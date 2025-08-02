Versatility key as new-look Montana State offensive line progresses in fall camp

BOZEMAN — With fall football camp fully under way at Montana State, it's time to jump into position previews leading into the season beginning with the offensive line — also known as the "DonJoy Mafia."

The room has a bit of a younger makeup this season, a common trend for most positions on the team after a large senior class departed from last year.

The two veterans leading the way for the offensive line, though, are tackle Titan Fleischmann and guard JT Reed. For new offensive line coach Matt Smith, those two have been instrumental thus far.

#MSUBobcatsFB OL coach Matt Smith explained how it's been working alongside OC Pete Sterbick + what to expect from the offense this upcoming season.



"Coach Sterbick knows how to put points on the board." pic.twitter.com/BdK9S2oFDl — Grace Lawrence (@gracemlaw4) August 2, 2025

"A lot of guys gravitate towards those two, and we talked about it today," Smith said. "When those guys get down, and they get tired, their level of intensity drops, well guess what, the entire room does. I talk about it, pressure is a privilege, not a burden, and that’s good pressure for those guys to lead that group, and to lead the offense, and quite frankly lead the team."

In turn, the room has enjoyed the energy Smith, who came to MSU from Fresno State, has brought to the team.

"I think he’s the perfect fit for our offensive line, specifically because we’re young and we’re youthful and we’re itching to learn, and coach Smith is all three of those. And on top of those, he’s a real good football coach, and he knows what he’s talking about," Fleischmann explained.

Fleischmann and Reed’s mentorship is vital this season and they are setting the tone.

"We’re comfortable stepping up in that role because we’ve had such good leaders in that offensive line room," Fleischmann said. "The room has had this presence of passing on the torch, and I’m standing on the shoulders of giants right now."

With the graduations of Cole Sain and Justus Perkins, there is a question at center for the first time in years. The two-deep roster released by the team on Wednesday has Burke Mastel, Tommy Nilson and Aiden Kaplan listed at the position.

Montana State Sports Information Montana State depth chart released going into the 2025 fall camp on July 30, 2025.

Guard Marcus Wehr also graduated, and tackle Conner Moore transferred to Michigan State. Both Wehr and Moore were named All-America last year.

Smith explained his philosophy on how the line will shape up as they work towards week one.

"It’s my ultimate job and my ultimate goal to get the five best offensive lineman on the field at the same time that work together," he said.

"I know Burke (Mastel) has done a little bit in high school, and he’s shown that he’s done enough to be able to be in that spot. We’re working on the consistency and intricacies of playing that position. Luckily, I played that position, so I have some personal knowledge to kind of help him out, some tips and tricks."

Reed explained how the lineman are able to play multiple positions like they've done in recent seasons.

"All of our interior guys are very versatile. We have me, Burke, Everett (Carr), Dylan (Rollins), Jonathan Luhmann. Titan could play inside. We’re very versatile all over the offensive line."

Elsewhere on the outside, Cedric Jefferson and Braden Zimmer are competing for time.

MSU has produced one of the top rushing attacks and scoring offenses in the FCS the past few seasons. They want to keep that same standard this year.

"We have guys that have been on it and know what it’s about," Smith said. "We got guys that have been hungry to get to that position, so how can we mesh that together?

"I think ceiling wise, hypothetical sense, we could be the best in the country. I think that’s what we want to do. We’re not even close to getting there though. Not that we’re bad, but we’re not even close."

Reed is proud of how the young core has stepped up, as well. He emphasized the urgency the team is aware of leading into the season.

"Our young guys have really taken initiative," he said. "They need to be ready. We have no time left, you've got to go."

