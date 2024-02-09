Watch Now
Photos: 2024 state wrestling - Day 1

Photos from the first day of action at the Montana high school all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interestate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Feb. 9, 2024.

Kalispell Flathead’s Kiera Lackey, facing, wrestles Manhattan’s Jade Bailey during the first round of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Great Falls’ Cael Floerchinger, top, wrestles Missoula Hellgate’s Max Martin during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Forsyth’s Landon Maclorski, facing, wrestles Huntley Project’s Ethan Reynolds during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Huntley Project’s Ethan Reynolds, top, wrestles Forsyth’s Landon Maclorski during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Huntley Project’s Ethan Reynolds, top, wrestles Forsyth’s Landon Maclorski during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Huntley Project’s Blake Ramaeker, facing, wrestles Cascade’s Kael Smith during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Huntley Project’s Blake Ramaeker, top, wrestles Cascade’s Kael Smith during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Senior’s Maximus DeWitt, top, wrestles Missoula Sentinel’s Kyle Vermillion during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Senior’s Maximus DeWitt, top, wrestles Missoula Sentinel’s Kyle Vermillion during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez, top, pins Butte’s Grady Winston during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Florence-Carlton’s Malory Lawrence, top, wrestles Baker’s Karissa Afrank during the first round of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Florence-Carlton’s Malory Lawrence, left, wrestles Baker’s Karissa Afrank during the first round of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Columbus-Absarokee’s Jake Ellison, top, wrestles Florence-Carlton’s Isaac Nicoson during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Columbus-Absarokee’s Jake Ellison, top, wrestles Florence-Carlton’s Isaac Nicoson during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, top, wrestles Florence-Carlton’s Tash Murray during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Florence-Carlton’s Tash Murray, facing, wrestles Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Poplar’s Navarjo Escarcega, facing, wrestles Florence-Carlton’s Tash Murray during the first round of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Miles City’s Johnny Paxson, left, wrestles Columbia Falls’ Dylan Delorme during the first round of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead head coach Jeff Thompson shakes hands after a match during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Laurel’s Kade Wersland, top, wrestles Libby’s Tristen DeShazer during the first round of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Libby’s Tristen DeShazer, facing, wrestles Laurel’s Kade Wersland during the first round of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Bozeman Gallatin’s Cooper McGovern, top, wrestles Helena Capital’s Dane Butler during the first round of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Friday, Feb. 9, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
