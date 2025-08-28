High School College More Sports Watch Now
CollegeMontana State Bobcats

Collection: 2025 Montana State Bobcat football position previews

Montana State fall football practice
Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports
The Montana State Bobcats go through drills during football practice at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.
Montana State fall football practice
BOZEMAN — The Montana State Bobcats have wrapped up their fall football preseason practices and are preparing for their season opener at Oregon on Aug. 30.

The Bobcats, who went 15-1 last season and lost in the FCS national championship game, are ranked second in the FCS to start the season. Both the Big Sky Conference coaches and media picked the Cats as the preseason favorites to win the conference.

During fall camp, MTN Sports broke down each position on Montana State's roster. Check out all nine position previews below.

