Missoula Sentinel celebrates 11 athletes on signing day

MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel High School held a signing ceremony on Wednesday afternoon celebrating 11 student-athletes who made their commitments to college programs official.

With family and friends in attendance, the Spartan athletes put pen to paper to celebrate their high school accomplishments and the beginning of a new chapter.

"I’m excited to get to just keep playing basketball do what I like to do. A lot of good experiences," said Tony Frohlich-Fair, who signed to play men's basketball at Edmonds College in Lynnwood, Washington. "I’m glad I get to be away and kind of go experience some new things out over by Seattle so it’ll be a good experience I’m just excited to get playing."

Delaney Carlson, who signed to swim at Cal State East Bay, said Sentinel's impact on her athletic career helped get her to this next level.

"It means putting in the work and seeing what that work does for you," Carlson said. "It means being able to see all of those accomplishments and engage in all of that.

The 11 student-athletes who signed on Wednesday are the following: