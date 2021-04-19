Montana all-star rosters unveiled for hoops series with Wyoming

BILLINGS -- The Midland Roundtable has released Montana's rosters for the 2021 Montana-Wyoming all-star basketball series. Games are returning after COVID-19 forced cancellations last June.

This year's games are scheduled for June 11 and 12 at Sheridan, Wyo., and Lockwood High School, respectively. The girls will tip off at 5:30 p.m. both nights with the boys to follow at 7:30 p.m. This will be the first time the series has been played at Lockwood. Montana teams swept games when they were last played in 2019, with the boys winning 103-100 in Billings and 95-94 in Sheridan and the girls winning 84-66 in Billings and 89-46 in Sheridan.

Six Class AA players have been chosen for the boys roster. Ky Kouba and Camron Ketchum will represent State AA champion Billings Skyview. Runner-up Great Falls High sends Drew Wyman and Levi Torgerson, while Missoula Sentinel places Alex Germer and Tony Frolich-Fair on this year's team. Billings Central's Malachi Stewart joins Huntley Project's Noah Bouchard as the only players from Class A and B, respectively. Aidan Fishell and Caden Handran of Scobey are this year's Class C boys players.

Montana's girls showcase an abundance of size with six players at least 6-feet or taller, but they will only send eight players into the series. Dani (6-foot-2) and Paige (6-4) Bartsch from Helena Capital were selected to this year's roster but are unable to play. Froid's Sydney Dethman (6-2) is also not able to attend.

Alison Harris of Great Falls High, Macey Mayer (6-0) from Bozeman High and Kalispell Glacier's Emma Anderson (6-2) are Class AA players who will take the court.

Forsyth's Lindsey Hein measures at 6-6, the tallest girls ever to play for Montana in the series, according to the Midland Roundtable. Big Timber guard Hailee Brandon, who helped the Herders win their first state title in 40 years, will join Hein as Class B players.

Billings Central's Isabelle Erickson (6-0) helped the Rams share a 2020 championship and is Montana's only Class A player on the roster. Fort Benton's Aspen Geise and Scobey's Gracee Lekvold will represent Class C.

The Montana boys haven't lost a game in the series since 2011. Steve Keller, who started coaching in the Montana-Wyoming series in 2012 when he was the head men's basketball coach at Montana Western, has coached the Montana boys to a 16-0 record during his tenure. Keller, who just concluded his third season as the head coach at the University of Providence, will be back coaching the boys this year. The Montana boys hold a 61-27 all-time advantage in the series.

Rocky Mountain College women's basketball coach Wes Keller will again lead the Montana girls, who have a 33-13 all-time series advantage and have won seven consecutive games.

The Wyoming rosters will be announced at a later date.