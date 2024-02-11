Photos: Boys wrestling state championship matches

Share Facebook

Billings West's Keyan Hernandez reacts after winning his fourth state title after winning in the Class AA 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Fans hold posters supporting Billings West's Keyan Hernandez during the finals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Great Falls' Ryder English, facing, wrestles Billings Senior's Logan Cole in the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Great Falls' Ryder English, bottom, wrestles Billings Senior's Logan Cole in the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Great Falls' Ryder English, facing, wrestles Billings Senior's Logan Cole in the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s Landon Bishop wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha, bottom, in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings Senior's Logan Cole raises his arms after winning the Class AA 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s Landon Bishop, facing, wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s Landon Bishop wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha, left, in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s Landon Bishop, right, wrestles Glendive's Jaden Silha in the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s Landon Bishop points towards the crowd after winning the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s Landon Bishop raises his arm after winning the Class A 170-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Columbia Falls' Rowdy Crump, left, wrestles Lewistown's Wyatt Elam in the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Columbia Falls' Rowdy Crump, right, wrestles Lewistown's Wyatt Elam in the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Columbia Falls' Rowdy Crump, facing, wrestles Lewistown's Wyatt Elam in the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Lewistown's Wyatt Elam raises his arms after winning the Class A 182-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, facing, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, top, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, top, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Anders Thompson, top, wrestles Billings West's Cooper Freitag in the Class AA 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Libby’s Jace DeShazer, right, wrestles Miles City's Easton DeJong in the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Libby’s Jace DeShazer wrestles Miles City's Easton DeJong, facing, in the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Libby’s Jace DeShazer, top, wrestles Miles City's Easton DeJong in the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Libby’s Jace DeShazer raises his arms after winning the Class A 205-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Anaconda's Aidan Miller wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda, facing, in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Anaconda's Aidan Miller, left, wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Anaconda's Aidan Miller, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Anaconda's Aidan Miller, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Spencer Higareda in the Class B-C 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Sawyer Troupe raises his arm after winning the Class AA 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Havre’s Tommy Lewis, bottom, wrestles Miles City's Holden Meged in the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Havre’s Tommy Lewis wrestles Miles City's Holden Meged, facing, in the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Havre’s Tommy Lewis, facing, wrestles Miles City's Holden Meged in the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Miles City's Holden Meged reacts after winning the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Miles City's Holden Meged pins his coach after winning the Class A 285-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, right, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt, top, wrestles Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt reacts after defeating Huntley Project's Ethan Reynolds in the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Cut Bank's Richard Schmidt raises his arm after winning the Class B-C 103-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, left, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Columbia Falls' Traic Fainter, top, wrestles Sidney's Gordan Knapp in the Class A 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Columbia Falls' Traic Fainter does a cartwheel after winning the Class A 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Columbia Falls' Traic Fainter raises his arm after winning the Class A 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, center, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Trey Starcher wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker, top, in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, right, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Trey Starcher wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker, facing, in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Trey Starcher, left, wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Belgrade's Nolan Brown, left, wrestles Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger in the Class AA 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Belgrade's Nolan Brown, facing, wrestles Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger in the Class AA 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Great Falls' Cael Floerchinger reacts after winning the Class AA 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Trey Starcher wrestles Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker, left, in the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker does a flip after winning the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Huntley Project's Blake Ramaeker raises his arm after winning the Class B-C 113-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Elijah Nose, left, wrestles Three Forks' Cole Rogers in the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse, facing, in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman, left, wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Elijah Nose, left, wrestles Three Forks' Cole Rogers in the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse, facing, in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman, right, wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Elijah Nose, top, wrestles Three Forks' Cole Rogers in the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Three Forks' Cole Rogers raises his arm after winning the Class A 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings Skyview's Chris Grossman, top, wrestles Billings West's Zach Morse in the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings West's Zach Morse reacts after winning the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings West’s head coach Jeremy Hernandez hugs Billings West's Zach Morse after he won the Class AA 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Belgrade's Mason Gutenberger, right, wrestles Billings West's Keyan Hernandez in the Class AA 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Sidney’s Brenner Mullin, right, wrestles Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt in the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Sidney’s Brenner Mullin, facing, wrestles Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt in the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Sidney’s Brenner Mullin wrestles Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt, facing, in the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Lockwood's Cole Krutzfeldt raises his arm after winning the Class A 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Payne Reilly wrestles Baker's Riley Davis, facing, in the Class B-C 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Payne Reilly, right, wrestles Baker's Riley Davis in the Class B-C 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Sidney’s Aaron Schmitz, right, wrestles Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch in the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Sidney’s Aaron Schmitz wrestles Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch, facing, in the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch reacts after winning the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Lockwood's Dalton Hinebauch reacts after winning the Class A 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman, top, in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, left, wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, facing, wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, right, wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega wrestles Malta's Kohner Schipman, top, in the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Malta's Kohner Schipman reacts after winning the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Malta's Kohner Schipman reacts after winning the Class B-C 138-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

