Photos: Champions crowned at 2026 state wrestling tournament

Baker’s Jayda Harbaugh wrestles Choteau's Natalia Samson, facing, in the girls 170 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Baker’s Jayda Harbaugh, facing, wrestles Choteau's Natalia Samson in the girls 170 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Malta’s Straud Sims, facing, wrestles Conrad's Tegan Jones in the Class B/C 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Baker’s Jayda Harbaugh, top, wrestles Choteau's Natalia Samson in the girls 170 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Holden Hoiness, bottom, wrestles Dillon's Hank Hagenbarth in the Class A 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Holden Hoiness, top, wrestles Dillon's Hank Hagenbarth in the Class A 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Conrad's Tegan Jones raises his arm after winning the Class B/C 190 pound final over Malta’s Straud Sims at the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Conrad's Tegan Jones reacts after winning the Class B/C 190 pound final over Malta’s Straud Sims at the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Dillon's Hank Hagenbarth, facing, wrestles Laurel’s Holden Hoiness in the Class A 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Holden Hoiness reacts after defeating Dillon's Hank Hagenbarth in the Class A 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Laurel’s Holden Hoiness raises his arm after defeating Dillon's Hank Hagenbarth in the Class A 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings West's Gabe Rosales, front, wrestles Great Falls CMR's Gage Allen in the Class AA 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Great Falls CMR's Gage Allen reacts after defeating Billings West's Gabe Rosales in the Class AA 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Hardin’s Bruno Pallone after defeating Ronan's Cooper Wayman in the Class A 215 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Hardin’s Bruno Pallone smiles after defeating Ronan's Cooper Wayman in the Class A 215 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Malta’s Kenan Labrie, right, wrestles Columbus' Colton Dunlap in the Class B/C 215 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Malta's Kenan Labrie, front, wrestles Columbus' Colton Dunlap in the Class B/C 215 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Miles City's Madilyn Juelke, top, wrestles Hardin's Lauren Krebs in the girls 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Miles City's Madilyn Juelke reacts after defeating Hardin's Lauren Krebs in the girls 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Miles City's Madilyn Juelke gets a hug from her coach after defeating Hardin's Lauren Krebs in the girls 190 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings West's Payton Cicero, left, wrestles Kalispell Flathead's Kohen Rilley in the Class AA 215 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Malta’s Kenan Labrie points towards the crowd after defeating Columbus' Colton Dunlap in the Class B/C 215 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Malta’s Kenan Labrie raises his arm after defeating Columbus' Colton Dunlap in the Class B/C 215 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Malta’s Kenan Labrie claps after defeating Columbus' Colton Dunlap in the Class B/C 215 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Miles City's Aniya Odei, facing, wrestles Laurel's Scarlett Hoiness in the girls 235 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Miles City's Aniya Odei, bottom, wrestles Laurel's Scarlett Hoiness in the girls 235 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Laurel's Scarlett Hoiness raises her arm after defeating Miles City's Aniya Odei in the girls 235 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Laurel's Scarlett Hoiness gets a hug after defeating Miles City's Aniya Odei in the girls 235 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Hardin’s Cody Kills On Top, right, wrestles Corvallis' Jesse James in the Class A 285 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Hardin’s Cody Kills On Top, bottom, wrestles Corvallis' Jesse James in the Class A 285 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Senior's Woodrow Shirley, right, wrestles Bozeman Gallatin's JD McWalter in the Class AA 285 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Colstrip's Ethan Goodluck wrestles Broadus' Reuben Kinzer, facing, in the Class B/C 285 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Colstrip's Ethan Goodluck, left, wrestles Broadus' Reuben Kinzer in the Class B/C 285 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Hardin’s Cody Kills On Top raises his arms after defeating Corvallis' Jesse James in the Class A 285 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Butte’s Crew O`Connor, facing, wrestles Butte's Renzy LeProwse in the Class AA 103 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Butte’s Crew O`Connor, left, wrestles Butte's Renzy LeProwse in the Class AA 103 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Butte’s Crew O`Connor, right, wrestles Butte's Renzy LeProwse in the Class AA 103 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Huntley Project's Brogan Burton, top, wrestles Chinook's Charlie Buck in the Class B/C 103 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Wolf Point's Cali Gorder, bottom, wrestles Billings Central's Ashlyn McCann in the girls 100 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Butte’s Crew O`Connor raises his arms after defeating Butte's Renzy LeProwse in the Class AA 103 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Wolf Point's Cali Gorder raises her arm after defeating Billings Central's Ashlyn McCann in the girls 100 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Wolf Point's Cali Gorder gets a hug after defeating Billings Central's Ashlyn McCann in the girls 100 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Sidney’s Eli Lonski, right, wrestles East Helena's Eli Erdahl in the Class A 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Sidney’s Eli Lonski wrestles East Helena's Eli Erdahl, facing, in the Class A 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Sidney’s Eli Lonski, facing, wrestles East Helena's Eli Erdahl in the Class A 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Central's Emma Hernandez wrestles Billings Senior's Wai Fandrich, top, in the girls 105 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Senior's Hunter Beeman, bottom, wrestles Butte's Keegan Hunt in the Class AA 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Senior's Hunter Beeman, left, pins Butte's Keegan Hunt in the Class AA 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Senior's Hunter Beeman raises his arm after defeating Butte's Keegan Hunt in the Class AA 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Senior's Hunter Beeman hugs his dad, Billings Senior’s head coach Josh Beeman after he defeated Butte's Keegan Hunt in the Class AA 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Senior’s head coach Josh Beeman hugs his son Billings Senior's Hunter Beeman after he defeated Butte's Keegan Hunt in the Class AA 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Senior's Wai Fandrich raises her arms after defeating Billings Central's Emma Hernandez in the girls 105 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Senior’s coach Charlie Klepps lifts Billings Senior's Wai Fandrich after she defeated Billings Central's Emma Hernandez in the girls 105 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Billings Senior’s coach Charlie Klepps hugs Billings Senior's Wai Fandrich after she defeated Billings Central's Emma Hernandez in the girls 105 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Huntley Project's Teague Ramaeker raises his arm after defeating Circle's Paden Nelson in the Class B/C 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Simms’ Hayley Petersen, facing, wrestles Billings West's Payten Van Pelt in the girls 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Simms’ Hayley Petersen, bottom, wrestles Billings West's Payten Van Pelt in the girls 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Simms’ Hayley Petersen pins Billings West's Payten Van Pelt in the girls 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Simms’ Hayley Petersen smiles after pinning Billings West's Payten Van Pelt in the girls 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Simms’ Hayley Petersen yells after defeating Billings West's Payten Van Pelt in the girls 110 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Huntley Project's William Manning, top, wrestles Glasgow's Jack Morehouse in the Class B/C 118 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Glacier Kalispell's Anthony Coelho, right, wrestles Glacier Kalispell's Aiden Sweat in the Class AA 118 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Glacier Kalispell's Anthony Coelho wrestles Glacier Kalispell's Aiden Sweat, facing, in the Class AA 118 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Glacier Kalispell's Anthony Coelho, right, pumps his fist as time expires in his match against Glacier Kalispell's Aiden Sweat in the Class AA 118 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

Glacier Kalispell's Anthony Coelho raises his arms after defeating Glacier Kalispell's Aiden Sweat in the Class AA 118 pound final of the MHSA All-Class State Wrestling Tournament at First Interstate Arena in Billings on Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. Mike Clark / For MTN Sports

