Photos: Girls wrestling state championship bouts

Billings Senior’s head coach Charlie Klepps gets a high-five from Billings Senior's Kendal Tucker after she won the girls 185-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings Senior's Kendal Tucker gets a hug after winning the girls 185-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s Tirza TwoTeeth raises her arm after winning the girls 235-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s River Cote, right, wrestles Manhattan's Dani Larson in the girls 100-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s River Cote raises her arm after winning the girls 100-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Simm’s Hayley Petersen, facing, wrestles Poplar's Angelina Escarcega in the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Simm’s Hayley Petersen wrestles Poplar's Angelina Escarcega, facing, in the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Simm’s Hayley Petersen, top, wrestles Poplar's Angelina Escarcega in the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Simm’s Hayley Petersen reacts after pinning Poplar's Angelina Escarcega in the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Simm’s Hayley Petersen raises her arm after winning the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Simm’s Hayley Petersen jumps on her coach after winning the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings Senior's Kendal Tucker raises her arm after winning the girls 185-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Kalispell Glacier's Kaura Coles, top, wrestles Great Falls CMR's Madalyn Deiter in the girls 114-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Kalispell Glacier's Kaura Coles raises her arm after winning the girls 114-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Helena Capital's Taylor Lay, left, wrestles Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing in the girls 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Helena Capital's Taylor Lay, right, wrestles Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing in the girls 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Helena Capital's Taylor Lay wrestles Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing, top, in the girls 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing reacts after winning the girls 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing raises her arm after winning the girls 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s Katie Dolence, left, wrestles Lockwood's Meadow Mahlmeister in the girls 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s Katie Dolence, left, wrestles Lockwood's Meadow Mahlmeister in the girls 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Ronan’s Katie Dolence, left, wrestles Lockwood's Meadow Mahlmeister in the girls 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Lockwood's Meadow Mahlmeister raises her arms after winning the girls 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Simm’s Lili Schubarth raises her arm after winning the girls 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournamentat First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

