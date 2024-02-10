Photos: 2024 state wrestling semifinals
Photos from the semifinal matches at the Montana high school 2024 all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Feb. 10, 2024.
Great Falls’ Cael Floerchinger, left, wrestles Great Falls CMR’s Payton De La Garza during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Great Falls’ Cael Floerchinger, top, wrestles Great Falls CMR’s Payton De La Garza during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings West head coach Jeremy Hernandez speaks to Zach Morse before his semifinals match at the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Kalispell Glacier’s Garrett Bosch, facing, wrestles Billings West’s Zach Morse during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings West’s Zach Morse reacts after winning his semifinals match at the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings West head coach Jeremy Hernandez claps after Zach Morse won his semifinals match during the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez, top, wrestles Great Falls’ Ross Tolliver during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez, right, wrestles Great Falls’ Ross Tolliver during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Kalispell Flathead’s Aiden Downing, top, wrestles Billings West’s Makael Aguayo during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Kalispell Flathead’s Aiden Downing, left, wrestles Billings West’s Makael Aguayo during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings West’s Makael Aguayo raises his arm after winning his semifinals match during the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Miles City’s Isaac Beardsley, right, wrestles Laurel’s Nathaniel Hill during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Laurel head coach Ted Hill during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Miles City’s Isaac Beardsley, left, wrestles Laurel’s Nathaniel Hill during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Miles City’s Isaac Beardsley, bottom, wrestles Laurel’s Nathaniel Hill during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Miles City’s Isaac Beardsley raises his arm after winning his semifinals match during the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Browning’s Tahj Wells, facing, wrestles Bigfork’s Jerin Coles during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Browning’s Tahj Wells, right, wrestles Bigfork’s Jerin Coles during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Browning’s Tahj Wells, top, wrestles Bigfork’s Jerin Coles during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Ronan’s Brynn Courville, facing, wrestles Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel during the semifinals of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel, facing, wrestles Ronan’s Brynn Courville during the semifinals of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Ronan’s Brynn Courville, facing, wrestles Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel during the semifinals of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel, top, wrestles Ronan’s Brynn Courville during the semifinals of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Red Lodge’s Nolan Evenson, facing, wrestles Malta’s Kohner Schipman during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Huntley Project’s Derek Lachenmeier, left, wrestles Shepherd’s Tyler Niles during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Huntley Project’s Hayden Ramaeker, top, wrestles Superior’s Turner Milender during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Jefferson’s Brady Armstrong, top, wrestles Wolf Point’s Michael Bell during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Jefferson’s Brady Armstrong, top, wrestles Wolf Point’s Michael Bell during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Jefferson’s Brady Armstrong claps after winning his match during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Butte’s Kade Schleeman, facing, wrestles Bozeman’s Hudson Wiens during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports Bozeman’s Hudson Wiens, right, wrestles Butte’s Kade Schleeman during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Photo by: Mike Clark/For MTN Sports