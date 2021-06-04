Great Falls High's Drew Wyman named Gatorade boys basketball player of the year

CHICAGO — Great Falls High senior Drew Wyman was named the 2021 Montana Gatorade boys basketball player of the year on Friday.

The 6-foot-5 senior forward helped the Bison to a 16-2 record and the Class AA state championship game this past season. Wyman averaged 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game, while shooting 57.4% from the floor.

He was the Eastern AA most outstanding offensive player and is also a two-time all-state selection and a three-time all-conference honoree.

Wyman is the fourth honoree and fifth overall winner from Great Falls High. He joins Brendan Howard (2016, 2017), Mike Warhank (1995) and Scott Hatler (1991).

Off the court, Wyman has maintained a 4.0 grade-point average and has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball at the College of Idaho this fall.

He has served as a math tutor for younger students and volunteered locally for the Salvation Army and youth basketball programs.

“Drew Wyman is probably the toughest kid I’ve ever had to game-plan against,” Billings West coach Kelly Darragh said in a press release. “He can play inside or outside, he can score and he can rebound. He’s a matchup nightmare for everybody, and he plays the game the right way.”

Wyman is a finalist for the Gatorade national boys basketball player of the year award and has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing.

Wyman is also eligible to submit a 30-second video explaining why the organization he chose is deserving of one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants, which will be announced throughout the year. To date, Gatorade player of the year winners’ grants have totaled more than $2.7 million across 1,117 organizations.