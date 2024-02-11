Photos: Girls wrestling state championship bouts
Photos from the championship round of the Montana high school girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Feb. 10, 2024.
Billings Senior’s head coach Charlie Klepps gets a high-five from Billings Senior's Kendal Tucker after she won the girls 185-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings Senior's Kendal Tucker gets a hug after winning the girls 185-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Ronan’s Tirza TwoTeeth raises her arm after winning the girls 235-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Ronan’s River Cote, right, wrestles Manhattan's Dani Larson in the girls 100-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Ronan’s River Cote raises her arm after winning the girls 100-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Simm’s Hayley Petersen, facing, wrestles Poplar's Angelina Escarcega in the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Simm’s Hayley Petersen wrestles Poplar's Angelina Escarcega, facing, in the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Simm’s Hayley Petersen, top, wrestles Poplar's Angelina Escarcega in the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Simm’s Hayley Petersen reacts after pinning Poplar's Angelina Escarcega in the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Simm’s Hayley Petersen raises her arm after winning the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Simm’s Hayley Petersen jumps on her coach after winning the girls 107-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings Senior's Kendal Tucker raises her arm after winning the girls 185-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Kalispell Glacier's Kaura Coles, top, wrestles Great Falls CMR's Madalyn Deiter in the girls 114-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Kalispell Glacier's Kaura Coles raises her arm after winning the girls 114-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Helena Capital's Taylor Lay, left, wrestles Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing in the girls 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Helena Capital's Taylor Lay, right, wrestles Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing in the girls 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Helena Capital's Taylor Lay wrestles Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing, top, in the girls 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing reacts after winning the girls 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing raises her arm after winning the girls 120-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Ronan’s Katie Dolence, left, wrestles Lockwood's Meadow Mahlmeister in the girls 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Ronan’s Katie Dolence, left, wrestles Lockwood's Meadow Mahlmeister in the girls 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Ronan’s Katie Dolence, left, wrestles Lockwood's Meadow Mahlmeister in the girls 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Lockwood's Meadow Mahlmeister raises her arms after winning the girls 126-pound final during the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Simm’s Lili Schubarth raises her arm after winning the girls 132-pound final during the state wrestling tournamentat First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports