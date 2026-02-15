List: 4-time Montana high school wrestling state champions

Forty-two wrestlers have been four-time individual high school state champions in Montana history.

The legendary Gene Davis was the first to accomplish the feat while wrestling for Missoula County in the 1960s. He was joined by Jim Darlington of Ronan and Colin Lybeck of Chester in the 1970s, and the group of four-timers incrementally grew through the 1990s.

At the turn of the century, there were only 10 four-time champions in the Treasure State's history.

But the number exploded in the 2000s, especially in the 2010s. Four wrestlers — Conrad's Luke Schlosser, Glasgow's Luke Zeiger, Great Falls' Cole Mendenhall and Chinook's Benjamin Stroh — joined the four-timer club in 2012. Another four — Colstrip's Clayton Currier, Belgrade's Sawyer Degen and Havre's Parker Filius and Jase Stokes — joined in 2017.

Since then, at least one wrestler has become a four-time champion each year. Billings West has taken over the run the past few years with Keyan Hernandez becoming a four-timer in 2024 and Zach Morse accomplishing the feat in 2025. Makael Aguayo is gunning for his fourth championship for the Golden Bears this season.

No female wrestlers have yet to join the list, though juniors Hayley Petersen of Simms and Meadow Mahlmeister of Billings Senior are both two-time champions and Wolf Point's Annaleigh Matejovsky won a state title last year as a freshman.

Below is a list of Montana's 42 four-time state wrestling champions. Included are their school, the years they won the titles and the weights at which they wrestled.

Four-time state wrestling champions

Gene Davis, Missoula County, 1960-63 (95, 103, 112, 133)

Jim Darlington, Ronan, 1973-76 (145, 167, 185, 185)

Colin Lybeck, Chester, 1974-77 (98, 126, 132, 138)

Tim Mayer, Arlee, 1979-82 (98, 112, 119, 132)

Matt Campbell, Havre/Missoula Hellgate, 1979-82 (98, 112, 119, 119)

TJ Campbell, Havre/Great Falls High/Kalispell Flathead, 1984-87 (98, 112, 126, 138)

Bill Zadick, Great Falls High, 1988-91 (98, 112, 119, 135)

Chris Currier, Colstrip, 1991-94 (112, 125, 125, 130)

Mike Zadick, Great Falls High, 1994-97 (105, 112, 125, 135)

Eric Dunmire, Butte, 1994-97 (125, 119, 112, 105)

Chris Nedens, Hardin, 1998-2001 (119, 130, 140, 140)

Beau Malia, Billings Skyview, 2001-04 (105, 119, 119, 130)

Joe Lauer, Billings Skyview, 2001-04 (125, 135, 140, 145)

Cole Dallaserra, Butte, 2003-06 (105, 119, 130, 140)

Jesse Obergfell, Sidney, 2004-07 (98, 105, 112, 119)

Ryan Leonard, Cascade-Simms, 2005-08 (98, 112, 125, 130)

Hunter Azure, Poplar, 2007-10 (119, 125, 135, 145)

Tanner Sprenkle, Billings Senior, 2008-11 (119, 125, 130, 135)

Jade Rauser, Townsend, 2008-11 (98, 105, 119, 119)

Luke Schlosser, Conrad, 2009-12 (98, 105, 112, 119)

Luke Zeiger, Glasgow, 2009-12 (112, 130, 135, 140)

Cole Mendenhall, Great Falls High, 2009-12 (98, 119, 130, 140)

Benjamin Stroh, Chinook, 2009-12 (160, 171, 189, 189)

Gresh Jones, Sidney, 2012-15 (112, 119, 120, 126)

Matt Weber, Forsyth, 2012-15 (112, 125, 126, 138)

Luke Weber, Forsyth, 2013-16 (135, 145, 160, 152)

Jarrett Degen, Belgrade, 2013-16 (125, 132, 138, 145)

Clayton Currier, Colstrip, 2014-17 (113, 120, 132, 138)

Sawyer Degen, Belgrade, 2014-17 (98, 113, 126, 138)

Parker Filius, Havre, 2014-17 (138, 145, 152, 145)

Jase Stokes, Havre, 2014-17 (152, 160, 182, 205)

Charlie Klepps, Billings Senior, 2015-18 (103, 113, 120, 132)

Jackson Currier, Colstrip, 2016-19 (120, 126, 138, 138)

Martin Wilkie, Havre, 2016-19 (120, 126, 145, 145)

Michael Weber, Forsyth, 2016-19 (126, 145, 145, 152)

Leif Schroeder, Bozeman, 2017-20 (113, 126, 132, 138)

Cooper Birdwell, Lewistown, 2018-21 (113, 126, 126, 132)

Aden Graves, Sidney, 2019-22 (132, 145, 152, 160)

Avery Allen, Bozeman, 2020-23 (132, 145, 152, 145)

Teegan Vasquez, Kalispell Glacier, 2020-23 (113, 120, 132, 132)

Keyan Hernandez, Billings West, 2021-24 (103, 113, 120, 126)

Zach Morse, Billings West, 2022-25 (103, 113, 120, 118)

