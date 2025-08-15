Trio of tight ends standing out for Montana State as fall camp progresses

BOZEMAN — The tight ends for Montana State are a group extremely important to the offense because they are utilized in so many different ways.

Offensive coordinator Pete Sterbick mentioned at the beginning of fall camp he could use up to three at the same time on the field this upcoming season, and there are three in the room that have stood out and taken the next steps in their game this past offseason.

"There’s guys that are going to need to step up and watching the standard that’s been laid before us — Derryk Snell, Treyton Pickering, (Ryan) Lonergan, Rohan (Jones), all those guys," Montana State tight end Rylan Schlepp said about upholding the high standard of the room the program has historically had. "We know that we’re going to be leaned on in games, and it's our duty to this team and ourselves to uphold that."

Fellow tight end Rocky Lencioni explained how important their versatility is to the offense.

"We pride ourselves on the line of scrimmage, we’re a big part of the blocking scheme, and we do things on the perimeter, as well, in the pass game," he said. "So, I think it’s just for us being able to do everything consistent and be very multiple as a group."

Schlepp, Lencioni and Hunter Provience have been the three main players talked about this camp. Sterbick is excited to utilize the trio in all different facets this upcoming season.

"They’re kind of interchangeable. I mean, as we dial it in we’ll probably have some specifics on what we do with each guy, but they’re close enough where you can kind of just rotate them through the offense and keep finding out what they can do, and I don’t really see any limitations with those guys," he explained.

On the flip side, the group has enjoyed working in Sterbick’s style of offense.

"We’re switching some things up, but not dramatically," Schlepp said. "We’re trying to be more balanced, run game and pass game. He’s trying to get the playmakers the ball and, as a tight end, I love it because he loves his tight ends, as well."

As the youngest of the three that are expected to have a major impact this season, Lencioni has appreciated his time learning from Schlepp and Provience.

"I’m really grateful to them," he said. "I think I’ve learned a lot from them, and I still do. Schlepp’s been here a lot longer than I have, so I look to him as our leader and look up a lot to him.

"Obviously, Hunt, he’s got a really big frame and a total weapon in the passing game, but he’s also the biggest one of us tight ends, so it’s really fun to block with him, too."

