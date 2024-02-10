Watch Now
Photos: 2024 state wrestling semifinals

Photos from the semifinal matches at the Montana high school 2024 all-class state wrestling tournaments at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark in Billings on Feb. 10, 2024.

Great Falls’ Cael Floerchinger, left, wrestles Great Falls CMR’s Payton De La Garza during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Great Falls’ Cael Floerchinger, top, wrestles Great Falls CMR’s Payton De La Garza during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings West head coach Jeremy Hernandez speaks to Zach Morse before his semifinals match at the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Kalispell Glacier’s Garrett Bosch, facing, wrestles Billings West’s Zach Morse during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings West’s Zach Morse reacts after winning his semifinals match at the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings West head coach Jeremy Hernandez claps after Zach Morse won his semifinals match during the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez, top, wrestles Great Falls’ Ross Tolliver during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings West’s Keyan Hernandez, right, wrestles Great Falls’ Ross Tolliver during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead’s Aiden Downing, top, wrestles Billings West’s Makael Aguayo during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Kalispell Flathead’s Aiden Downing, left, wrestles Billings West’s Makael Aguayo during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings West’s Makael Aguayo raises his arm after winning his semifinals match during the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Miles City’s Isaac Beardsley, right, wrestles Laurel’s Nathaniel Hill during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Laurel head coach Ted Hill during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Miles City’s Isaac Beardsley, left, wrestles Laurel’s Nathaniel Hill during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Miles City’s Isaac Beardsley, bottom, wrestles Laurel’s Nathaniel Hill during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Miles City’s Isaac Beardsley raises his arm after winning his semifinals match during the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Browning’s Tahj Wells, facing, wrestles Bigfork’s Jerin Coles during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Browning’s Tahj Wells, right, wrestles Bigfork’s Jerin Coles during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Browning’s Tahj Wells, top, wrestles Bigfork’s Jerin Coles during the semifinals of the Class A state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Ronan’s Brynn Courville, facing, wrestles Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel during the semifinals of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel, facing, wrestles Ronan’s Brynn Courville during the semifinals of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Ronan’s Brynn Courville, facing, wrestles Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel during the semifinals of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Billings Senior’s Paige Gershmel, top, wrestles Ronan’s Brynn Courville during the semifinals of the girls state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Red Lodge’s Nolan Evenson, facing, wrestles Malta’s Kohner Schipman during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Huntley Project’s Derek Lachenmeier, left, wrestles Shepherd’s Tyler Niles during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Huntley Project’s Hayden Ramaeker, top, wrestles Superior’s Turner Milender during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Jefferson’s Brady Armstrong, top, wrestles Wolf Point’s Michael Bell during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Jefferson’s Brady Armstrong, top, wrestles Wolf Point’s Michael Bell during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Jefferson’s Brady Armstrong claps after winning his match during the semifinals of the Class B-C state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Butte’s Kade Schleeman, facing, wrestles Bozeman’s Hudson Wiens during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
Bozeman’s Hudson Wiens, right, wrestles Butte’s Kade Schleeman during the semifinals of the Class AA state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2024.Mike Clark/For MTN Sports
