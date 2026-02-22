Dynasty moment: Traditional powers – and Billings West's Kael Aguayo – stand tall at state wrestling

BILLINGS — Of the thousands of high school wrestlers who've battled for championships in Montana since 1956, this list of four-time individual champions is scant by comparison.

That fact is not lost on Billings West's Makael Aguayo, who etched his name in history Saturday by becoming the 43rd to pull the four-peat feat in front of a capacity crowd at the state wrestling tournament at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark.

"This is a goal that I set a long, long time ago," Aguayo said after pinning Gallatin's John Jackson in the 150-pound title bout. "It's very special. It was a long, hard journey in high school. The first two years were a little rough, but I just stuck to it."

It's never completely smooth sailing. Aguayo, in fact, pointed to a semifinal match at the state tournament during his sophomore year in which he was trailing — and it didn't look good. But he came back to get a pin and move on.

Mike Clark / For MTN Sports Billings West's Makael Aguayo gets a hug and a kiss from his mom Marissa Aguayo after winning his fourth state championship by defeating Bozeman Gallatin's John Jackson in the Class AA 150 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

"That was a really scary, crazy experience," Aguayo said.

A few notes pertaining to Aguayo's fourth title:



Three of his four wins at the state tournament came by way of pin, and the other was a 17-1 tech-fall decision in the quarterfinals.

He became the third West wrestler in a row to capture a fourth consecutive title, joining Keyan Hernandez in 2024 and Zach Morse last year.

In the process, he helped the Golden Bears win their fourth consecutive Class AA boys team title and the sixth in program history.

"I'd grown up with (Hernandez and Morse). They were my teammates from the time we all first started, building each other up as the years went on," Aguayo said. "All (of us) being able to get that four in a row is amazing. So cool."

Mahlmeister, Petersen, Floerchinger stay on track

Forty-three boys have won four consecutive championships. Now we're on the cusp of the girls joining the fray.

Billings Senior's Meadow Mahlmeister and Simms' Hayley Petersen both won their third individual titles Saturday, which sets them up to potentially join the four-timers' club next season.

Mahlmeister, a soccer hero for Senior last fall, quickly pinned Broadus' Bonita Kinzer in their girls 140-pound final while Petersen did the same against West's Payten Van Pelt at 110 pounds.

"Nothing really changes," said Mahlmeister of her next steps. "You just keep working hard. Same process. But it's super special, and I still have another year to look forward to."

Mike Clark / For MTN Sports Simms’ Hayley Petersen yells after defeating Billings West's Payten Van Pelt in the girls 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

Petersen's only loss this season came against Van Pelt, but when she prevailed in the title round Saturday a wave of emotion came with the celebration.

"I was so nervous before that match," Petersen said. "She's a very good opponent, so it gets you so nervous knowing that you have someone so good out there. I love the competition and just being able to show what I've got."

Great Falls' junior Cael Floerchinger, meanwhile, is now in line to become the 44th boys four-time champion next year. He put together a dominant tech-fall victory in his 126-pound title bout with Helena Capital's Wyatt Shull to win championship No. 3.

But Floerchinger was much more subdued in victory than Mahlmeister and, especially, Petersen.

"I've wanted to be a four-time state champ ever since I've known the sport of wrestling," he said. "Three of the four of those already down. So it's awesome."

Traditional powers reign

Aside from Billings West taking home its fourth straight AA boys crown, several other teams added to their trophy cases.

In Class A, Sidney got back to the top of the podium for the first time since 2022 to claim the program's 14th title and tie Havre for the most in the classification's history. But it didn't come easy — the Eagles edged Hardin by just three points, 235-232.

"Hardin wrestled so well today," said 40-year Sidney coach Guy Melby, whose team lost twice to the Bulldogs in championship matchups. "But we got over the hump. Everybody on our team scored points; we've got guys that didn't place but we win by three points. If they don't score a few for us, we don't win it. They all contributed."

