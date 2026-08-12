MISSOULA — Defensive line is a question-mark position for the Montana Grizzlies entering this season, with no returning starters and a new position coach all under a new scheme in a new-look defense.

Jaylen Johnson takes over as the defensive line coach at Montana after previously spending his time at Eastern Washington alongside new Griz defensive coordinator Eric Sanders.

Now it's a matter of getting his new guys up to speed.

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Montana counting on competition to shape revamped defensive front

"I think we have a bunch of different guys that do different things," Johnson said. "And that's what's so fun to play with as a coach. I can put guys on the field and I think that they're really physical edge setters. I could put guys on the field that I think will be really good pass rushers. I've got a lot of juice and it's a deep room. So I'm very excited for the season."

Griz fans were used to the previous 3-3-5 defense which only utilized a trio of linemen up front.

Now UM is looking to use more four-down fronts, and has also utilized linebackers like Styles Goodman and Solomon Tuliaupupu as edge guys that have worked with both position groups.

Casandra Evans / For MTN Sports University of Montana sophomore Jake Mason (57) goes for a tackle during the game against Montana State University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula, MT Saturday, November 22, 2025.

"There's still so much further we can go, right? There's guys playing in different positions they've never played before," Johnson said. "We're testing guys out at certain spots that we think they could play at, but also ultimately developing skills that will help them in their main position. So there's a lot going on, but I feel confident of where we're going."

There's a few returners who saw the field a year ago, including preseason All-Big Sky pick Jake Mason, who put on more weight and will be tasked with leading the group. Mason had a pair of sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in 2025.

"Obviously everyone has their strengths and weaknesses," Mason said. "I mean, we got guys that have more power, guys that can rush the passer more. So I mean, it just depends on how he wants to put it together. But I think there's definitely multiple ways he could do that that can make us successful."

Emily Brown / MTN Sports Montana defensive lineman Hayden Schwartz celebrates during UM's FCS playoff game against South Dakota on Dec. 13, 2025 at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.

Joining Mason as a returner is Hayden Schwartz, who had three sacks and a pick last year for Montana after he joined from Minnesota.

"I think we all stepped up and especially with new transfers coming in, it feels like family already," Schwartz said. "And so I think we all got really close and it wasn't really any cliques or anything like that. All good guys and we just all get along."

James Dobson / For MTN Sports Montana's Braydon Bailey (99) celebrates as UM hosts Indiana State at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula on Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025.

Central Washington transfer Tyler King has turned heads early in this group, while Zekiel Seumalo also returns and figures to be heavily in the mix, as will MSU Northern transfer Manase Tupou, Utah Tech transfer Nui Tovoy and Nevada transfer Zaiden Wallace. Montana also returns Braydon Bailey who was the team's backup nose tackle in 2025.

Kalispell native Isaac Keim and sophomore Cooper Buffington are also a pair of young guys likely to crack through, and with head coach Bobby Kennedy wanting eight to 10 guys ready to roll through, building depth at defensive line has been paramount during fall camp.

"They're going to be guys that play extremely hard," Johnson said. "They're going to run after the ball. They're going to do all the little nasty things, and they're going to finish. Once I find four of those guys, that'll be my group."

James Dobson / For MTN Sports University of Montana junior Zekiel Seumalo (92) makes a sack during the game against Central Washington University at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula Montana, Saturday, September 6, 2025.

Griz 2026 defensive linemen

No. 42, Giovanni Pifferini, SR, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Placerville, CA

No. 43, Cooper Cyphers, FR, 6-foot-2, 253 pounds, Fort Worth, TX

No. 48, Isaac Keim, JR, 6-foot-4, 280 pounds, Kalispell, MT

No. 49, Elijah Rincon, FR, 6-foot-3, 226 pounds, Hacienda Heights, CA

No. 51, Spencer Tripp, SO, 5-foot-11, 268 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 53, Mac Olsen, FR, 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, Manti, UT

No. 54, Evan Pyron, FR, 6-foot-3, 244 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 55, Zaiden Wallace, JR, 6-foot-4, 300 pounds, Ewa Beach, HI

No. 57, Jake Mason, SR, 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, Ferndale, WA

No. 59, Nui Tovey, SO, 6-foot-3, 250 pounds, Lake Oswego, OR

No. 90, Tyler King, SR, 6-foot-5, 252 pounds, Happy Valley, OR

No. 91, Cooper Buffington, SO, 6-foot-4, 275 pounds, Winfield, IA

No. 92, Zekiel Seumalo, SR, 6-foot, 265 pounds, Kent, WA

No. 94, Cole Harpole, SO, 6-foot-3, 240 pounds, Gunter, TX

No. 95, Manase Tupou, JR, 6-foot-1, 315 pounds, Kihei, HI

No. 96, Logan Knaevelsrud, SO, 6-foot-4, 252 pounds, Snoqualmie, WA

No. 97, Hayden Schwartz, 5th, 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, Jacksonville, FL

No. 98, Derek Opitz, FR, 6-foot-3, 244 pounds, Helena, MT

No. 99, Braydon Bailey, 5th, 6-foot-2, 302 pounds, Kona, HI