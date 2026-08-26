Montana Grizzlies release 1st 2-deep roster ahead of season opener

MISSOULA — Game day inches closer and closer as a new era nears for the Montana Grizzlies football program.

Under new head coach Bobby Kennedy, the Griz are ranked No. 2 in the FCS as they get set to open the season on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium against a new yet familiar Big Sky foe in Southern Utah. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

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UM released its first two-deep roster of the season Tuesday afternoon, which answers some questions on position battles now that the dust has settled from training camp.

Some spots are unsurprising with starters entrenched. That includes quarterback for the first time since 2019, as UM returns a full-time starter in Keali'i Ah Yat, who again will take the keys to the offense as a first-team All-Big Sky selection from a year ago and preseason All-American. Luke Flowers was designated to be Ah Yat's backup.

Position previews: QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | OL | DL | LBs | DBs

Nearing every rushing record in the book, Eli Gillman will begin that pursuit as the starting running back with Washington State transfer Dylan Paine behind him. Second-year back Hashim Jones is also expected to contribute at that position.

Wide receiver was one of the more interesting groups to watch unfold, with Brooks Davis and Rice transfer Landon Ransom-Goelz the clear 1-2. Davis returns as a player who was a freshman All-American a year ago and has dazzled in camp, while Ransom-Goelz has turned heads after arriving this summer.

Third-year player Lekeldrick Bridges earned the third starting slot, with Kennedy highlighting him throughout camp as a guy to watch.

Their backups include a talented bunch who are also expected to produce in Jordan Dever, Weston Adams, Korbin Hendrix and Ian Finch.

At tight end, Titus Rohrer, the most experienced returner, drew the starting slot, with St. Thomas (Minn.) transfer Mariano Birdno, and Cal Poly transfer Reese Brooks rounding out that group on the chart.

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Offensive line was the most talked about offensive position group with zero returning starters and questions surrounding their group and new position coach in Brent Myers. From left to right, the starters were listed as Torin Jeske, Lucas Freitas, Jack D'Ambra, Dyllan Drummond and Austin Buehler.

Backups include Wyatt Sandford and Kaikoa Kanakaole on the left side, while at center, Matt Hilden and Dylan Jemtegaard were both listed. D'Ambra was named the backup at right guard, while Carter Bowen was named the backup at right tackle.

Defensively, that entire unit possessed questions and the bulk of the training camp spotlight with only two returning starters, an almost entirely new coaching staff and a new scheme.

On the line, Central Washington transfer Tyler King, second-year player Cooper Buffington and preseason All-Big Sky selection Jake Mason were named the starters, with Solomon Tuliaupupu named the starter at Buck which is a hybrid position.

Montana State Northern transfer Manase Tupou, Zekiel Seumalo and Hayden Schwartz were listed as the backups while Justin Eklund from Bowling Green was listed slot behind Tuliaupupu.

At linebacker, preseason All-American Peyton Wing and No. 37-wearer Clay Oven return as two of UM's most experience players, and they'll be joined by San Diego State transfer Tanner Williams as the starters. Eklund is also backing up Oven, while Georgetown transfer Nai Mose is slotted as the backup for both Wing and Williams.

The secondary had arguably the most competitive position battle and was a scrutinized group in camp.

At safety, it's an All-Treasure State trio starting as Kade Boyd, Kade Cutler and Tanner Huff lead the way there with South Dakota transfer Ashton Paine, Carroll College transfer Braeden Orlandi and Brock Beaner set to also be in the mix.

At cornerback, second-year player Brady Beaner and Arizona State transfer Chris Johnson II were named the starters, while North Texas transfer Gabe Stroud and and second-year player Sage Salopek were named the backups.

Jo Silver will handle kicking duties for the Griz while Australian transfer Everett O'Donnell drew the start at punter. Davis was named the starting punt returner while Ransom-Goelz and Monte Gillman were listed as the kick returners. Davis also drew the holding spot, and Jace Eastlick was named the team's long snapper.