Photos: State wrestling Parade of Athletes
Photos from the Parade of Athletes at the 2024 all-class state wrestling tournaments in Billings.
Glasgow wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports A Ronan wrestler points toward the audience during the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Sidney wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Cut Bank wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Thompson Falls wrestlers signed their placard during the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Anaconda wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings Senior wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Malta wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings Senior wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Glasgow wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports