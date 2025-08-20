Montana State quarterback battle nearing end as fall camp finishes

BOZEMAN — Montana State's preseason football camp officially wrapped Tuesday, and one of the most important pieces and biggest question marks for the team lies with the quarterback position.

Montana State coach Brent Vigen gave insight on when an official decision on the starter will be made public in a press conference on Monday afternoon.

"We'll have a press conference next Monday (Aug. 25)," Vigen said. "(We'll) put a depth chart out, I would imagine that's when it will be named."

The team had its main scrimmage on Saturday, Aug. 16, with quarterbacks Justin Lamson, Chance Wilson, Patrick Duchien, Grant Vigen and River Warren seeing the field. When it came to the their play, here were the official stats released by Montana State.



Player Comp. Att. INT YDS TD Justin Lamson 16 18 0 145 2 Chance Wilson 9 15 1 110 2 Patrick Duchien 6 8 0 61 0 River Warren 4 5 0 37 0 Grant Vigen 2 4 0 44 0

"I think his command of our offense continues to grow, and without a spring ball situation behind him, that was going to be a challenge," Vigen said about Lamson. "You know, there was opportunities to learn throughout (the summer), but this really had to happen here over the last few weeks. It’s a credit to Justin and his work ethic, but then also (offensive coordinator Pete) Sterbick working with him.

"Chance and Patrick, their continued growth is apparent, and however it sorts out, we’re going to need all those guys to be ready to go, ready to perform, and lead this offense."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Chance Wilson throws a pass during football practice at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Patrick Duchien goes through a drill during football practice at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

Sterbick, MSU's first-year OC, explained what stood out most about the competition among all offensive battles that took place this fall camp.

"I think every spot has lived up to my expectations, as far as the competition aspect," he said. "Guys are bringing it, and we just talked about that at the end (of practice). When guys go down, the next group’s got to be ready to step up.

"And you really can’t have a day off here because there’s enough guys in the group to press the issues for the coaches and make us talk about them in the meeting room and the film room."

Slim Kimmel / MTN Sports Montana State quarterback Justin Lamson carries the ball during practice at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025.

Lamson, who hails from El Dorado Hills, Calif., was originally recruited by Vigen out of high school when the now-head coach of Montana State was the offensive coordinator at Wyoming. Lamson ultimately chose Syracuse out of high school, and after spending 2021 and 2022 with the Orange, he transferred to Stanford.

The quarterback, now with years of Power-4 experience, explained how he landed on the Bobcats this offseason during the first week of fall camp.

"I’m kind of at the point in my career where I just want to play for someone I respect, and Vigen is that guy," he said. "I had a chance to build a relationship with him in high school, so I’m happy to be here. My college career has been crazy, never saw it going this way, but I’m fortunate enough to be here and a lot of people would want to be in my position, so (I) just wake up every day and try and get better. (I’m) thankful I’m here."