champion as the Golden Bears won the Class AA team title. Laurel captured its first State A crown since 2011, and Huntley Project rolled to another State B-C championship, while Billings Senior, Ronan and Baker won girls titles.

Watch the video above to take one last look at the event through the lens of photographer Mike Clark, who snapped thousands of photos during the two days at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark. View photo galleries from the tournament at the links below.

