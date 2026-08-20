Montana tight ends strive to be versatile weapons with varying roles

MISSOULA — Tight end is one of those do-all positions in football, whether it be run blocking or pass catching. And for the Montana Grizzlies this season, that expectation is no different with some familiar faces back, and of course, some young guys and transfers in the mix to step up.

Tight ends coach Rob Phenicie is one of the holdover coaches on Bobby Kennedy's first staff, and he'll be looking for similar success as in seasons past with this group.

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Montana tight ends aiming to be versatile weapons in varying roles

"Between (Mariano Birdno) and Reese Brooks going into their second install, they've really picked things up, moving fast," Phenicie said. "With Titus (Rohrer) on his second year into the program, he's our most experienced guy and he's really improved his game as well. It allows us to put more tight ends on the field."

Birdno is UM's new addition from St. Thomas (Minn.) where in two seasons he proved to be a viable option.

"I like to get down and dirty in the trenches as well, but I also love getting the ball," Birdno said. "I love doing everything, love the game of football, whatever I got to do to help the team win."

Titus Rohrer as Phenicie said, returns as Montana's most experienced tight end. He played in 14 games a year ago after transferring from FBS Tennessee.

"Just becoming a better all-around player," Rohrer said. "Coach (Brent) Pease and the offensive coaches, they like smart players, they like physical players, and they like athletic players. So they kind of ask us to do it all. And we try to bring that to the plate every day. So just becoming a better all-around tight end for sure."

The Grizzlies also got a boost from Cal Poly transfer Reese Brooks, whose athleticism and ability has the coaches excited.

Missoula native Grady Walker also made the transition to tight end from linebacker in the spring and is expected to contribute in a big way too, while fellow Missoulian Danny Sirmon is also primed to step up when called upon.

"There's just so many different things, like we'll be split out receiver, hand down on the line in a fullback position, motioning around," Birdno said. "So all this movement and just all these different aspects that we got to learn, it's coming along really well. But I'm excited to see all the different ways he's going to use the tight ends this season."

"It's been really fun," Rohrer added. "I feel like we got some new pieces this year that could add some excitement for sure. But at the end of the day, it's the same thing, man. They asked us to play physical, they asked us to play fast. So we've got some exciting new pieces. But at the end of the day, it's same old, same old."

Griz 2026 tight ends

No. 44, Titus Rohrer, 5th, 6-foot-7, 235 pounds, Bryan, OH

No. 80, Malaki Davis, FR, 6-foot-5, 230 pounds, Tacoma, WA

No. 81, Mariano Birdno, JR, 6-foot-5, 255 pounds, Flagstaff, AZ

No. 82, Merek Fisher, FR, 6-foot-6, 238 pounds, Billings, MT

No. 84, Grady Walker, JR, 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Missoula, MT

No. 88, Reese Brooks, SO, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Round Rock, TX

No. 89, Danny Sirmon, JR, 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, Missoula, MT