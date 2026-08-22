Montana Grizzlies pick experienced, decorated leaders as 2026 football captains

MISSOULA — The Montana Grizzlies elected four of their teammates to serve as UM’s 2026 captains at the conclusion of fall camp on Friday evening, leaning on the leadership of some of the most experienced and decorated players in program history.

Serving as captains of the offense are a pair of prolific playmakers in running back Eli Gillman and quarterback Keali’i Ah Yat — both named to the Walter Payton Award watch list earlier this summer.

Solomon Tuliaupupu’s veteran presence has led him being voted a captain of the defense, along with All-America linebacker Peyton Wing, who was named to the Buck Buchanan Award Watch list this summer, as well.

The Grizzlies returned to the season captain format in 2026 under first-year head coach Bobby Kennedy after following the NFL model last year and electing weekly game captains.

Gillman enters his senior season as one of the top returning players in the FCS, having landed on the Walter Payton Award watch list, the Shrine Bowl 1,000 watch list and multiple preseason All-America teams.

The fifth-year standout is on the cusp of becoming Montana's all-time leading rusher for a program that has historically produced some of the top rushing offenses in FCS football. He starts the year with 3,677 rushing yards, fourth on UM's all-time list, needing just 394 more to pass hall of famers Yohance Humphrey, Chase Reynolds and Lex Hilliard and claim the top spot in the Grizzly record books.

Ah Yat enters his fourth year at UM already standing as one of the most prolific quarterbacks in Montana history after a breakout season in 2025. His 5,462 career passing yards rank 11th in program history with two seasons left to play. His career completion percentage of 66.4% (463 of 697) ranks third in program history, and his 41 career touchdown passes rank in the top 10.

Ah Yat is now 17-4 as a starter, needing 11 more wins to crack UM's top five all-time in quarterback victories. He also needs 12 more wins to match his father Brian's career total of 29, with Dave Dickenson holding the program record at 33.

Tuliaupupu grew into one of the most feared defenders in the league in his first season at UM in 2025. He returns in 2026 as one of the most physical and veteran linebackers in the FCS. He logged 43 tackles, 5 TFLs, a pair of sacks and forced fumbles last season and was a second-team All-Big Sky pick at linebacker. He later became the winner of the team's Golden Helmet Award for hardest hitter.

Wing enters 2026 as one of the top defensive players in the FCS, landing on the Buck Buchanan Award watch list, multiple preseason All-America teams and the preseason All-Big Sky team for a second consecutive year.

The Sumner, Wash., native is Montana's leading returning tackler and the Big Sky's second-leading returning interception getter heading into 2026. Wing earned all-conference honors for a second consecutive season in 2025, establishing himself as one of the most decorated linebackers in the league.

Montana opens the season on Aug. 29 against Southern Utah under the lights at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. Season and single-game tickets are on sale now at GrizTix.com.