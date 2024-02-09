Photos: 2024 state wrestling - Day 1

Share Facebook

Kalispell Flathead’s Kiera Lackey, facing, wrestles Manhattan’s Jade Bailey during the first round of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Great Falls’ Cael Floerchinger, top, wrestles Missoula Hellgate’s Max Martin during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Forsyth’s Landon Maclorski, facing, wrestles Huntley Project’s Ethan Reynolds during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Huntley Project’s Ethan Reynolds, top, wrestles Forsyth’s Landon Maclorski during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Huntley Project’s Ethan Reynolds, top, wrestles Forsyth’s Landon Maclorski during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Huntley Project’s Blake Ramaeker, facing, wrestles Cascade’s Kael Smith during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Huntley Project’s Blake Ramaeker, top, wrestles Cascade’s Kael Smith during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings Senior’s Maximus DeWitt, top, wrestles Missoula Sentinel’s Kyle Vermillion during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings Senior’s Maximus DeWitt, top, wrestles Missoula Sentinel’s Kyle Vermillion during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez, top, pins Butte’s Grady Winston during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Florence-Carlton’s Malory Lawrence, top, wrestles Baker’s Karissa Afrank during the first round of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Florence-Carlton’s Malory Lawrence, left, wrestles Baker’s Karissa Afrank during the first round of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Columbus-Absarokee’s Jake Ellison, top, wrestles Florence-Carlton’s Isaac Nicoson during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Columbus-Absarokee’s Jake Ellison, top, wrestles Florence-Carlton’s Isaac Nicoson during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, top, wrestles Florence-Carlton’s Tash Murray during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Florence-Carlton’s Tash Murray, facing, wrestles Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, facing, wrestles Florence-Carlton’s Tash Murray during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Miles City’s Johnny Paxson, left, wrestles Columbia Falls’ Dylan Delorme during the first round of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Kalispell Flathead head coach Jeff Thompson shakes hands after a match during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Kade Wersland, top, wrestles Libby’s Tristen DeShazer during the first round of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Libby’s Tristen DeShazer, facing, wrestles Laurel’s Kade Wersland during the first round of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

Bozeman Gallatin’s Cooper McGovern, top, wrestles Helena Capital’s Dane Butler during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024. Mike Clark/For MTN Sports

