Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Wrestling

Photos: Boys wrestling state championship matches

Photos from the championship round of the Montana high school boys wrestling state tournaments at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Feb. 10, 2024.

Keyan Hernandez Billings West's Keyan Hernandez reacts after winning his fourth state title after winning in the Class AA 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Fans hold posters supporting Billings West's Keyan Hernandez during the finals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Great Falls' Ryder English, facing, wrestles Billings Senior's Logan Cole in the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Great Falls' Ryder English, bottom, wrestles Billings Senior's Logan Cole in the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Great Falls' Ryder English, facing, wrestles Billings Senior's Logan Cole in the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Ronan’s Landon Bishop wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha, bottom, in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Billings Senior's Logan Cole raises his arms after winning the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Ronan’s Landon Bishop, facing, wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Ronan’s Landon Bishop wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha, left, in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Ronan’s Landon Bishop, right, wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Ronan’s Landon Bishop points towards the crowd after winning the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Ronan’s Landon Bishop raises his arm after winning the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Columbia Falls' Rowdy Crump, left, wrestles Lewistown's Wyatt Elam in the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Columbia Falls' Rowdy Crump, right, wrestles Lewistown's Wyatt Elam in the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Columbia Falls' Rowdy Crump, facing, wrestles Lewistown's Wyatt Elam in the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Lewistown's Wyatt Elam raises his arms after winning the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, facing, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, top, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, top, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, top, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Libby’s Jace DeShazer, right, wrestles Miles City's Easton DeJong in the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Libby’s Jace DeShazer wrestles Miles City's Easton DeJong, facing, in the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Libby’s Jace DeShazer, top, wrestles Miles City's Easton DeJong in the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Libby’s Jace DeShazer raises his arms after winning the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Anaconda's Aidan Miller wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda, facing, in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Anaconda's Aidan Miller, left, wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Anaconda's Aidan Miller, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Anaconda's Aidan Miller, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Kalispell Flathead's Sawyer Troupe raises his arm after winning the Class AA 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Havre’s Tommy Lewis, bottom, wrestles Miles City's Holden Meged in the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Havre’s Tommy Lewis wrestles Miles City's Holden Meged, facing, in the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Havre’s Tommy Lewis, facing, wrestles Miles City's Holden Meged in the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Miles City's Holden Meged reacts after winning the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Miles City's Holden Meged pins his coach after winning the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, right, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt reacts after defeating Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt raises his arm after winning the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, left, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Columbia Falls' Traic Fainter, top, wrestles Sidney's Gordan Knapp in the Class A 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Columbia Falls' Traic Fainter does a cartwheel after winning the Class A 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Columbia Falls' Traic Fainter raises his arm after winning the Class A 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, center, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Forsyth’s Trey Starcher wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker, top, in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, right, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Forsyth’s Trey Starcher wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker, facing, in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, left, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Belgrade's Nolan Brown, left, wrestles Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger in the Class AA 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Belgrade's Nolan Brown, facing, wrestles Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger in the Class AA 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger reacts after winning the Class AA 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Forsyth’s Trey Starcher wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker, left, in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker does a flip after winning the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker raises his arm after winning the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Laurel’s Elijah Nose, left, wrestles Three Forks' Cole Rogers in the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse, facing, in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman, left, wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Laurel’s Elijah Nose, left, wrestles Three Forks' Cole Rogers in the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse, facing, in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman, right, wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Laurel’s Elijah Nose, top, wrestles Three Forks' Cole Rogers in the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Three Forks' Cole Rogers raises his arm after winning the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman, top, wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Billings West's Zach Morse reacts after winning the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Billings West’s head coach Jeremy Hernandez hugs Billings West's Zach Morse after he won the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Belgrade's Mason Gutenberger, right, wrestles Billings West's Keyan Hernandez in the Class AA 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Sidney’s Brenner Mullin, right, wrestles Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt in the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Sidney’s Brenner Mullin, facing, wrestles Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt in the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Sidney’s Brenner Mullin wrestles Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt, facing, in the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt raises his arm after winning the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Forsyth’s Payne Reilly wrestles Baker's Riley Davis, facing, in the Class B-C 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Forsyth’s Payne Reilly, right, wrestles Baker's Riley Davis in the Class B-C 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Sidney’s Aaron Schmitz, right, wrestles Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch in the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Sidney’s Aaron Schmitz wrestles Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch, facing, in the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch reacts after winning the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch reacts after winning the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman, top, in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, left, wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, facing, wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, right, wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman, top, in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Malta's Kohner Schipman reacts after winning the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports State wrestling championship matches Malta's Kohner Schipman reacts after winning the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Photos: Boys wrestling state championship matches

close-gallery
  • Keyan Hernandez
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches
  • State wrestling championship matches

Share

Billings West's Keyan Hernandez reacts after winning his fourth state title after winning in the Class AA 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Fans hold posters supporting Billings West's Keyan Hernandez during the finals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Great Falls' Ryder English, facing, wrestles Billings Senior's Logan Cole in the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Great Falls' Ryder English, bottom, wrestles Billings Senior's Logan Cole in the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Great Falls' Ryder English, facing, wrestles Billings Senior's Logan Cole in the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Ronan’s Landon Bishop wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha, bottom, in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Senior's Logan Cole raises his arms after winning the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Ronan’s Landon Bishop, facing, wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Ronan’s Landon Bishop wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha, left, in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Ronan’s Landon Bishop, right, wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Ronan’s Landon Bishop points towards the crowd after winning the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Ronan’s Landon Bishop raises his arm after winning the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Columbia Falls' Rowdy Crump, left, wrestles Lewistown's Wyatt Elam in the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Columbia Falls' Rowdy Crump, right, wrestles Lewistown's Wyatt Elam in the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Columbia Falls' Rowdy Crump, facing, wrestles Lewistown's Wyatt Elam in the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Lewistown's Wyatt Elam raises his arms after winning the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, facing, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, top, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, top, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, top, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Libby’s Jace DeShazer, right, wrestles Miles City's Easton DeJong in the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Libby’s Jace DeShazer wrestles Miles City's Easton DeJong, facing, in the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Libby’s Jace DeShazer, top, wrestles Miles City's Easton DeJong in the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Libby’s Jace DeShazer raises his arms after winning the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Anaconda's Aidan Miller wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda, facing, in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Anaconda's Aidan Miller, left, wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Anaconda's Aidan Miller, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Anaconda's Aidan Miller, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead's Sawyer Troupe raises his arm after winning the Class AA 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Havre’s Tommy Lewis, bottom, wrestles Miles City's Holden Meged in the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Havre’s Tommy Lewis wrestles Miles City's Holden Meged, facing, in the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Havre’s Tommy Lewis, facing, wrestles Miles City's Holden Meged in the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Miles City's Holden Meged reacts after winning the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Miles City's Holden Meged pins his coach after winning the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, right, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt reacts after defeating Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt raises his arm after winning the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, left, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Columbia Falls' Traic Fainter, top, wrestles Sidney's Gordan Knapp in the Class A 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Columbia Falls' Traic Fainter does a cartwheel after winning the Class A 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Columbia Falls' Traic Fainter raises his arm after winning the Class A 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, center, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Trey Starcher wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker, top, in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, right, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Trey Starcher wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker, facing, in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, left, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Belgrade's Nolan Brown, left, wrestles Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger in the Class AA 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Belgrade's Nolan Brown, facing, wrestles Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger in the Class AA 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger reacts after winning the Class AA 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Trey Starcher wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker, left, in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker does a flip after winning the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker raises his arm after winning the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Laurel’s Elijah Nose, left, wrestles Three Forks' Cole Rogers in the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse, facing, in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman, left, wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Laurel’s Elijah Nose, left, wrestles Three Forks' Cole Rogers in the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse, facing, in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman, right, wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Laurel’s Elijah Nose, top, wrestles Three Forks' Cole Rogers in the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Three Forks' Cole Rogers raises his arm after winning the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman, top, wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings West's Zach Morse reacts after winning the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings West’s head coach Jeremy Hernandez hugs Billings West's Zach Morse after he won the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Belgrade's Mason Gutenberger, right, wrestles Billings West's Keyan Hernandez in the Class AA 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Sidney’s Brenner Mullin, right, wrestles Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt in the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Sidney’s Brenner Mullin, facing, wrestles Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt in the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Sidney’s Brenner Mullin wrestles Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt, facing, in the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt raises his arm after winning the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Payne Reilly wrestles Baker's Riley Davis, facing, in the Class B-C 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Payne Reilly, right, wrestles Baker's Riley Davis in the Class B-C 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Sidney’s Aaron Schmitz, right, wrestles Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch in the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Sidney’s Aaron Schmitz wrestles Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch, facing, in the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch reacts after winning the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch reacts after winning the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman, top, in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, left, wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, facing, wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, right, wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman, top, in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Malta's Kohner Schipman reacts after winning the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Malta's Kohner Schipman reacts after winning the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Prev
1 / Ad
Next
Prev
1 / Ad
Next