Mike Clark / For MTN Sports Hardin’s Bruno Pallone smiles after defeating Ronan's Cooper Wayman in the Class A 215 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

Hardin had five individual champions — multi-year titlists Jesse Grossman at 118, Chris Grossman at 144, Cale Nedens at 150, Bruno Pallone at 215 and Cody Kills On Top at 285. Sidney's lone champion was Aaron Schmitz at 157 pounds.

In Class B/C, it was total domination (again) by Huntley Project, which broke its own scoring record with a whopping 286.5 points. The Red Devils sent nine to the finals and came away with six champions. Ethan Reynolds at 132 pounds and Blake Ramaeker at 144 won their second individual titles.

"The kids got out and battled every match, and that's all we can ask for," said Project coach Tim Kaczmarek, who has steered the Red Devils' dynasty. "I feel lucky that not only do we have good kids, but we've got good families, good coaches in our junior high program, our AAU program, and that's really where it starts. Definitely been blessed to work with good people."

Mike Clark / For MTN Sports Huntley Project’s Ethan Reynolds, left, and Jordan Niles accept the Class B state championship trophy on behalf of Huntley Project at the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

Senior's girls claimed their fourth consecutive AA title with the help of champions Mahlmeister, Wai Fandrich (105 pounds), Piper Gershmel (115) and Tita Fandrich (145).

Miles City claimed the girls Class A team trophy for the second consecutive year, and Simms also repeated in Class C.

Pinning and grinning

The 2026 state wrestling Quick Pin Awards went to the following:



Class AA : Hunter Beeman, Billings Senior, 110 pounds - four pins in 10:10

: Hunter Beeman, Billings Senior, 110 pounds - Class A : Bruno Pallone, Hardin, 215 pounds - four pins in 1:48

: Bruno Pallone, Hardin, 215 pounds - Class B/C : Blake Ramaeker, Huntley Project, 144 pounds - three pins in 4:05

: Blake Ramaeker, Huntley Project, 144 pounds - Girls: Hayley Petersen, Simms, 110 pounds - four pins in 6:21

Lay-vs.-Downing — a showdown

The 120-pound final between Helena Capital's Taylor Lay and Kalispell Flathead's Bella Downing was one of the most anticipated in the girls tournament, and it didn't disappoint.

The seniors were both returning champions — Downing won last season at 120 while Lay won at 130. Lay had also won at 120 in 2023. They found themselves paired together in the same weight class this year, and in the end Lay outlasted Downing 9-8 thanks in part to a late three-point takedown.

It was Lay's third championship. Other girls to add to their championship medal winnings (other than Petersen and Mahlmeister) included Great Falls CMR's Madalyn Deiter, who won her second title at 125 pounds, and Baker's Jayda Harbaugh at 170.

Sibling revelry

The brother/sister tandem of Holden and Scarlett Hoiness left First Interstate Arena each with championship medals.

Holden, a junior, won his second career title with a 15-7 major decision of Dillon's Hank Hagenbarth in the Class A 190-pound finals. Scarlett, just an eighth grader, pinned Miles City's Aniya Odei for the girls 235-pound title.

Mike Clark / For MTN Sports Laurel’s Holden Hoiness reacts after defeating Dillon's Hank Hagenbarth in the Class A 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026.

"I was more nervous for my match," Holden Hoiness said with a smile after his sister had won. "I knew she wouldn't have any problems. I'm really happy for her. She has to wrestle older girls all the time and she doesn't back down."

Holden helped Laurel to a third-place finish in the Class A boys team race while Scarlett aided in the Locomotives capturing second place in the girls Class A race.

Planting their flag

Both Gallatin High School in Bozeman and East Helena High opened their doors in the fall of 2020. Six years later they have tasted the ultimate wrestling success.

Gallatin sent four wrestlers to the finals this season — its first in program history — and came away with a two individual titlists in Ty Laslovich at 165 pounds and Carson Shaw at 175. The Raptors also came away with second place in the team race with 208.5 points.

By the same token, East Helena sent a wrestler to the finals for the first time in Eli Erdahl. He also made school school history by winning the program's first title at 110 pounds. The Vigilantes scored 61.5 total team points.

Definitely big building blocks for the future at those two schools.