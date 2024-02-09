Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Wrestling

Photos: State wrestling Parade of Athletes

Photos from the Parade of Athletes at the 2024 all-class state wrestling tournaments in Billings.

Parade of Athletes Glasgow wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Parade of Athletes A Ronan wrestler points toward the audience during the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Parade of Athletes Sidney wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Parade of Athletes Cut Bank wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Parade of Athletes Thompson Falls wrestlers signed their placard during the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Parade of Athletes Anaconda wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Parade of Athletes Billings Senior wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Parade of Athletes Malta wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Parade of Athletes Billings Senior wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Parade of Athletes Glasgow wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Photos: State wrestling Parade of Athletes

close-gallery
  • Parade of Athletes
  • Parade of Athletes
  • Parade of Athletes
  • Parade of Athletes
  • Parade of Athletes
  • Parade of Athletes
  • Parade of Athletes
  • Parade of Athletes
  • Parade of Athletes
  • Parade of Athletes

Share

Glasgow wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
A Ronan wrestler points toward the audience during the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Sidney wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Cut Bank wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Thompson Falls wrestlers signed their placard during the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Anaconda wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Senior wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Malta wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Senior wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Glasgow wrestlers take part in the Parade of Athletes during the all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next