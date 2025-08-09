All-American Taco Dowler leads deep wide receiver group for Montana State

BOZEMAN — The biggest strength for Montana State's wide receivers this season seems to exist within the skill set of its personnel.

That's because of how the specific abilities vary from player to player — all bringing unique talents to a new-look offense under first-year offensive coordinator Pete Sterbick.

The receivers room has a handful of returners led by Billings native Taco Dowler, an All-America return specialist and all-purpose player who was one of the most reliable weapons at receiver last season.

As fall camp continues, Dowler talked about how he’s grown as a leader coming into this season.

"We focused a lot on leadership and accelerating leadership and accelerating performance," Dowler said about the intangibles emphasized in the offseason. "I think we did a really good job of that. I think that needs to accelerate through fall camp. Obviously it’s a big milestone in everybody’s college football season."

Alongside Dowler, the preseason depth chart Ryan King, Javonte King, Dane Steel, Jacob Trimble and Jabez Woods. Of note, Jordan Reed switched from quarterback to receiver for this season.

A new addition is Chris Long, a Rutgers transfer from New Jersey, who is spending his final season of college ball in Bozeman.

"A couple months in, coach (Sam) Mix had hit me up," Long explained of how he landed with Montana State. "Our relationship ever since the first day had been real genuine and authentic.

"I was in the dump or whatever, down a little bit, but he brought me up and everything. That was like a big thing for me because I feel like I lost confidence last season, and I feel like he brought all that back."

Dowler said Long has been a great piece added to the room and expanded on the position's depth entering 2025.

"Trimble, he’s a stud," Dowler said. "People don’t realize how good he is. (Long) is great, he can stop on a dime, you’ll all see that this year. They’re all working really hard — harder than I think in the past years. Dane Steel is doing really well. You’re going to see a lot of different names on the field producing for us."

Long explained how Sterbick is emphasizing more of a pass game within his offense that may differ from recent years

"Well I heard (last year) was really more of a run-type offense, but coach Sterbick is airing it out, passing the ball more, so I feel like that’s good," Long said with a smile.

