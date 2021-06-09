Missoula Sentinel teammates Tony Frohlich-Fair, Alex Germer ready for last hurrah in all-star series

MISSOULA — For one final time, Missoula Sentinel teammates Tony Frohlich-Fair and Alex Germer will suit up together when they compete in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series this weekend over in Billings. And the duo is excited to suit up together one more time before the players head their separate ways to continue their college careers.

After starring on the court together the past three seasons for the Spartans, Frohlich-Fair and Germer are the lone representatives from western Montana on the boys team.

"Just being able to represent Montana as a whole and getting to play with a bunch of guys that I enjoy playing with, it's going to be a super fun experience," Frohlich-Fair said. "I mean, you can’t really complain about that. You get two more games to play with a bunch of great guys. Hopefully you go out and get two more wins."

As seniors this past year, the duo guided Sentinel to a third-place finish at the State AA basketball tournament in Great Falls as the Spartans finished the season with just two losses all season, and for their efforts they both earned first-team all-state honors. During the regular season, Germer averaged 24.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 51.8% and 43.9% from the field and 3-point range, respectively. Frohlich-Fair finished the regular season averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Spartans, while shooting from the field at a 45.7% rate.

Kyle Hansen/MTN Sports Missoula Sentinel grads Tony Frohlich-Fair, left, and Alex Germer will compete in the Montana-Wyoming All-Star basketball series before heading off to continue their college careers.

Now graduated, the two partake in their final high school basketball event this weekend alongside the state's best, a number of whom the two Sentinel graduates have suited up with on Select Basketball, their AAU team. That includes Gatorade player of the year Drew Wyman of Great Falls High, Billings Skyview's Ky Kouba and Camron Ketchum and Scobey's Caden Handran.

"It’s definitely exciting to get everyone on one team and see what we can do and just show everyone what Montana basketball is like," Germer said.

Immediately at the conclusion of the two games, Germer will make his move to Bozeman official as he begins his career with the Montana State Bobcats.

Frohlich-Fair will head out to the Seattle area in August where he is signed to play at Edmonds College in Lynnwood, Washington.

The boys all-star team from Montana hasn't lost a game in this series with Wyoming since 2011, and the now former Spartans are ready to make their mark along with the other representatives from the Treasure State.

"Even since state, I know Alex and me have been working out a lot, doing kind of our own things, so just being able to just kind of show everybody where we’re finishing now and then coming back, hopefully I’ll come back and people will see what I’m doing over there," Frohlich-Fair said.

"It’s one last hurrah but showing everyone what I’m about and just going out there and I’ve gotten better throughout the year and just continued to get better," Germer added. "Like Tony said, we’re just starting our careers and we’re ready to get better. We’ll keep in touch but playing together for one last time will be awesome."