Youth, hunger and speed: Montana State defensive backs ready to make jump this season

BOZEMAN — When asked about the personality the Montana State defensive backs bring to the program, Montana State head coach Brent Vigen smiled while giving his answer.

"I think energy is a polite word, right? I think that group has to have some swagger just generally, and we've got some guys that do," he said.

The DBs group lost its entire starting lineup that ended last season to both graduation and the NCAA transfer portal. But the group that has taken over this year are intentional in their reps and are prepared to move into bigger roles.

"It brings us so close, and it motivates us so much because we’re like, 'OK, now we’re the guys that have to step up and support this great organization,'" Bobcats cornerback Takhari Carr said. "Because we understand that we can do everything. We can tackle, we can play man coverage, play zone, go get the ball and things like that. I think we’ll show you a little bit more this fall."

Montana State defensive back Tayden Gray explained how they have a chip on their shoulder this season.

"We really don’t have anything to prove to be honest," he said. "Everybody is saying that the DB room might be the worst or the least experienced, but we've got players that want to play and want to learn, so we’re going to be alright."

Looking at the depth chart that was released at the beginning of fall camp, there is no senior experience at defensive back.

MTN Sports

Taki Uluilakepa and Gray expanded on how motivated this group is despite its youth, and how they are meshing more every day.

"We know what we have and how much talent we have, and it’s just getting the reps, so that stuff is all coming into play right now," Uluilakepa said.

"Being young, just our bodies feeling better," Gray explained. "More time to think and learn over the playbook and just get right with the defense."

Caden Dowler has had a significant role on the defense, but unfortunately has suffered two season-ending injuries in back-to-back years. His teammate explained how critical he is to the room and the team as a whole.

"Having Caden around, he's much more than just a great football player," Uluilakepa said. "He's a great leader, great player to have around in the locker room. But even on the field, he's communicating. He's making sure everyone is in their right spots."

Montana State Athletics Montana State's Caden Dowler, center, celebrates an interception during a game against Utah Tech on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, at Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman.

The defensive coaching staff shifted around this offseason, as Bryan Shepard moved to safeties and Trenton Greene was then hired as the cornerbacks coach.

"I feel like coach Shep, since he was working with the corners last year, he knew a good amount about the secondary and all the stuff we’ve been installing," Uluilakepa said. "He’s not new to the system whatsoever. He’s just been a great addition to our group and our room."

One thing this group has flashed during spring ball and through fall camp is elite speed. Carr expanded on how they will use it to their advantage this season.

"Football is a lot about speed, but if you've got some guys that know where they’re supposed to be, the speed don’t matter that much," Carr said. "But, I feel like the speed will help in running more man coverage, feeling more comfortable when we are running man coverage and things like that."

